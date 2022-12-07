Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“If You Tip The Server Zero, They Owe To The Restaurant”: Server Explains Why Tip Sharing Is Hard On Service Workers
People

“If You Tip The Server Zero, They Owe To The Restaurant”: Server Explains Why Tip Sharing Is Hard On Service Workers

Liucija Adomaite and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Everyone is familiar with the traditional tipping model: diners pay a voluntary amount, yet it’s socially expected to tip at least 15% for good service. But contrary to popular belief, tips are not free money.

Not only are they taxed, but also, depending on the system a particular establishment uses, not all of it goes to the person who received a tip. If any goes at all, in some cases.

Now, you may have heard of tip sharing, a common practice restaurants and bars implement that’s based on the idea that a gratuity is given for the whole dining experience. It means that a server gets to share a portion of their tips and give it to other staff members.

But server and TikTok creator Abigail (@flabigailfartin) argues that not only is tip-sharing flawed beyond return, it’s milking the ones who’re the most vulnerable and that’s the servers themselves.

In a series of TikTok videos, Abigail demonstrates why tipping poorly or not at all is so problematic, as well as other other shady aspects of the tip sharing policy at her work that most people have no clue about.

Server and TikTok creator @Flabigailfartin demonstrated why tip sharing is so problematic and what happens when you tip poorly

Image credits: flabigailfartin

Image credits: flabigailfartin

Image credits: flabigailfartin

Image credits: flabigailfartin

Image credits: flabigailfartin

The author later posted another video with a more detailed explanation:  let’s say she made $3,000 in sales, that means the 3% tip share is $90

Image credits: flabigailfartin

According to the TikToker, servers usually hope to get a 20% tip, so if your bill is $40, 20% of that would be $8

Image credits: flabigailfartin

So, for every $100 a customer spends, $3 go to tip share. If the tip is 20%, meaning $20, the server actually gets only $17, because that 3% is going to tip share

Image credits: flabigailfartin

That’s why servers hate “stiffing”, which means that a customer tipped $0

Image credits: flabigailfartin

Because whether you tip or not, @Flabigailfartin argues, they still owe the restaurant that 3% tip share which has to be paid out of their own pocket

Image credits: flabigailfartin

Here are the full videos that demonstrate why tip sharing is flawed that @Flabigailfartin shared on her TikTok channel

@flabigailfartin #greenscreen #tipshare #tipyourserver #howitworks #servertok #waitressproblems ♬ original sound – a silly goose :)

@flabigailfartin Replying to @julissagomez57 *disclaimer this may not be true for every restaurant. some stores have different percentages, systems, or don’t participate in tip share at all* #tipshare #howitworks #servertok #waitressproblems #fyp ♬ original sound – a silly goose :)

And this is what people commented about the videos

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

What do you think ?
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Tipping should always be an option, and tipping should only be given as a REWARD for good service. The tipping culture where the customer is SUPPOSED to tip in order to pay wages is criminal. The meal I pay covers ingredients, over heads, wages etc. To pay extra JUST to pay the wages of the staff should be criminal. It is for the employers to make sure the staff are paid a fair wage straight off the bat.

Carol Emory
Carol Emory
Community Member
I went for an interview to do baking for a restaurant. When they told me the company does tip sharing so the wait staff share their tips with the cooks and bakers, I said "nope" and walked out. I knew what the labor laws were and that, while I got paid regular wages, the servers tips made up their wages. I'm not stealing money from people trying to do their job.

GenericPanda09
GenericPanda09
Community Member
Whilst i'm sympathetic, the whole tipping culture is flawed - if you want better wages where you don't need tips to survive on then it is the problem of the company you work for not your customers. If the laws allow businesses to do this then vote for people that can change it. Why is it workers and customers that are expected to pick up the tab for the businesses and politicians?

