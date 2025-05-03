We’ve gathered stories from folks who’ve had to deal with so-called “seat stealers” from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own tales in the comments section below.

#1 I was on a flight to Bali from LAX, paid almost $2k to upgrade to premium economy and someone was in my seat. Said they needed it more because they were disabled. I asked where their original seat was and it was regular economy. Not today, Satan! Got the flight attendant, showed my boarding pass and they moved the lady out and followed her back to her seat.



Your disability does not give you the right to take the seat that I paid for!!

#2 I'm Irish. And blunt. I was one of the last to board yesterday and a woman was sitting in 2C, my aisle seat that I'd paid for. She told me to take her seat, 18 something. I told her to get up and f**k off to her s***ty seat and stood there until she did. The FA snorted.

#3 I boarded a plane once and found my row where I had the aisle to see two parents sitting in the aisle and window seats, mom had a baby on her lap and they had all the baby gear sitting in the middle seat. I stopped and stared at them. They understood and to my incredulity they picked up the diaper bag from the middle seat and said “here”. I said “no way!” And they responded “oh we thought you’d be more comfortable here” and again gestures toward the middle seat. I told them in no uncertain terms I was taking the aisle and all of sudden they couldn’t understand English. I rang the FA who actually ended up moving them to the final row of the plane and I got to stretch out over three seats during the flight!

#4 I had a guy in my seat on our flight back from Australia to the Netherlands this year.



We flew premium economy which was kind of a big deal for us - especially on such a long flight.



Got to my seat and a dude is in it - like properly settled in with his glass of champagne. When I told him it was my seat he was like, why don’t we swap? He was two rows behind which mind you there are like max 8 rows in premium economy so it’s not like he was heading to the back of the plane.



I said no sorry dude I am flying with my partner. Like we specifically got those seats to be together with no one else in the row why would I swap with you mate?



He begrudgingly takes his assigned seat. He wasn’t super salty about it but I was puzzled. Then it turns out the flight attendant addresses him by name and welcomes him back to the airline and has a little chat with him so he’s obviously a very frequent flyer. Which just left me more puzzled - how often does he get away with this and why did he even try it in the first place? The entitlement was strong.

#5 The only time I found someone in my seat he was in the right seat… wrong plane. 😂 Not sure how that happened but he almost got a trip to Tahiti.

#6 Just entitled d**ks. Happened to me once, he was in my aisle seat, belt buckled and basically just pointed to the middle seat i said no this one is my seat and he said “oh well im already in it” and i just stared at him, he moved over and then we spent 4.5 hours next to each other.

#7 I had this 50 year old lady take my seat in business class. I told her politely that she was sitting in my seat. She said that her seat was next to a man and she didn’t feel comfortable sitting there. So I said, fine, tell me where is your seat. It turned out it was all the way in the back in economy next to a bathroom.



Like seriously. WTF!



I called the flight attendant and the lady got super mad at me saying chivalry was dead. Blah, blah!



The guts to simply take over a seat in a whole different class was something truly else! Totally wild.

#8 I am 6’5 250 (was heavier at the time..) and had bought a premium seat on the way back from Europe a few years ago and got up to use the rest room before the flight took off and an older woman with her husband sat in my seat and she was standing in the aisle waiting for me to come back. And before I even said anything or got to the seat she just started in on me “my husband needs this seat. He is having knee pain and back pain. And blah blah blah” I was empathetic. I was like “yea, me too. That is why I bought this seat.” She was so abrasive about it. And they clearly were not poor. They were just poor planners. I told her I would help try to sweet talk the flight attendants and get them a seat. But, this one was mine. And I’m not sitting in a small seat for 11 hours. Not happening. She was so furious. I was laughing at first. Like, “let’s work together and get you upgraded.” They just didn’t want to pay!! They wanted me to switch. The flight attendant came over and told her “we have already offered you an upgrade at the gate and you refused the cost.”. That was it. I was like get out of my seat. I’m over it. My wife overheard it as she was not sitting next to me and she went off. Neither of them was over 5’6. If I was shorter, I’d never pay for the BS upgrades. But, flying brings out the worst in people. I’m off to Portugal tomorrow… Hopefully, I don’t have any over zealous seat stealers or get bumped.

