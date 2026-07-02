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In a world where perfection is everything, people put their all into taking photos... even if it's just a selfie. Only once the hair, makeup, lighting, background, pose and pout are in place will the camera be ready to do its job.

But every now and again, the universe steps in to teach us that reality is a lot messier, chaotic and funnier than how we try to portray it. And what was meant to be an "ordinary" photograph can instantly turn into comedy gold, thanks to an unexpected disaster captured at the perfect moment.

From people taking a tumble to pets being pets, the internet is filled with photos that prove timing is everything. Bored Panda has put together a hilarious list of the best of them to remind you that life happens, and there's not much you can do to stop it.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Story Of Confusion

Hilarious photos of two dachshunds and three chicks; one dog is yawning at a chick, moments before disaster struck.

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jenrhoades avatar
GenuineJen
GenuineJen
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oddly, they taste like chicken.

1
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    #2

    Friend Down. The Other Just Cares About The Instagram Story

    A hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck: a man falling off a cliff as another takes a selfie.

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    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks more like a backflip, instead of a fall.

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    #3

    Bull's Attack

    Hilarious photo of a bull jumping over a man in water, moments before disaster.

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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Suddenly, he could walk (run) on water.

    3
    3points
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    Our feeds are filled with predictable pics featuring the polished, perfect, posed aesthetic that have become part of life in the digital-fueled world. That's why it's so refreshing to see some funny photo fails, taken just moments before disaster struck.

    They shatter the perspectives we're used to, and inject a dose of raw, messy reality into an otherwise fake existence. These are the types of photographs that feel like they could jump out of the screen and start moving at any second. They have energy, authenticity, pulse, and they make us want to know more.

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    As photographer Martin Bamford puts it: "When a photo has life, it is because something is unfolding."
    #4

    A woman falls backward into a pool, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck.

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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's just a gravity anomaly.

    2
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    #5

    Hm

    Hilarious photos of an orange tabby cat looking back at a white cat blurred in motion, moments before disaster struck.

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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His name is Olaf and he likes warm... hugs.

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    #6

    Dog's Fall. It Didn't See It Coming

    A woman on a dock with two dogs, one looking about to fall in the water, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck.

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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Catch you guys on the other side!

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    What makes the photos on this list come alive is that they aren't merely static pictures. They're tiny pieces of actual experiences, albeit chaotic, that tell a bigger story.

    But taking exciting photographs doesn't mean you have to wait around all day for disaster to strike. According to Bamford, most "flat" photos happen because the subject is stuck in “photo mode.”

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    "They freeze. Their smile becomes a polite mask. Their body locks into a safe position and stays there," he explains. "The life drains out of their face because they are thinking about how they look instead of just existing."
    #7

    Two fluffy owlets perched on a branch while a third one slips, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck.

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    #8

    That's Just D**th With Extra Steps

    A man rock climbing on a cliff face, glasses floating in the air, a moment before disaster struck.

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    #9

    That One Christmas When A Champagne Cork Hit Me In The Eye

    A man with a cookie on his forehead with a woman smiling beside him, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster.

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    What you want to capture in your subject is movement, life, reality. Not perfect stillness. But Bamford says light plays a part too.

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    "Flat, even light can make a photo look sterile. Directional light, with its gentle highlights and shadows, gives shape and texture that mimic how we see the world," writes the photographer. "It tricks the brain into feeling depth, which in turn makes the image feel more like something you could step into."
    #10

    Can Never Get A Good Pic Of My Hiking Pals Together So This Is The Best I Can Do

    Two dogs playing aggressively by a lake in the mountains, captured moments before disaster.

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    7points
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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Task failed successfully. This is an epic picture!

    1
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    #11

    When My Husband Thought It Was A Good Idea To Pick Me Up While Standing Dangerously Close To The Creek After Our Wedding

    Hilarious photos taken moments before disaster struck: Groom carrying bride across a stream.

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    #12

    Trying To Take A Picture With The Monkey

    Hilarious photos taken moments before disaster struck: Woman being chased by a monkey.

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    7points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am inherently scared of monkeys and would never make a point to meet one (or, ie, within face-ripping-off range)

    0
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    When it comes to composition, the expert advises against keeping everything perfectly symmetrical and centered, saying this can result in a formal and frozen image.

    "Break the symmetry, add a tilt, crop unexpectedly, or leave a little space for the subject’s gaze to travel into," he suggests. "That sense of movement in the frame mirrors the movement in the subject."

    Above all, expect the unexpected...
    #13

    No Surfboard

    Hilarious photo of a surfer falling off a giant wave, moments before disaster.

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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's transcended to the next plane of existence where surf boards are no longer needed. Righteous, duuuuuude!

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    #14

    Let Him Enjoy His Last Seconds Before The Hit

    Hilarious photo of a man in a football helmet dropping a ball, moments before disaster.

