ADVERTISEMENT

In a world where perfection is everything, people put their all into taking photos... even if it's just a selfie. Only once the hair, makeup, lighting, background, pose and pout are in place will the camera be ready to do its job.

But every now and again, the universe steps in to teach us that reality is a lot messier, chaotic and funnier than how we try to portray it. And what was meant to be an "ordinary" photograph can instantly turn into comedy gold, thanks to an unexpected disaster captured at the perfect moment.

From people taking a tumble to pets being pets, the internet is filled with photos that prove timing is everything. Bored Panda has put together a hilarious list of the best of them to remind you that life happens, and there's not much you can do to stop it.