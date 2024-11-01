ADVERTISEMENT

In this world we live in, equally cruel and beautiful, sometimes we want simple human warmth literally out of the blue, when we least expect it. It's a feeling that seems almost forgotten these days. That is why, when we encounter something like this, we are invariably surprised.

For example, a few years ago, on the streets of London, one could see manifestations of a wonderful initiative - some uplifting messages addressed to anyone, including you and me. Small, large and simply huge - they could be found almost everywhere, and then their photos could be seen on this dedicated Instagram page called 'Seconds apart.'

More info: Instagram