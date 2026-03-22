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Throughout the years, all kinds of pitches have made it to Shark Tank. From genius inventions to whimsical ideas, the show gave the opportunity to meet real investors to a wide variety of presenters. Some of them made it big, while others… Not so much. We’re here to revisit some of the latter and see if they’re worth another chance!

In this poll, you’ll be reading about 20 unsuccessful pitches from the show Shark Tank and vote on whether you would have supported their product or not! See if your opinion matches the investors' or if you notice something truly special.

When you’re done voting here, continue reading our other Polls by clicking here.