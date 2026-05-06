“Which Self-Sabotage Pattern Is Holding You Back?”: Find Out With These 28 Questions

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Chances are, you’ve been your own worst enemy at least once – probably more than once.

Well, it doesn’t always look dramatic. Sometimes it’s putting something off until the moment has passed. Other times, it’s taking on so much that nothing actually gets done. Then there’s being busy all the time without actually finishing anything.

There are six patterns that tend to show up most often – and most people have one they keep coming back to without even noticing.

Go through the 28 questions and find out how you self-sabotage.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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