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    #15

    A man splashes water on a woman sunbathing, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck.

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    aliceinwinterland avatar
    Vexed Panda
    Vexed Panda
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And George was never seen again.

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    Kim Bunermann is a photographer, and the news editor of Digital Camera World. With a Master's degree in Photography and Media, she knows a thing or two about the art and science of photography. Bunermann believes that photographic magic happens when preparation meets unpredictability.

    "Embracing the unexpected is not just an opportunity – it's a recipe for creating images that inspire awe, no matter the genre," says the expert, adding that unpredictable moments offer something different and unique... something that viewers don't see every day.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Hilarious photo of a car splashing mud on two women, moments before disaster struck.

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    #17

    A man and a dog jumping into a pool, moments before disaster struck.

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    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please be kinder to our four legged friends

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    #18

    A waiter carrying drinks on a tray outdoors, moments before disaster struck.

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    Some of the best photographers live for the “unexpected moment.” They turn happy accidents, disasters and chaos into masterpieces.

    “I only know how to approach a place by walking," reveals Alex Webb, a renowned photographer and member of the elite Magnum Photos. "For what does a street photographer do but walk and watch and wait and talk, and then watch and wait some more, trying to remain confident that the unexpected, the unknown, or the secret heart of the known awaits just around the corner.”
    #19

    Watson's First Flight Attempt

    A cat stretches out horizontally between a window and a curtain, captured moments before disaster.

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    #20

    Amazing Photo Taken From A Beach In Hawaii

    Hilarious photo of a woman standing on the beach as a massive wave crashes behind her moments before disaster struck.

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    #21

    One Year Ago My Girlfriend Found A 4 Leaf Clover

    Hilarious photos of a hand holding a four-leaf clover with a frisbee about to hit a person in the background, moments before disaster struck.

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    Webb has previously said that 99% of street photography is about failure. But that doesn't stop him from taking an endless amount of photographs, or simply waiting for the right moment to arrive.

    "Webb’s ultimate goal is to be ready when these elusive and serendipitous moments take place in front of him," reports Urth Magazine. "What makes him a special photographer is his capacity to not only recognise these events, but also his presence of mind to act quickly and press the shutter before they disappear."
    #22

    Moments Before Disaster

    A cat precariously balanced on a shelf of knick-knacks with hands reaching up, a hilarious photo moments before disaster.

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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hooman, these things are in my way!

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    #23

    This Photo Of A Pelican Trying To Eat My Phone

    Hilarious photo of a pelican with its beak wide open, appearing to swallow the camera, moments before disaster struck.

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    #24

    That Helmet Better Be Good

    A hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck: a cyclist mid-fall with his bike.

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    #25

    She's Going To Break Up With Him

    A hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck: a man having a drink spilled on him at a party.

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    #26

    He Didn't Warn Her About The Trick

    A hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck: a couple on a motorbike doing a wheelie.

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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WDYM? She IS the trick my dude.

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    #27

    A rowing team in a boat is engulfed by a large wave, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster strikes.

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    5points
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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vertical boating is so on trend.

    1
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    #28

    Hilarious photo of a cat moments before devouring a lizard, with wide eyes and open mouth.

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    #29

    A man on a blue motorcycle loses control, captured in a hilarious photo moments before disaster strikes.

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    #30

    A man takes a photo while water splashes from a window, a hilarious moment before disaster.

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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The person under the stairs could see the future.

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    #31

    A group of people in a pool as a soccer ball approaches, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster.

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    #32

    Taken Before Spending Thousands On Facial Reconstruction Sugery

    Hilarious photo of a man looking left as a hammer flies past his head moments before disaster struck.

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    #33

    Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day

    Hilarious photo of a seagull snatching an ice cream cone at the beach moments before disaster struck.

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    #34

    A Second Before

    Hilarious photo of a woman on an elephant getting sprayed with water from its trunk moments before disaster struck.

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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elephant is showing what they *really* think about having to give tourists rides

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    #35

    A golden retriever dog jumps to catch a frisbee, moments before disaster in a funny photo.

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    #36

    My Daughter Stepping On A LEGO

    A girl throws her arms up and makes a funny face, captured moments before disaster.

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    #37

    Halloween 1989. That's Me On The Right. My Sister Is Behind Me And About To Have A Really Bad Day

    Hilarious photos taken moments before disaster struck: Children in costumes playing in a backyard.

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    aliceinwinterland avatar
    Vexed Panda
    Vexed Panda
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's me in the spotlight...losin my religion 🎶

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    #38

    Infidelity

    Coldplay band members perform on stage while a fan is circled in red, captured moments before disaster.

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    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That Safety Rail is inconsistent, almost as if there was an Intelligence that Artificially edited this image.

