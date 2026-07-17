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The influencer economy runs on aspiration, carefully curated feeds, and the unspoken agreement that what you see is at least approximately real. Solo travel content has boomed in recent years, with millions of people drawn to the idea of affordable independent adventure, and a whole ecosystem of creators promising to show them exactly how to do it for less.

Most of them mean it. Some of them are splitting a hotel room with their boyfriend and cropping him out of the photos. One woman watched her friend build a following on exactly these kinds of lies. She paid attention, left one comment, and got blocked before the hour was out.

More info: Reddit

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The influencer economy runs on aspiration and lies, and the travel corner of this world is particularly tainted

Image credits: Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One woman had posted nearly 100 posts about affordable solo travel, and every single one of them had been taken with someone she had carefully cropped out of the frame

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Image credits: Humphrey M / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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The ‘affordable’ prices only worked if you divided them between the people she was pretending were not there, and real travelers were showing up at agencies over budget because of it

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Image credits: mku018 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When her Croatia post went up, the narrator recognized it immediately because she had been there, and she left a comment pointing that out

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Image credits: BlueberryImmediate25

She was blocked before the hour was out, and the influencer friend sent her a voice note accusing her of jealousy

The narrator’s friend had decided that travel influencing was going to be her next side hustle, complete with a link to a travel MLM and a niche built entirely around affordable solo adventures. Nearly a hundred posts had gone up, each one positioning a different destination as a perfect solo trip, complete with price breakdowns and recommendations for dining alone.

The problem was that every single one of those trips had been taken with friends, family, or a boyfriend, and the evidence was hiding in plain sight. Selfies with people visibly cropped out of the frame. Table settings with two meals while the caption talked about eating solo. A curated fantasy built entirely on shared experiences that had been repackaged as an independent journey.

The prices were the real issue. She was not just misrepresenting the company she had kept; she was quoting her portion of shared costs as if they were the full solo price. A weekend in the south of France that had cost hundreds for the hotel alone became a £200 trip in the caption. Real travelers were arriving at agencies with these itineraries as their budget and were shocked at the truth.

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The narrator works in travel and regularly deals with these conversations. When her friend posted about a cheap week in, she recognized it immediately because she had been there. The Airbnb alone had cost at least £100 a night, and her friend was claiming £25 as her share of that. She left a comment pointing this out.

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Within the hour, she was blocked from the travel account and received a voice note accusing her of jealousy and of sabotaging a business. She responded that honesty would probably serve the page just as well, received no reply, and found herself caught between friends who wanted to anonymously expose the whole operation themselves and friends telling her to apologize and keep the peace.

Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The broader context around travel content is worth understanding before deciding how harshly to judge what her friend was doing. Studies show that over 60% of Gen Z travelers admit to fabricating or exaggerating holiday content to make trips appear more glamorous or exotic than they actually were.

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The deception is usually about omission, hiding the crowds, the exhaustion, the logistics, and, in this case, the three other people sharing the Airbnb. It is an industry-wide problem that has quietly eroded the reliability of travel content as a planning tool, which is precisely why real people are showing up at travel agencies with budgets based on numbers that were never meant to reflect reality.

The solo travel pricing issue is also more complicated than most people realise. Hotels and tour packages are almost universally priced for double occupancy, meaning solo travelers frequently pay a single supplement that can add up to 100% of the base cost just to cover the empty second spot. You also pay the full cost of a hotel room that a couple would split between them.

On top of that, major airlines, including American Airlines, Delta, and United, were recently found to be quietly testing what has been dubbed a solo flyer tax. This is where single tickets on certain domestic routes cost more per passenger than booking two seats together.

In other words, solo travel is genuinely more expensive than group travel, which makes the prices her friend was quoting not just misleading but actively harmful to anyone trying to plan a real trip around them. She was not just selling a fantasy. She was selling a fantasy with a price tag that could only exist if you were not actually alone.

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One popular travel influencer shed some light on the idea of ‘unoccupying’ a room

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The internet was mostly concerned about why this woman would want to keep the lying influencer as a friend at all

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