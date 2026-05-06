If You Can Ace This Challenging 20-Question Quiz, You Surpass Most College Freshmen

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🚨 Double points alert! 🚨

With college enrollment hitting record highs, many wonder if the bar has been lowered or if the next generation is simply outperforming everyone else. Well, put your knowledge to the test and find out! Whether you haven’t taken a real exam in decades or you’re a lifelong learner who’s still curious to this day, this ACT-style quiz will reveal if you still have what it takes to ace college admissions.

In this quiz, you’ll tackle 20 college-entry-level questions spanning English, mathematics, and science. Forget tedious memorization. These questions prioritize critical thinking and data analysis, exactly like the real exam. So let’s see if you still have the academic edge!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: George Pak

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