101 Hilarious Photos Taken Moments Before Disaster Struck
In a world where perfection is everything, people put their all into taking photos... even if it's just a selfie. Only once the hair, makeup, lighting, background, pose and pout are in place will the camera be ready to do its job.
But every now and again, the universe steps in to teach us that reality is a lot messier, chaotic and funnier than how we try to portray it. And what was meant to be an "ordinary" photograph can instantly turn into comedy gold, thanks to an unexpected disaster captured at the perfect moment.
From people taking a tumble to pets being pets, the internet is filled with photos that prove timing is everything. Bored Panda has put together a hilarious list of the best of them to remind you that life happens, and there's not much you can do to stop it.
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A Story Of Confusion
Friend Down. The Other Just Cares About The Instagram Story
This looks more like a backflip, instead of a fall.
Bull's Attack
Our feeds are filled with predictable pics featuring the polished, perfect, posed aesthetic that have become part of life in the digital-fueled world. That's why it's so refreshing to see some funny photo fails, taken just moments before disaster struck.
They shatter the perspectives we're used to, and inject a dose of raw, messy reality into an otherwise fake existence. These are the types of photographs that feel like they could jump out of the screen and start moving at any second. They have energy, authenticity, pulse, and they make us want to know more.
As photographer Martin Bamford puts it: "When a photo has life, it is because something is unfolding."
Hm
Dog's Fall. It Didn't See It Coming
What makes the photos on this list come alive is that they aren't merely static pictures. They're tiny pieces of actual experiences, albeit chaotic, that tell a bigger story.
But taking exciting photographs doesn't mean you have to wait around all day for disaster to strike. According to Bamford, most "flat" photos happen because the subject is stuck in “photo mode.”
"They freeze. Their smile becomes a polite mask. Their body locks into a safe position and stays there," he explains. "The life drains out of their face because they are thinking about how they look instead of just existing."
That's Just D**th With Extra Steps
That One Christmas When A Champagne Cork Hit Me In The Eye
What you want to capture in your subject is movement, life, reality. Not perfect stillness. But Bamford says light plays a part too.
"Flat, even light can make a photo look sterile. Directional light, with its gentle highlights and shadows, gives shape and texture that mimic how we see the world," writes the photographer. "It tricks the brain into feeling depth, which in turn makes the image feel more like something you could step into."
Can Never Get A Good Pic Of My Hiking Pals Together So This Is The Best I Can Do
When My Husband Thought It Was A Good Idea To Pick Me Up While Standing Dangerously Close To The Creek After Our Wedding
Trying To Take A Picture With The Monkey
I am inherently scared of monkeys and would never make a point to meet one (or, ie, within face-ripping-off range)
When it comes to composition, the expert advises against keeping everything perfectly symmetrical and centered, saying this can result in a formal and frozen image.
"Break the symmetry, add a tilt, crop unexpectedly, or leave a little space for the subject’s gaze to travel into," he suggests. "That sense of movement in the frame mirrors the movement in the subject."
Above all, expect the unexpected...
No Surfboard
He's transcended to the next plane of existence where surf boards are no longer needed. Righteous, duuuuuude!
Let Him Enjoy His Last Seconds Before The Hit
Kim Bunermann is a photographer, and the news editor of Digital Camera World. With a Master's degree in Photography and Media, she knows a thing or two about the art and science of photography. Bunermann believes that photographic magic happens when preparation meets unpredictability.
"Embracing the unexpected is not just an opportunity – it's a recipe for creating images that inspire awe, no matter the genre," says the expert, adding that unpredictable moments offer something different and unique... something that viewers don't see every day.
Some of the best photographers live for the “unexpected moment.” They turn happy accidents, disasters and chaos into masterpieces.
“I only know how to approach a place by walking," reveals Alex Webb, a renowned photographer and member of the elite Magnum Photos. "For what does a street photographer do but walk and watch and wait and talk, and then watch and wait some more, trying to remain confident that the unexpected, the unknown, or the secret heart of the known awaits just around the corner.”
Watson's First Flight Attempt
Amazing Photo Taken From A Beach In Hawaii
One Year Ago My Girlfriend Found A 4 Leaf Clover
Webb has previously said that 99% of street photography is about failure. But that doesn't stop him from taking an endless amount of photographs, or simply waiting for the right moment to arrive.
"Webb’s ultimate goal is to be ready when these elusive and serendipitous moments take place in front of him," reports Urth Magazine. "What makes him a special photographer is his capacity to not only recognise these events, but also his presence of mind to act quickly and press the shutter before they disappear."
Moments Before Disaster
This Photo Of A Pelican Trying To Eat My Phone
That Helmet Better Be Good
She's Going To Break Up With Him
He Didn't Warn Her About The Trick
Taken Before Spending Thousands On Facial Reconstruction Sugery
Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day
A Second Before
Elephant is showing what they *really* think about having to give tourists rides
My Daughter Stepping On A LEGO
Halloween 1989. That's Me On The Right. My Sister Is Behind Me And About To Have A Really Bad Day
Infidelity
That Safety Rail is inconsistent, almost as if there was an Intelligence that Artificially edited this image.
Goodbye To Your Friday Dinner
They Won't Wait For Him
Just When You Thought You Could Trust Your Friend
Better Run Or You'll Have To Shower
Taken Before The Dog Got Seriously Addicted To Chips
Taken Before An Awful Chain Reaction Involving A Bottle Of Sriacha And A Pile Of Mattresses
Taken Before Deciding To Maybe Put The Goat Back Outside
Taken Before Realizing That She Was On Fire That Night… Literally
Taken Before Getting 240 Likes On Facebook
Taken Before The Most Epic Snowball Fight Of All Time
Perfect And So So Cool! Very Tough Shot
I Took My Daughter Sleeding For The First Time. This Is Her Trying To Avoid The Ramp
One Of The Kayakers On My Recent Trip To Antarctica Caught A Penguin Jumping Into Their Group
My Boyfriend Wanted To Take A Picture Of That Glass Of Wine, Then My Dog Showed Up In My Window And Did This
Moments Before Seung Jo Realizes That Wendy Is Not To Be Trusted
Well, S**t
We All Know What Happens Next At Your Local IKEA
One Big Gold Fish
She Has No Idea
He Ended Up Being The Protagonist Of The Photo
That's Going To Be One Big Splash
He's Following Orders
He Won't Be Coming Back
Such A Shame That We Can't Actually Fly
He Will Experience Betrayal For The First Time
It's Going Down And It Won't Be Pretty
Taken Before He Had To Sit On A Donut For The Rest Of The Year
Taken Before Deciding To Never Forgive Her Brother For A Stupid Idea
Taken Before Gravity Finally Won
Green car driver: "Bye John!". Car number 8 driver: "BYYYE CAARL!"