#9 I once had a couple next to me in economy plus ask if I could change from my window seat to allow their son to sit with them. The son’s seat was a middle seat in the back of the plane, and the son was at least 16 years old.



I laughed and asked if they were willing to pay for my upgraded seat, at which point the son who was embarrassed by his parents scampered to the back of the plane. I almost think I did the kid a favor getting away from his parents.

#10 Not travel-based, but I bought some sought after tickets to a sporting event that was sold out. Got to my seats early, section was like 85% full and still filling up. Guy and his girl where in my seats. I politely told him they were mine. He pointed to some empty seats in the row up, told me to just take those. I said no, asked him to move again. He got angry, I went and told an usher who moved them. He cursed me out so bad and called me a snitch, etc. His seats ended up being nosebleed, we were in the 100 level.



And a few minutes later a family of four sat in the seats he told me to take. Still pisses me off to this day lol. If it had been like a half empty stadium, probably wouldn't have bothered me. But I could tell it was gonna be packed and knew I'd just be taking someone else's seats who would probably show. No consideration for anyone else.

#11 Had this happen once. I buy seats with extra leg room when I can. When I told them that they were in my seat, they said, "It doesn't really matter where we sit."



"OK, great. Then it doesn't matter if you move to your assigned seat."



Found out that they had a middle seat and was hoping that I wouldn't care enough to make them move. Some people are just entitled.

#12 I have a weirdly unique story about this:



I boarded a plane and saw a guy in my aisle seat, assuming he was pulling the same maneuver. I told him that's my seat, he shrugged and got up and walked away. But then immediately comes back to say it's HIS seat and shows me his ticket...but it's just an exact copy of my ticket. My name, my ff number, my seat.



When he scanned in they printed him a new boarding pass and gave him a copy of mine somehow. The gate agent got him the correct one a few minutes later, but a strange resolution to what I thought was a classic seat nabber

#13 united lied to me about a baby needing my seat. i was in a bulkhead in economy plus on an international flight, and a desperate flight attendant came and BEGGED me to switch seats, saying there was a baby aboard who needed this particular bulkhead seat for a cradle, and if i didn't agree to switch seats, we wouldn't be able to depart.



i moved to a standard seat, and didn't think much more of it.



midway through the flight, i saw an adult sitting in my seat, no baby. i asked the flight attendant for an explanation, and was told the OTHER non-baby-having passenger would not give up his seat unless he was in a bulkhead, so they gave the baby his seat, and gave him my seat. i suppose the net result was the same: i gave up my seat for a baby, but they wholly failed to say that my seat was to accommodate the no-baby-having adult, not the baby. in fact, they lied by saying, literally, my seat was the only seat remaining on the plane to accommodate the baby. i'm a woman, if that factors in.



they gave me a bottle of mid wine. ffs.

#14 I have had people get “confused” (quote unquote) and sit in my seat, but they always immediately move when I point out they’re in my seat



But the worst one was when I had a gate agent tell (not ask) me to move so that a couple could sit together. When I asked whether the seat was still a window seat, she acted like she didn’t want to answer, as though my opinion didn’t matter at all. I kept asking and asking until finally she said yes, it was a window seat. Like I’m aware she can move me without my consent, but at least pretend to not be a d**k, and if I got moved to a non-window seat then I was going to contact customer service until I got some sort of voucher or something.

#15 I was flying SWA and lined up for boarding. Asked a bald guy in front of me what his boarding number was and he refused to tell me - said it doesn’t matter.



I said we board by number so it does matter. He told me to stop being a pussy do gooder.



I said, “I know you’re upset at life that you’re bald, but if you could just tell me your boarding number…”



He went nuclear and started screaming at me.



Security rolled up escorted him away and dude didn’t get to go on his flight.