    1
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    #39

    Goodbye To Your Friday Dinner

    Hilarious photo of a couple in a kitchen, pizza moments before disaster.

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    #40

    They Won't Wait For Him

    Hilarious photo of cyclists on a street, one rider airborne moments before disaster.

    ebaumsworld Report

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    #41

    Just When You Thought You Could Trust Your Friend

    Two men in the snow, one mid-air about to throw a snowball, in funny photos taken before disaster.

    ebaumsworld Report

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    #42

    Better Run Or You'll Have To Shower

    A family on a motorcycle looks back at a massive splash, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster.

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    #43

    Female wrestlers in a ring, one mid-air, moments before disaster struck.

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    4points
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    #44

    A woman smiling as a duck appears to kiss her cheek, a hilarious moment before disaster.

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    #45

    Hilarious photo of a wedding cake disaster, moments before the tiered cake falls to the floor.

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    4points
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    #46

    Taken Before The Dog Got Seriously Addicted To Chips

    A hilarious dog with an exaggerated smile and a treat on its tongue, captured moments before disaster or a tasty bite.

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    #47

    Taken Before An Awful Chain Reaction Involving A Bottle Of Sriacha And A Pile Of Mattresses

    A cutout of a man is placed high on a wall, above stacked air mattresses, depicting a moment before disaster.

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    #48

    Taken Before Deciding To Maybe Put The Goat Back Outside

    Hilarious photo of a goat jumping towards a screaming woman, taken moments before disaster.

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    4points
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    #49

    Taken Before Realizing That She Was On Fire That Night… Literally

    Hilarious photo of three women at a table, two reacting dramatically, taken moments before disaster.

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    4points
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    #50

    Taken Before Getting 240 Likes On Facebook

    Hilarious photo of two men by a railing, as a third person falls backward into the water, moments before disaster.

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    #51

    Taken Before The Most Epic Snowball Fight Of All Time

    Hilarious photo of a man hit by a snowball, a white puff on his face, taken moments before disaster.

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    #52

    Perfect And So So Cool! Very Tough Shot

    A child with a perfect dome of water on their head, a hilarious photo taken moments before the water falls.

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    #53

    I Took My Daughter Sleeding For The First Time. This Is Her Trying To Avoid The Ramp

    A young child on a green sled airborne over a snowy hill, a hilarious photo moments before disaster struck.

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    #54

    One Of The Kayakers On My Recent Trip To Antarctica Caught A Penguin Jumping Into Their Group

    A penguin jumps from the water into a kayak, a moment before disaster struck the kayakers.

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    #55

    My Boyfriend Wanted To Take A Picture Of That Glass Of Wine, Then My Dog Showed Up In My Window And Did This

    Hilarious photos taken moments before disaster struck: Dog reaching for a spilling glass of red wine.

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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your dog is trying to tell you something.

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    #56

    Moments Before Seung Jo Realizes That Wendy Is Not To Be Trusted

    A black cat looks surprised as another cat quickly swipes at it, caught in a photo moments before disaster.

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    #57

    Well, S**t

    A mountain biker leans into a steep downhill turn, captured moments before disaster on the rocky terrain.

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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vertical bike riding just isn't taking off like vertical boating.

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    #58

    We All Know What Happens Next At Your Local IKEA

    Hilarious photos taken moments before disaster struck: IKEA store with a mess of plastic lids.

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    #59

    One Big Gold Fish

    A happy golden retriever surfs a wave in the ocean, captured moments before disaster strikes.

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    #60

    She Has No Idea

    A blurry orange cat jumps from a counter, captured moments before disaster, as a tabby cat watches from below.

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    #61

    He Ended Up Being The Protagonist Of The Photo

    A hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck: a man falling on an ice rink.

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    #62

    That's Going To Be One Big Splash

    Hilarious photo of a man mid-air over a pool while two people look on, moments before disaster struck.

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    #63

    He's Following Orders

    Hilarious photo of a man tripping with shopping bags next to an elevator, moments before disaster struck.

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    #64

    He Won't Be Coming Back

    A young boy tumbles headfirst onto a purple inflatable, captured moments before disaster struck.

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    3points
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    #65

    Such A Shame That We Can't Actually Fly

    A man with a backpack appears to fly on a broomstick, a funny photo taken moments before disaster struck.

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    3points
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    #66

    He Will Experience Betrayal For The First Time

    A boy takes a basketball to the face, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck.

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    3points
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    #67

    It's Going Down And It Won't Be Pretty

    A white and red race car is upside down on a dirt track, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck.

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    3points
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    #68

    A group of friends laughing with a drink being spilled, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster struck.

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    #69

    Hilarious photo of a dog with wide eyes and a ball on its head, moments before disaster struck.

