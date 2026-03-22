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Throughout the years, all kinds of pitches have made it to Shark Tank. From genius inventions to whimsical ideas, the show gave the opportunity to meet real investors to a wide variety of presenters. Some of them made it big, while others… Not so much. We’re here to revisit some of the latter and see if they’re worth another chance!

In this poll, you’ll be reading about 20 unsuccessful pitches from the show Shark Tank and vote on whether you would have supported their product or not! See if your opinion matches the investors' or if you notice something truly special.

When you’re done voting here, continue reading our other Polls by clicking here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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#1

Pavlok was a wearable habit-changing device pitched by Maneesh Sethi in Season 7 of Shark Tank. It delivered a mild electric shock to train the brain away from bad habits like nail-biting, oversleeping, or smoking. The Sharks were not impressed.

Entrepreneur presenting a product on Shark Tank set with Pavlok branding and technology devices on display.

Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #2

    Elephant Chat was a plush toy pitched by Jason and Amanda Adams in Season 6 of Shark Tank. It is designed to facilitate difficult conversations between couples by serving as a visual representation of the "elephant in the room," only coming out of its metal box, when one of the people feels like a conversation should be held.

    A man and pregnant woman pitching on a Shark Tank set with an elephant chat logo on a screen behind them.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #3

    Throx appeared on Season 1 of Shark Tank in 2009, pitched by its founder Edwin Heaven. They’re basically socks in sets of three, so that if one is lost, the customer still has a matching pair. He markets it as “the cure for the missing sock.”

    Man holding black and white striped socks on Shark Tank set during a product pitch in front of judges.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of my socks are white anyway.

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    #4

    The Ionic Ear was a surgically implanted Bluetooth device pitched by entrepreneur Darrin Johnson in the very first episode of Shark Tank. It would require surgery to use, but it would remove all the hassle of Bluetooth headsets.

    Man in suit and glasses pointing at screen during Shark Tank poll presentation on a dark stage background.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every item of technology is obsolete almost the moment it's released. People must have the latest model, the newest bragging rights. Imagine having surgery to upgrade your implanted device every time there's a new release.

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    #5

    Wake 'n Bacon was a novelty alarm clock pitched by Matty Sallin during Season 2 of Shark Tank. The device was designed to wake users with the scent of sizzling bacon instead of a loud buzz. The inventor did not see any downside to the niche product.

    Entrepreneur presenting an invention with product designs on boards and a prototype on a table in a Shark Tank poll session.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I woke up to the sound of boiling fat, I would probably panic.

    2
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    #6

    The His and Her Bar was an aphrodisiac-themed snack bar pitched by Jennifer and Michael Gallagher in Season 12. The product was a vegan, gluten-free bar made with ingredients like maca root, cayenne pepper, and chocolate, designed to boost libido and foster connection between couples.

    Two entrepreneurs presenting an aphrodisiac bar product during a Shark Tank poll pitch on a studio set.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #7

    Nootrobox was a package of chewable, coffee-flavored gummies pitched by Geoffrey Woo and Michael Brandt in Season 8 of Shark Tank. They were designed to provide focus without the jitters of liquid coffee.

    Two men presenting Nootrobox products on Shark Tank stage during a Shark Tank poll segment.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #8

    The Sticky Note Holder was a product pitched by Mary Ellen Simonsen in Season 1 of Shark Tank. It was a plastic, three-paneled arm that was attached to the side of a laptop, designed to hold sticky notes and photos, folding inward when the laptop was closed. It aimed to reduce the risk of losing your notes.

    Entrepreneur presenting a product with sticky notes on laptops in a Shark Tank poll setting on stage.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #9

    The LICKI Brush was a silicone, tongue-shaped grooming tool pitched by Tara and Jason O'Mara of PDX Pet Design in Season 8 of Shark Tank. It was designed to help cat owners join their cats in a form of social bonding familiar to their pets. The user would place the silicone tongue-shaped brush in their mouth and “lick” their cat.

