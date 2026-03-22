“Genius Or Nonsensical?”: Cast Your Vote On 20 Ideas That Didn’t Strike A Deal In Shark Tank
Throughout the years, all kinds of pitches have made it to Shark Tank. From genius inventions to whimsical ideas, the show gave the opportunity to meet real investors to a wide variety of presenters. Some of them made it big, while others… Not so much. We’re here to revisit some of the latter and see if they’re worth another chance!
In this poll, you’ll be reading about 20 unsuccessful pitches from the show Shark Tank and vote on whether you would have supported their product or not! See if your opinion matches the investors' or if you notice something truly special.
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Pavlok was a wearable habit-changing device pitched by Maneesh Sethi in Season 7 of Shark Tank. It delivered a mild electric shock to train the brain away from bad habits like nail-biting, oversleeping, or smoking. The Sharks were not impressed.
Elephant Chat was a plush toy pitched by Jason and Amanda Adams in Season 6 of Shark Tank. It is designed to facilitate difficult conversations between couples by serving as a visual representation of the "elephant in the room," only coming out of its metal box, when one of the people feels like a conversation should be held.
Throx appeared on Season 1 of Shark Tank in 2009, pitched by its founder Edwin Heaven. They’re basically socks in sets of three, so that if one is lost, the customer still has a matching pair. He markets it as “the cure for the missing sock.”
The Ionic Ear was a surgically implanted Bluetooth device pitched by entrepreneur Darrin Johnson in the very first episode of Shark Tank. It would require surgery to use, but it would remove all the hassle of Bluetooth headsets.
Every item of technology is obsolete almost the moment it's released. People must have the latest model, the newest bragging rights. Imagine having surgery to upgrade your implanted device every time there's a new release.
Wake 'n Bacon was a novelty alarm clock pitched by Matty Sallin during Season 2 of Shark Tank. The device was designed to wake users with the scent of sizzling bacon instead of a loud buzz. The inventor did not see any downside to the niche product.
If I woke up to the sound of boiling fat, I would probably panic.
The His and Her Bar was an aphrodisiac-themed snack bar pitched by Jennifer and Michael Gallagher in Season 12. The product was a vegan, gluten-free bar made with ingredients like maca root, cayenne pepper, and chocolate, designed to boost libido and foster connection between couples.
Nootrobox was a package of chewable, coffee-flavored gummies pitched by Geoffrey Woo and Michael Brandt in Season 8 of Shark Tank. They were designed to provide focus without the jitters of liquid coffee.
The Sticky Note Holder was a product pitched by Mary Ellen Simonsen in Season 1 of Shark Tank. It was a plastic, three-paneled arm that was attached to the side of a laptop, designed to hold sticky notes and photos, folding inward when the laptop was closed. It aimed to reduce the risk of losing your notes.
The LICKI Brush was a silicone, tongue-shaped grooming tool pitched by Tara and Jason O'Mara of PDX Pet Design in Season 8 of Shark Tank. It was designed to help cat owners join their cats in a form of social bonding familiar to their pets. The user would place the silicone tongue-shaped brush in their mouth and “lick” their cat.
The NoPhone was a rectangular piece of plastic pitched by Van Gould and Chris Sheldon. It was designed to look and feel like a smartphone, but act as a "cure for phone addiction." It functions as a technology-free placebo for people who feel the need to hold a device at all times. The Sharks were not interested.
The Skinny Mirror was a specialized mirror pitched by Belinda Jasmine in Season 7 of Shark Tank. It was designed with a subtle curve in the glass to provide a slimming reflection, aiming to boost the user's body-confidence.
The Peanut Butter Pump was a kitchen gadget pitched by Andy Scherer in Season 11 of Shark Tank. It was designed to dispense peanut butter directly from the jar without a knife, aiming to reduce the messiness of the process.
PetPaint was a temporary color hairspray for dogs pitched by Abe Geary in Season 5 of Shark Tank. It was a veterinarian-approved product, designed for creative pet grooming.
Charcoal Underwear was a specialized garment pitched by Buck and Arlene Weimer in Season 1 of Shark Tank. It was designed to filter and neutralize flatulence odors using a replaceable activated carbon filter. The Sharks were uninterested in the product.
Given that I'm currently holding a bunch of gas hostage under the bed covers, my wife would probably appreciate it if I was wearing this product.