#16 I once got on a flight as a solo traveler and there was a young lady in my seat. She said something about already having her bag in the overhead so I thought I'd be nice and offer to just take her seat. So she keeps my seat and I go to her seat to find someone already sitting there. Okay... I go back and tell her and she gives me a different seat number/letter. Once again, I walk there and someone else is sitting there. Now I'm annoyed. I've been walking up and down the aisle against the flow of passengers to find a nonexistent seat because someone stole mine. The girl pulls out a pocketful of seat stubs. I turn to a flight attendant and ask to be seated anywhere open.

#17 I was once seated in 7B on a flight that was leaving from gate 7B. I had to explain to about 6 different people that, no, I wasn't in their seat.

#18 I screwed up once and sat in the wrong seat because I looked at the wrong boarding pass.



People acted like I set their dog on fire.



Seriously, sometimes it's just an error.

#19 I was an accidental seat stealer. I went w SO family on a 5 hour flight that included 2 kids, 2 elderly folks and 4 adults. We were all close to each and we're seated across the isle and also different rows, but all together. Well, the 'leader' of our group changed the seats so her child was not seated across the isle, but didn't tell anyone. I then sat in wrong spot, and the guy who's actual spot just sat somewhere else. And then another person also had to sit somewhere else. I watch the whole thing go down and was scoffing at the circus. I didn't find out until we were disembarking when he mentioned, that I started said circus

#20 On a long flight with my family, we had paid extra for exit row seats because my husband and children are very tall and long legged. Me not so much. My son had the aisle seat across the aisle from me, appearing to be flying himself. A man was in his seat when he arrived. He wanted to sit next to his girlfriend and offered my son his seat in the next row. My son is young and easy going and was obliging when I looked up and asked what was happening. They each had middle seats, one in the exit row and one in the row behind. They wanted to sit together in the exit row and for my son to sit in the middle seat in the standard row. I suggested that it would be a more mutually favorable trade if they offered the exit row seat to the person on either side of the standard row seat. They said no, that they preferred to sit together in the exit row. I said, of course you would, but that's not going to work for us. To my surprise, the flight attendant, who had been there the whole time, began to argue on behalf of the couple! She started pressuring me to let them do the trade! The couple and the flight attendant were starting to get loudly belligerent insisting I was being unreasonable. It was so gaslighting! My son, who was getting embarrassed, started asking me to just let it go. I try very hard when I travel to not be an entitled American and be extra gracious, but this was over the line. I had to be completely pissy and insist he move, but he finally did. Some people!

#21 I had a window and a mom put her 3-year-old there with her in middle. I claimed my seat and kid screamed bloody murder. Some people looked at me like I was a heel. After 15 mins nonstop the mom goes to the next row asking if they’ll switch so kid will stop the tantrum. One person feebly said “I’d hate to reward that behavior, but…” and then gave up the seat just have quiet. One more future entitled adult, freshly minted!

#22 The first time someone stole my assigned window seat, I was young and caved but was silently steamed about it. As it turned out, a 4-5 year old was assigned to the window seat in the next row back and that kid proceeded to kick the shit out of the back of the seat for the duration of the 3.5 hour flight. The guy who took my seat offered to swap back and I just put my headphones on, closed my eyes and relaxed while his coccyx was treated like a soccer ball.



The second time someone stole my paid-upgrade window seat, she was part of a group traveling for business and I guess she wanted to be closer to her coworkers who were seated in the rows ahead. She first pretended to not understand my observation that she was in my seat, then played dumb about which row she was supposed to be in, then generously offered me her seat, which turned out to be somewhere way in the back. FA swooped in and had her move, then later gave me an empty row and multiple mini splits of wine.

#23 Lol all the comments are from people who had their seats stolen.



I'm surprised that in 20+ years and almost 800 flights this only happened to me twice.



I had a business class seat from Copenhagen to Chicago. Got held up at exit control so was last to board. Some bro-type in ins 20s was in my seat. I just stared at him and told him that was my seat and he did the "Oohs I read my seat number wrong" routine and started packing. After he got up I looks behind me the SAS flight attendant gave me a nod and a smile, like she was about to jump in if he gave me any shit.



