Discover Your Persona As A Friend: Find Out What Type Of Friend You Are With This Quiz

Have you ever wondered what kind of a friend you are?

There are stereotypical roles that friends are said to embody in friend groups, like the mom friend or the fun one. However, we think those labels should not be so limited. The nurturing friend can also be quite fun, and there comes a time when the fun friend can take on a very mature stance in a time of crisis. So, with this quiz, you’ll not only discover your dominant attributes but also the less noticeable ones that make you the friend you are.

If you’re ready to meet yourself as a friend, let’s begin!

