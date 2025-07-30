“She’s A Broken Woman”: Tearful Sharon Osbourne Joins Kids In Heartbreaking Farewell At Ozzy’s Funeral

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were moved to see Sharon Osbourne and her children—Aimee, Jack, and Kelly—as they stood arm-in-arm in solemn tribute as part of a public funeral procession today (July 30) in Birmingham, England, honoring the life of legendary rock icon Ozzy Osbourne.

The 72-year-old appeared frail and visibly devastated as she stepped out of a black vehicle with her children and stepson Louis. Together, they approached a growing pile of flowers and handwritten tributes left by fans along the roadside.

Highlights Sharon Osbourne and her children joined arm-in-arm in a tearful public farewell to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham.

Ozzy’s funeral procession honored his life with thousands of fans paying respects along the streets of his hometown.

Some musicians hope to create an annual Birmingham festival to honor Ozzy’s legacy, with Sharon at the center.

Sharon then placed a single pink flower wrapped in black paper among the offerings, before breaking down in tears.

“Such a close loving family, and decades of devotion. A lovely final tribute,” one fan wrote.

RELATED:

Sharon Osbourne broke down in tears as she said farewell to her husband surrounded by thousands of fans in Birmingham

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Kelly and Jack flanked their mother on either side, steadying her arms and helping to hold her up. The family’s unity moved netizens who shared in their sorrow, with many praising them for showing strength in the face of profound loss.

The family wasn’t alone, as Birmingham—the city Ozzy called home—opened its streets for a final farewell.

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty

“It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral,” Birmingham Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal said in a statement Monday, honoring the deep connection between the rockstar and his hometown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Midlands Combined Authority (@westmids_ca)

The procession down Broad Street served as a public goodbye to the Black Sabbath frontman, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76 following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health complications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jacob King – PA Images/Getty

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family said in a statement last week.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Ozzy had previously expressed a desire for his funeral not to be a “mop fest” but a celebration of life

Share icon

Image credits: Leon Neal/Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

In accordance with Ozzy’s wishes, his family planned a “small, private funeral.”

“Ozzy would never want a mope-fest,” a source told People Magazine, echoing a sentiment previously shared by the rocker himself in a 2011 column for The Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death.’”

Fans lined the streets to say goodbye, many waving or holding signs as the family turned toward the crowd. Jack raised a peace sign before they got back into their vehicles and continued the procession.

Share icon

Image credits: sharonosbourne

Ozzy’s final wishes appear to have been honored. The farewell was a celebration of the rocker’s life, carefully balancing public respect with the family’s desire for privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the hearse moved through the streets of Birmingham, those who gathered came to pay their respects, to show gratitude, and to witness the closing of a remarkable chapter in music and pop culture history.

Some musicians are hoping to organize an annual festival in Birmingham to honor the rock star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Midlands Combined Authority (@westmids_ca)

“Let’s keep Ozzy’s spirit going forward, because that’s his true legacy,” said The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan earlier this month, expressing his desire to create an annual show in honor of the rockstar in Birmingham, with Sharon “at the center.”

Social media was once again flooded with condolences and reflections from fans across generations.

“Thank you for all the great memories,” one user wrote. “From Sabbath to a great solo career and back again. Rest peacefully, Ozzman.”

Share icon

Image credits: sharonosbourne

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Even then, some couldn’t help but bring up the accusations that have hounded both Sharon and her daughter Kelly over the last few years: Ozempic use.

“RIP Ozzy, prayers to your family and friends, not to be mean or distasteful but that entire family is on Ozempic,” one reader wrote. “Sharon took too much too long now she looks crazy, Kelly is on her way, they better stop before something terrible happens.”

“This is not the time,” another user interrupted.

“Bless her.” Netizens took to social media to share in Sharon’s grief

Share icon

Image credits: JanRoberts4286

Share icon

Image credits: Madhav1192

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: spacecardealers

Share icon

Image credits: ShortSqueezy

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: islamanimations

Share icon

Image credits: asmartbrunette1

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: melindiscott

Share icon

Image credits: LordRaspyIII

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: calireign65

Share icon

Image credits: LUCYMALTIPOO

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SwedishSusse

Share icon

Image credits: marcelsloot

ADVERTISEMENT