Another time one younger guy other was in my economy aisle seat. When I walked up he asked very politely if I am willing to switch so he can sit with his friend (that's in the seat next to me), and that he also has an aisle seat but only two rows back so I'm not trading down. I wasn't thrilled about it at first, be he was clearly waiting for me to show up so he can ask (instead of playing dumb), was very polite about it, and made it a point to say that it is an equivalent aisle seat (and two rows back wasn't a big deal). I figured he handled about as well as he could have so I switched.

#24 Recently went on a historic train ride as a gift to my FIL, we had upgraded seats in a never car with an assigned booth for the four of us. There were 5 booths on the car, three for groups of four, and two for groups of two. All were occupied besides one of the 2 person booths. Now, amongst the three cars, there was a very cheap one, our middle of the road one, an expensive nicer one, and then you really shell out for a private cabin. It was out and back, with a couple hours in the destination city as they moved the cars to another train for the return trip. All was fine on the way up, but when we got back after the city time, there was a couple spread out, like, stretching to take up as much of the side of the booth they were on as possible, in the booth next to ours.



The people who were in the booth in the way up eventually also got back, and asked them to move to they could sit down - noting that before the return leg, everyone was allowed to walk around and see every car. These nice people just assumed they wanted to get a feel for it, and kindly asked that they move on.



Also note, the group that was sitting there on the way were awfully elderly, and this couple was quite young.



The couple flat out refused, saying “It’s open seating, we can sit anywhere and we got back before you, so you’ll have to find other seats.” Of course the older group informed them that they paid more than double the cheaper car rate for that table, but they still wouldn’t budge.



It eventually took getting the car attendant threatening to get the police involved before they finally went back to their car.



Wild what some people think they can get away with.

#25 I did it once at a sold out ball game with my nephew. People came and accused me of being in their seats. I was aghast! No way! Usher came over and the seats were correct but I was a day early so he took us down to some much better seats and we got to go to two games!



I can't imagine being that guy but I was.

#26 I was on a flight from Nassau to Charlotte a few months ago, sitting in the second row of first class. A guy sat down in seat 1A right in front of me. Lo and behold the last person to board the flight is Marshawn Lynch. Turns out seat 1A was his. He gently told the guy he was sitting in his seat. The dude sees that the 1D window seat was still unoccupied and goes over and sits there. I’m not 100% sure he wasn’t just confused and sat in the wrong first class seat, but I’m pretty sure he just stole that seat.

#27 Happened to me once too. The configuration was 3 seats on the left of the aisle and 2 seats on the right of the aisle. I had paid for the 2 seats on the right many months prior for me and my child. When we boarded the plane, we found two teenage girls in our seats. I explained those were our seats, and they said, "Why don't you just take those two over there?" like we were all at Disneyland about to board a ride or something. I said absolutely not. They moped back over to their seats next to their mom in the 3 seat configuration.

#28 Sitting in my window seat a few days ago and a confused seeming guy snags the aisle. Gestures for me to double check his BP, it’s the middle but no worries yet. Why crowd each other when he has to get up I figure?



Near the end of boarding, in comes another confused guy (this is delhi to dubai, cheaper carrier, and the plane is speaking a dozen languages). I verbally state fake aisle guy has the middle but blank looks. He smirks, looks at the actual aisle guy, points to the middle, moves a leg to the side, and the confused guy sits down, in the middle.



Impressive confidence in being an absolute seat thief. Aisle who became middle guy seemed ok (they both got XL seats so whatever?) but i still feel like i should have said it again.

#29 Attempted seat steal - boarded the plane with my partner to find someone sitting in the window seat already (her seat). When we went to sit she was asking us to swap with some family members who were further back, so the two of them could sit next to her. She said "they are exactly the same seats" so it shouldn't be a problem to move. She was actually asking us to move from premium economy to regular economy and give up our premium seats for her family! After trying to argue with us, we sat anyway of course. Interestingly, she didn't ask to swap her seat to move to sit with family back in economy!

#30 A few years ago, I flew several times over the course of a month and once ended up in the wrong seat because it was the seat number I’d had on my previous flight and I was exhausted and just made a mistake.



