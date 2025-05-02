Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Moments Before Horrific DC Plane Crash, Army Pilot Was Instructed To Get Out Of The Way
Wreckage of a DC plane crash floating in water near airport terminal with Delta planes in the background.
News, US

Moments Before Horrific DC Plane Crash, Army Pilot Was Instructed To Get Out Of The Way

New details are coming to light as the investigation into the collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington progresses.

The crash, which claimed 67 lives and stands as the worst aviation disaster in the US in decades, occurred when the Black Hawk was reportedly flying at an unsafe altitude.

Army Capt. Rebecca Lobach, the helicopter’s pilot, is said to have ignored instructions to steer away from the approaching American Airlines aircraft.

  • Pilot Rebecca Lobach ignored instructions to turn away from the American Airlines jet before the crash that resulted in 67 fatalities.
  • Her instructor, Andrew Eaves, had verbally directed her to steer left approximately 15 seconds before the collision.
  • It's unclear why she did not comply, but no medical issues have been identified.

According to the New York Times, Lobach was flying the helicopter as part of a yearly evaluation of her piloting skills.

    Army Capt. Rebecca Lobach, who was piloting the Black Hawk helicopter before the crash that claimed 67 lives, reportedly failed to follow her instructor’s directions
    American Eagle regional jet ascending against clear blue sky moments before DC plane crash involving army pilot.

    Image credits: Alan Wilson / Flickr

    Her instructor, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves, was on board, along with 28-year-old Staff Sgt. Ryan O’Hara.

    The newspaper reported that Lobach was told by her instructor that air traffic controllers wanted them to turn left toward the river bank, and away from the incoming commercial jet, about 15 seconds before the collision.

    However, Lobach did not follow Eaves’ instructions to change course.

    Two pilots inside a cockpit preparing for flight moments before a DC plane crash Army pilot was instructed to move away

    Image credits: Rafael Cosquiere / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    As per the Times, there is no indication in public records that Lobach was “suffering from health issues” or that a medical emergency affected her prior to the crash on January 29 outside Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

    “This was a 100% crew error. No one thinks it was deliberate. It was a bad situation on a route that was a recipe for disaster,” a Black Hawk pilot told People.

    “If you have to pin this on someone, it’s the instructor. He should have grabbed the stick. He has the authority to do that.

    “But we don’t know those final moments,” the Army pilot added. “He might have been reaching for the stick. He might have been taking over when the crash happened. It was a crew error, no doubt. But it wasn’t deliberate. I’m sure of that.”

    Lobach was undergoing a routine evaluation flight with instructor Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves and Staff Sgt. Ryan O’Hara on board

    Wreckage of DC plane crash in water at night with rescue team searching the scene and emergency lights reflecting.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

    Lobach’s assignment that night was to navigate a scenario simulating the evacuation of members of Congress or other senior government officials from the nation’s capital during an attack.

    The Times reported that Eaves, her instructor, had flown more than twice as many hours over time.

    But there were other factors that likely contributed to the crash.

    Wreckage of a plane crash partially submerged in water near an airport with Delta planes and buildings in the background

    Image credits: Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles U.S. Coast Guard / Getty Images

    Before the collision, an air traffic controller alerted the crew to a regional passenger jet in its vicinity.

    The crew acknowledged seeing traffic nearby and asked for permission to employ “visual separation,” a routine practice that allows a pilot to take control of navigating around other aircraft instead of relying on an air traffic controller.

    The controller approved the request.

    Seconds before the collision, Eaves told her to turn left and distance the helicopter from the commercial flight

    Wreckage of a DC plane crash on water with Navy salvage crew examining the debris near a shore with vehicles and trees.

    Image credits: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images

    Though the controller had delegated the prime responsibility for steering clear of neighboring air traffic to the Black Hawk crew, he continued to monitor the helicopter as his job required.

    However, he reportedly failed to issue “clear, urgent instructions” to the Black Hawk to avoid the jet.

