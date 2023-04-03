“I Logged In To My Personal Gmail Without Thinking”: Employee Shows CEO Email Confirming A New Job Before Giving Two-Week Notice

Quitting a job can be cathartic, in the right circumstances, as we might envision a dramatic walk out, flipping off a horrible manager along the way. The reality is that most jobs don’t really warrant that kind of behavior, or, even worse, you might be in a workplace you actually like. It can then be pretty hard to actually tell your boss that you are leaving.

An internet user shared the time she accidentally opened her personal email, potentially revealing to everyone present, including her manager and CEO, that another company had confirmed her new job. Even worse, she hadn’t exactly told anyone she was changing jobs, leaving her in a supremely awkward position.

Sending in that two-week notice can be nerve-wracking, from the uncertainty of a new job to feeling like you betrayed the old one

Image credits: fauxels (not the actual photo)

An employee detailed the time she had accepted a new job offer but hadn’t told anyone yet

Without thinking, she shared her screen, where the new job email was clearly visible

Image credits: energepic.com (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alcatorda

OP answered some questions from commenters and everyone basked in the awkwardness of the situation