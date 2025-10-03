Servicemen Seemingly Checking Out Kate Middleton Spark Firestorm Of Hilarious Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

A serviceman seemed to forget he was on duty when Kate Middleton paid a visit to a Royal Air Force base, or so the internet thought.

Netizens brutally roasted the man and claimed he was checking the Princess of Wales out in viral photos.

“I can’t blame him, I’d absolutely look at the Princess of Wales like that too,” one wrote online.

Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

Kate Middleton, 43, made her very first visit to a Royal Air Force base after her father-in-law King Charles appointed her as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby in August 2023.

She visited RAF Coningsby on October 2 in Lincolnshire, England, marking her inaugural visit to the station since being bestowed with the title.

Wearing a grey checked suit, the princess received a firsthand introduction to the station and was given a tour of a fighter aircraft on stand-by.

She also took the controls of a flight simulator and “flew” around the Lincolnshire countryside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

During her visit, one photo captured her interaction with a uniformed man, whom netizens claimed was utterly captivated by her presence.

“Every man alive would look at her like that,” one said, while another wrote, “That man is in a spell.”

“Nah I wouldn’t blame my husband one bit I’d be fan girling too,” one said.

Servicemen inspecting jet cockpit with Kate Middleton standing nearby inside military aircraft hangar.

Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

While some claimed the serviceman’s wife wouldn’t be happy, others said the spouse would completely understand her husband taking a moment to admire the princess.

“I don’t think his wife could blame him tbh !! She is pretty much perfect,” one said.

“Ah, c’mon. Who can blame a red blooded man for being in total admiration of Princess Catherine?? He has eyes after all! I’m sure William is a proud husband….” read another comment.

Servicemen in uniform interacting with Kate Middleton near a fighter jet, sparking hilarious reactions online.

Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

In another viral moment, Kate was seen gracefully descending down the staircase from a plane while the uniformed man was right behind her.

“She did that in stilettos! All class!” one said.

Another wrote, “She owned those stairs like a runway. Pure elegance with power in every step.”

“In reverse, in heels, and still a masterclass in elegance,” said another.

Servicemen seemingly checking out Kate Middleton provoke humorous social media reactions on X platform.

Image credits: AbbeyRhodeZ

The Princess of Wales has three children……just saying. Keeps your eyes down. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gk0YeqQY4J — Prince & Princess of Wales Fan (@HRHCatherine) October 2, 2025

Kate revealed during the visit that her son Prince Louis, 7, wished to become a fighter pilot someday.

“I’m going to tell them it takes eight years and a lot of hard work,” she said.

She also shares son Prince George, 12, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 10, with Prince William.

Servicemen seemingly checking out Kate Middleton as she talks to a pilot inside a military aircraft.

Image credits: RoyallyBelle_

In recent months, the princess has been making a return back to royal duties after undergoing cancer treatment.

Her husband Prince William called 2024 the “hardest year” of his life amid his wife and father’s cancer diagnosis.

“I’d say ‘23-’24 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” he told Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy for his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler.

Servicemen in uniform seemingly checking out Kate Middleton, sparking a firestorm of hilarious reactions online.

Image credits: PalframanLewis

“You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Prince of Wales called his family “very lucky” for not having faced too many serious illnesses in the past.

Kate Middleton smiling warmly with earrings and hair pulled back against a black background.

Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

“We’ve been very lucky; we hadn’t had many illnesses in the family for a very long time. My grandparents lived until they were in the high 90s,” he said, talking about the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

He called his grandparents the “vision of fitness, and stoicism, and resilience.”

“So we’ve been very lucky as a family,” he continued. “But I think, when you suddenly realize that the rug, if you were, the metaphorical rug, can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point.”

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is a woman whose beauty shines both inside and out. 🥰♥️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kghiw1oG9i — Julia Unleashed (@JuliaUnleashed) October 2, 2025

The royal heir admitted that dealing with cancer in the family can take people to “not great places.”

“You maybe think to yourself, ‘It won’t happen to us, we’ll be OK.’ Because I think everyone has a positive outlook, you’ve got to be positive,” he told the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

“But when it does happen to you, then it takes you into some pretty not great places.”

The princess announced that she was cancer-free in September 2024 and later said in January that it was a “relief” to be in remission.

