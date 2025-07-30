Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She’s A Broken Woman”: Tearful Sharon Osbourne Joins Kids In Heartbreaking Farewell At Ozzy’s Funeral
Sharon Osbourne tearfully holding hands with family at Ozzy's funeral during a heartbreaking farewell surrounded by mourners.
“She’s A Broken Woman”: Tearful Sharon Osbourne Joins Kids In Heartbreaking Farewell At Ozzy’s Funeral

32

Fans were moved to see Sharon Osbourne and her children—Aimee, Jack, and Kelly—as they stood arm-in-arm in solemn tribute as part of a public funeral procession today (July 30) in Birmingham, England, honoring the life of legendary rock icon Ozzy Osbourne.

The 72-year-old appeared frail and visibly devastated as she stepped out of a black vehicle with her children and stepson Louis. Together, they approached a growing pile of flowers and handwritten tributes left by fans along the roadside. 

  • Sharon Osbourne and her children joined arm-in-arm in a tearful public farewell to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham.
  • Ozzy’s funeral procession honored his life with thousands of fans paying respects along the streets of his hometown.
  • Some musicians hope to create an annual Birmingham festival to honor Ozzy’s legacy, with Sharon at the center.

Sharon then placed a single pink flower wrapped in black paper among the offerings, before breaking down in tears.

“Such a close loving family, and decades of devotion. A lovely final tribute,” one fan wrote.

    Sharon Osbourne broke down in tears as she said farewell to her husband surrounded by thousands of fans in Birmingham

    Ozzy Osbourne in black coat and red sunglasses, smiling with arms extended against a red velvet curtain background.

    Image credits: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

    Kelly and Jack flanked their mother on either side, steadying her arms and helping to hold her up. The family’s unity moved netizens who shared in their sorrow, with many praising them for showing strength in the face of profound loss.

    The family wasn’t alone, as Birmingham—the city Ozzy called home—opened its streets for a final farewell.

    Sharon Osbourne with family at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral, showing tearful and emotional farewell moments.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty

    “It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral,” Birmingham Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal said in a statement Monday, honoring the deep connection between the rockstar and his hometown.

    The procession down Broad Street served as a public goodbye to the Black Sabbath frontman, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76 following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health complications.

    Sharon Osbourne, tearful and supported by children, joins heartbreaking farewell at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.

    Image credits: Jacob King – PA Images/Getty

    “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family said in a statement last week. 

    “He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

    Ozzy had previously expressed a desire for his funeral not to be a “mop fest” but a celebration of life

    Sharon Osbourne tearful at Ozzy's funeral, supported by kids during a heartbreaking family farewell outdoors.

    Image credits: Leon Neal/Getty

    In accordance with Ozzy’s wishes, his family planned a “small, private funeral.”

    “Ozzy would never want a mope-fest,” a source told People Magazine, echoing a sentiment previously shared by the rocker himself in a 2011 column for The Times

    “I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death.’”

    Fans lined the streets to say goodbye, many waving or holding signs as the family turned toward the crowd. Jack raised a peace sign before they got back into their vehicles and continued the procession.

    Tearful Sharon Osbourne embraces Ozzy Osbourne, joined by kids in a heartbreaking farewell at Ozzy's funeral.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne

    Ozzy’s final wishes appear to have been honored. The farewell was a celebration of the rocker’s life, carefully balancing public respect with the family’s desire for privacy. 

    As the hearse moved through the streets of Birmingham, those who gathered came to pay their respects, to show gratitude, and to witness the closing of a remarkable chapter in music and pop culture history.

    Some musicians are hoping to organize an annual festival in Birmingham to honor the rock star

    “Let’s keep Ozzy’s spirit going forward, because that’s his true legacy,” said The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan earlier this month, expressing his desire to create an annual show in honor of the rockstar in Birmingham, with Sharon “at the center.”

    Social media was once again flooded with condolences and reflections from fans across generations. 

    “Thank you for all the great memories,” one user wrote. “From Sabbath to a great solo career and back again. Rest peacefully, Ozzman.”

    Tearful Sharon Osbourne with kids sharing a heartfelt moment during Ozzy's funeral farewell in an intimate setting.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne

    Even then, some couldn’t help but bring up the accusations that have hounded both Sharon and her daughter Kelly over the last few years: Ozempic use.

    RIP Ozzy, prayers to your family and friends, not to be mean or distasteful but that entire family is on Ozempic,” one reader wrote. “Sharon took too much too long now she looks crazy, Kelly is on her way, they better stop before something terrible happens.”

    “This is not the time,” another user interrupted.

    Tweet expressing sympathy for Sharon Osbourne, describing her as a broken woman during Ozzy's funeral farewell.

    Image credits: JanRoberts4286

    Sharon Osbourne tearful and emotional joining kids in heartbreaking farewell at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession.

    Image credits: Madhav1192

    Tearful Sharon Osbourne and kids share heartbreaking farewell at Ozzy's funeral, capturing a broken woman's grief and pain.

    Image credits: spacecardealers

    Tearful Sharon Osbourne joins kids at Ozzy's funeral, showing heartbreak and support during emotional farewell.

    Image credits: ShortSqueezy

    Tearful Sharon Osbourne joins kids in a heartbreaking farewell at Ozzy’s funeral, showing grief and loss.

    Image credits: islamanimations

    Tweet expressing heartbreak over Sharon Osbourne joining kids in emotional farewell at Ozzy's funeral.

    Image credits: asmartbrunette1

    Sharon Osbourne tearfully joining her kids in a heartbreaking farewell at Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral, showing a broken woman.

    Image credits: melindiscott

    Sharon Osbourne tearfully joins kids in a heartbreaking farewell at Ozzy's funeral, showing deep emotional grief.

    Image credits: LordRaspyIII

    Tearful Sharon Osbourne joins kids in heartbreaking farewell at Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral, showing a broken woman’s grief.

    Image credits: calireign65

    Sharon Osbourne in tears, joined by kids, sharing a heartbreaking farewell at Ozzy's funeral.

    Image credits: LUCYMALTIPOO

    Tearful Sharon Osbourne joins kids in a heartbreaking farewell at Ozzy's funeral, showing deep grief and sorrow.

    Image credits: SwedishSusse

    Tearful Sharon Osbourne joins kids in a heartbreaking farewell at Ozzy's funeral, showing a broken woman's grief.

    Image credits: marcelsloot

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

