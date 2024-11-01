ADVERTISEMENT

In this world we live in, equally cruel and beautiful, sometimes we want simple human warmth literally out of the blue, when we least expect it. It's a feeling that seems almost forgotten these days. That is why, when we encounter something like this, we are invariably surprised.

For example, a few years ago, on the streets of London, one could see manifestations of a wonderful initiative - some uplifting messages addressed to anyone, including you and me. Small, large and simply huge - they could be found almost everywhere, and then their photos could be seen on this dedicated Instagram page called 'Seconds apart.'

This story began in the second half of 2021, when the world was gradually recovering from the pandemic, and a difficult year and a half had left its mark on the lives and moods of many people around the globe. To bring a little unexpected kindness and warmth into people's lives - what could be simpler, nobler and more beautiful? And so, the creators of 'Seconds Apart' started making this little magic...
The quotes that appeared over several months in different places in London were both classic household wisdom and paradoxical, biting phrases: both the profound words of the greats and simple, naive, but no less wise encouraging remarks.

These could be billboards and posters, colossal murals on the walls of houses everywhere and small A4 sheets of paper wrapped in a plastic cover and attached with tape to a wall or bus stop. The main thing that united them was the signature 'Seconds Apart' at the bottom, and the general message - life, no matter how bad it may seem, is actually a damn great thing.
And really - just imagine that you are walking down the street, angry, sad and sleep-deprived. You have a whole load of things to do behind you, done and unfinished, and ahead of you - a crowd of folks who are also tired of the daily routine. And suddenly, when you seem to have realized that nothing good is destined for you in this life - these unexpected words of encouragement and support give you strength out of the blue.

But in reality - does each of us need so much... no, not for happiness, but just to smile, take a deep breath, and feel how the burden of problems and fatigue that each of us carries on our shoulders suddenly becomes somehow lighter? Perhaps it was just one such quote, seen at the right time and in the right place.
The last entry on the 'Seconds Apart' Instagram account is dated the end of 2021, but people continue to comment and thank the creators of the page even now. So we at Bored Panda now invite you to take a look at a selection of the most interesting and uplifting publications by 'Seconds Apart' - and if at least one person smiles and sighs with relief after reading it, then it all was definitely not in vain.