    But it’s unclear whether the crew would have been able to hear them. Radio communications, the means of interaction between controllers and pilots, reportedly broke down shortly before the crash.

    “Some of the controller’s instructions were ‘stepped on’ — meaning that they cut out when the helicopter crew pressed a microphone to speak — and important information likely went unheard,” the Times reported.


    Additionally, one feature that would allow air traffic controllers to better track the helicopter had been turned off, due to Army protocol meant to allow pilots to practice how to secretly fly government officials.

    These factors took place amid deficiencies in US aviation, which included a shortage of staff among air traffic controllers.

    At the time of the crash, a single controller was working both helicopter traffic and commercial traffic, a job that should be done by two controllers.

    National Airport is one of five airports in the United States that the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) designates as complex because of its high density.

    The FAA said that it could not discuss “any aspect” of an ongoing investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board but noted that “pilots are responsible for keeping themselves safely separated from other aircraft.”

    It remains unknown why Lobach did not follow Eaves’s instructions Smiling woman hiking outdoors near rocks and trees, related to army pilot moments before horrific DC plane crash.

    Image credits: katiecouric / Instagram

    Investigators from the NTSB are expected to issue their final report on the causes of the crash by early 2026.

    Following the tragedy, the FAA has reportedly banned most helicopter flights along a portion of the route the Black Hawk used.

    It has also limited the use of visual separation.

    Jeff Guzzetti, a former accident investigator for the FAA, said visual separation “has long been seen as a flawed concept but a necessary one,” though “it has been linked to a number of deadly midair incidents throughout the years.”

    Orange Honeywell flight recorder used in investigation moments before horrific DC plane crash involving army pilot warnings.

    Image credits: Vox / YouTube

    US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized the practice of allowing helicopters to use visual separation in confined airspaces like the one near the National Airport.

    “Having helicopters fly under landing aircraft and allowing helicopter pilots to say, ‘I’ll maintain visual separation’ — that is not going to happen anymore,” he said.

    “That is too risky. You’re threading the needle. And it’s going to stop.”

    Instead of placing the blame on a single individual, some experts believe the crash can be attributed to multiple safety failures that might not have been fatal had they not occurred simultaneously.

    The Black Hawk mission simulated an emergency evacuation of government officials

    Thermal image showing military boats on water moments before horrific DC plane crash involving army pilot instructions.

    Image credits: nicksortor / X

    “A lot of things went wrong… That’s why we have all these safeguards in place. It’s like Swiss cheese,” one pilot who chose not to reveal their name told People.

    “You get all these slices of Swiss cheese with the holes, and those are the places where things can go wrong. You do the safeguards so the holes don’t line up. 

    “This is a case where all the holes lined up. It’s so rare. When it happens, it can be deadly.”

    “Both she and the instructor had lots of time to avoid this,” one person commented

    Comment from Melissa Piccininno discussing the moments before a horrific DC plane crash involving an army pilot.

    Comment by Brittlianna Mote criticizing a pilot and instructor before a horrific DC plane crash discussion.

    Comment by Ali Haupt-Braun expressing confusion about a clear sighting related to a plane crash incident.

    Comment mentioning the helicopter collided with the plane moments before the horrific DC plane crash involving an army pilot.

    Comment by Laura Reynoso discussing blame and instructions related to the army pilot moments before the horrific DC plane crash.

    Comment by Paul Vilkin discussing the army pilot’s actions moments before the DC plane crash.

    Comment by Cheryl Lawnizak expressing outrage over ignored commands leading to innocent people killed before DC plane crash.

    Comment by Abigail Franklin discussing a helicopter flying into a plane, related to a DC plane crash involving an army pilot.

    Comment by Alfred Warshog saying many things are really happening and God help us with an American flag emoji discussing moments before horrific DC plane crash.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing sadness about moments before a DC plane crash involving an army pilot.

    Comment from Ernie Campos Sr. expressing sorrow over a plane crash where 67 souls perished needlessly.

    Comment by Mike Furches discussing details of the DC plane crash and army pilot instructions before the incident.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