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    #70

    Hilarious photo of a calf kicking high in the air near two dogs, moments before disaster struck.

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    #71

    Two heads buried in sand face a massive wave, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster strikes.

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    #72

    A bicyclist mid-air during a trick, with a crowd watching, moments before disaster struck.

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    #73

    A woman riding a horse at high speed, leaning off the side, moments before disaster struck.

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    #74

    Hilarious photo of a dog moments before catching a colorful bubble in its mouth, eyes wide with anticipation.

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    #75

    Hilarious photo of a rodeo rider moments before falling from a bucking horse in a dusty arena.

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    #76

    A woman on stairs drops groceries, captured in a hilarious photo moments before disaster strikes the produce.

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    #77

    Two female beach volleyball players diving for the ball, captured in a hilarious photo moments before disaster struck.

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    #78

    A bear leaping into water, captured in a hilarious photo moments before disaster struck.

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    #79

    Two men caught in hilarious photos, attempting to balance a tall stack of green crates moments before disaster.

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    #80

    Taken Before He Had To Sit On A Donut For The Rest Of The Year

    A man in hilarious photos slipping on ice, splashing water, moments before disaster, with a car and cone nearby.

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    #81

    Taken Before Deciding To Never Forgive Her Brother For A Stupid Idea

    A woman about to fall off the back of a motorcycle, captured moments before disaster struck.

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    3points
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    #82

    Taken Before Gravity Finally Won

    A go-kart racer is ejected as their kart flips over, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster.

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    3points
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    japasolitario avatar
    Japa Solitario
    Japa Solitario
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Green car driver: "Bye John!". Car number 8 driver: "BYYYE CAARL!"

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    #83

    Taken Before She Realized Jumping Off Of A Swing Was A Really Stupid Idea

    A young woman flies through the air on a swing, captured in a hilarious photo moments before disaster struck.

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    #84

    Taken Before Realizing Just How Much This Was Going To Hurt

    A man holds a plate over another man's stomach, a hilarious photo taken moments before disaster.

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    3points
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    #85

    Taken Before Realizing Bmx Was Maybe Just Not For Him

    A BMX rider performs a high jump with his bike, captured moments before disaster.

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    3points
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    #86

    Taken Before That Pesky Wasp Destroyed Their Worlds

    Two men with wide open mouths, seemingly screaming, captured in a hilarious photo moments before disaster.

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    3points
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    #87

    Taken Before Everyone Else Got Covered In Slobber

    A hilarious dog moments before disaster, caught mid-yawn with a wide-open mouth, sitting on a bench.

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    3points
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    #88

    Taken Before Realizing Maybe Going To A Concert Was A Bad Idea

    Hilarious photo of a girl at a concert smiling as a drink flies out of her cup moments before disaster struck.

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    3points
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    #89

    Taken Before Thinking About How Holding Onto The Bike Is Probably A Good Idea

    Hilarious photo of a mountain biker giving a thumbs up while falling sideways with their bike, moments before disaster.

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    #90

    My Dad After A Recent Storm We Had

    A man stands on water next to a pier, creating a hilarious photo moment before disaster.

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    3points
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    #91

    At A Family Birthday Party, I Thought I Would Do The Fatherly Thing And Play A Little Soccer With My Daughter

    A child kicking a soccer ball directly into an adult man's groin, a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

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    3points
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    #92

    Psbattle: Perfectly Timed Picture At The Beach

    A man's face peeks out from behind a large wave in the ocean, moments before disaster.

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    3points
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    #93

    Just When You Thought It Was Safe To Walk Around Barefoot…

    Hilarious photos of a gray cat with white paws reaching out from under a wooden bed to swat at a person's foot, moments before disaster struck.

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    #94

    I Already Feel The Pain From Watching

    A man and a dog leaping out of the water, captured in a hilarious photo moments before disaster.

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    #95

    Dropped My Dinner In The Sink And Accidentally Took A Pic Of It Happening

    A plate of food, including yellow rice, meat, and a salad, sliding off a counter in a photo before disaster.

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    3points
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    #96

    Years Of Therapy To Fix This Damage

    A young boy smiles holding an UNO card, unaware of the +4 and +2 cards in the foreground, moments before disaster.

    PirateMunky Report

    3points
    POST
    #97

    Bye, Sweet Treat

    A woman with short gray hair looks shocked as a pastry falls from a plate, a moment before disaster.

    ebaumsworld Report

    2points
    POST
    #98

    Hilarious photo of a woman moments before dropping a birthday cake with lit candles, looking surprised.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    A dog leaps into a swimming pool, caught in a hilarious photo moments before disaster strikes the water.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #100

    Hilarious photo of a squirrel lunging for a peanut, moments before disaster struck.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #101

    A man in hilarious photos mid-air above a pool, legs tucked, moments before disaster, with palm trees in background.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
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