    Man and woman wearing animal ears with a black and white cat being held during a Shark Tank poll segment on stage.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #10

    The NoPhone was a rectangular piece of plastic pitched by Van Gould and Chris Sheldon. It was designed to look and feel like a smartphone, but act as a "cure for phone addiction." It functions as a technology-free placebo for people who feel the need to hold a device at all times. The Sharks were not interested.

    Two men presenting a NoPhone product on Shark Tank stage during a Shark Tank poll segment.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #11

    The Skinny Mirror was a specialized mirror pitched by Belinda Jasmine in Season 7 of Shark Tank. It was designed with a subtle curve in the glass to provide a slimming reflection, aiming to boost the user's body-confidence.

    Woman presenting the Skinny Mirror invention on Shark Tank set with a large screen and a floor mirror in the background.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #12

    The Peanut Butter Pump was a kitchen gadget pitched by Andy Scherer in Season 11 of Shark Tank. It was designed to dispense peanut butter directly from the jar without a knife, aiming to reduce the messiness of the process.

    Man in a blue shirt presenting a peanut butter product on Shark Tank set during a Shark Tank poll segment.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #13

    PetPaint was a temporary color hairspray for dogs pitched by Abe Geary in Season 5 of Shark Tank. It was a veterinarian-approved product, designed for creative pet grooming.

    Entrepreneurs on Shark Tank presenting PetPaint colored hairspray for dogs with products displayed on stage during Shark Tank poll segment.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #14

    Charcoal Underwear was a specialized garment pitched by Buck and Arlene Weimer in Season 1 of Shark Tank. It was designed to filter and neutralize flatulence odors using a replaceable activated carbon filter. The Sharks were uninterested in the product.

    Two presenters on Shark Tank standing next to a table displaying innovative undergarment prototypes.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

    0points
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    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given that I'm currently holding a bunch of gas hostage under the bed covers, my wife would probably appreciate it if I was wearing this product.

    2
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    #15

    The Man Candles were a line of novelty candles featuring unconventional "manly" scents pitched by Johnson Bailey in Season 2 of Shark Tank. The candles’ fragrances featured smells like bacon, beer, golf course, and most famously, flatulence.

    Man in suit pitching product on Shark Tank set with jars displayed on table and cityscape background in the studio.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #16

    The Amber Charging Station was a public charging station pitched by Bill Shuey and Kyle Byrd in Season 6 of Shark Tank. It was designed for venues like bars, gyms, and airports, keeping your phone safe with a fingerprint scanning lock.

    Two entrepreneurs presenting their product on Shark Tank, standing by a screen displaying the Amber brand logo.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #17

    Vestpakz were hybrid vest-backpacks pitched by Michael Wooley and Arthur Grayer in Season 6 of Shark Tank. They were designed for children to distribute the weight of school supplies more evenly across the torso, reducing back and shoulder strain. The Sharks were not impressed.

    Two children wearing colorful vests stand on a stage set displaying various vest designs during a Shark Tank poll segment.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #18

    Morninghead was a reusable, absorbent cap designed to cure bed head pitched by Max Valverde in Season 5 of Shark Tank. It worked by quickly wetting hair without the need for a full shower, thus helping tame hair that may have become messy overnight.

    Presenter in suit standing next to screen with Morninghead logo during a Shark Tank poll segment on set

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #19

    The CarSik Bib was a niche product pitched by Les Cookson on Season 2 of Shark Tank. It was a specialized bib attached around a child’s neck featuring a barf bag designed for young children who suffer from motion sickness in cars but are too young to hold a traditional bag.

    Man in a white shirt and blue tie presenting a product on a Shark Tank poll, next to a child car seat display.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    #20

    The Squirrel Boss is a remote-controlled bird feeder pitched by Michael J. Desanti in Season 4 of Shark Tank. It delivers a mild electric shock to squirrels to deter them from stealing birdseed. The Sharks were unimpressed.

    Four people on Shark Tank stage examining a product, surrounded by stacked boxes and a blue logo screen in the background.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

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    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    sure, let's abu$e hungry wild animals for fun. by dangling food in their face then electrocuting them...yuck.

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