The guy was super cool about it and ended up just taking my seat a couple rows back, which I did feel bad about cause I know people like to be closer to the front to get off quicker. But he insisted it was fine.



My point is, sometimes it’s an honest mistake, not assholes playing dumb!

#31 Got on a plane last year and 3 people were in my row, 1 was in my window seat. I explained to them that they were in the wrong row. The lady suggested to me that I could just take her seat in the row behind. I explained to her that I had paid $$ for “ extra leg room”. Her reply was “so” we don’t want to move. After standing there and gazing at her, the three perturbedly moved. Some people are just entitled a*sholes.

#32 I was on a flight to France over the summer and these 2 people sat in seats that weren't theirs. They spread out all their little stuff and got settled in. Then when the people whose seats they were sitting in came along, they just told them to sit in their seats instead. And these two younger guys were just like, oh OK and that was kinda that. Except what the original seat nabbers didn't disclose is their seats weren't together, they were separated by a seat. So now another person came along and these two young guys were like, Oh just try to sit somewhere else and then the original seat people just sorta ignored it. This last single person also was pretty easy going and found another seat until that person came along. That's when the flight attendant stepped in to see what the confusion was and put an end to it and got everyone in their assigned seats.



So, kinda based on that. My guess is people do it because they probably run across people that either don't mind or don't protest. The behavior is somewhat rewarded. I don't know how you get to be like that, it's weird to me but maybe it's not a big deal.

#33 I was recently in a flight and the guy who had the middle seat was sitting in my aisle seat. I’m sure he was hoping I wouldn’t show up but like, sit in your seat until they close the doors? Then move over one. He was buckled in and everything so it’s not like he was waiting to see if I would arrive or not.

#34 I did it once on a flight when I was in the middle chunk of seats (2 aisle configuration) of a flight. I was an aisle seat, the lady to my left was also aisle and had a baby. The lady suddenly got super sick; her neighbor bolted up and got a FA, who announced they needed medical help asap. 3 doctors and a nurse showed up. I took the baby (after explaining I was also a mom and could help) and moved to the empty seat behind me so the nurse could take my seat. In the meantime, the guy who had been in the bathroom came back and I was in his seat. I told him what was up (he had missed all the drama) and he made room for me and the kid. He moved to a middle seat.



We landed 45 mins later and the lady was mostly fine. They wheeled her and the baby off in a wheelchair.



That was the one time I stole a seat

#35 Not travel based, but someone once tried to take my table at a restaurant while I went to the bathroom, with my clothing etc still obviously at the table. Pointing out I'd been sat there before she tried to say well too late... until I sat opposite her and said you can stay, but I will too. She threw a hissy fit and left. The entitlement of some people...

#36 Happened this summer! Flew to Bangkok from Istanbul. The plane had the 3-4-3 setup and I had the aisle seat from the middle row. My seat was also the first row so I did not have anybody sit in front of me. I got on the plane and this random Thai dude sat on my seat and had already made himself comfortable. Unpacked the blanket and earphones. Of course I was not happy because where was I going to sit? I showed the guy my ticket where it stated it was in fact my seat he was occupying. I felt like he was pretending to not understand me so I got the flight attendant. He was still being difficult so another crew member came. They made the man show his ticket and it suddenly became clear why he took my seat. His seat was a few rows further back in the middle of the middle row. It has to be the wordt seating option on such along flight so my guess is he just hoped he could get away with it. But in the end he still had to move and I got my seat

#37 Watched someone look at my empty seat in 12F, look at the overhead, put their bag in the overhead, and walk back to the 20s. I pulled their bag out a bit and replaced it with mine. FA wanted to know whose bag was just hanging out. It fit just fine in their row after all. Edit, spelling.

#38 I was recently on a flight where a family thought that their boarding zone was somehow also their seat assignment 🙃 and when I tried to explain to them what a boarding zone was, they were very, very confused. Some people just aren’t built for travel lol

#39 Ughhh, I HATE those. I always book an aisle seat, and this one time I came across a woman sitting in my seat. I thought, no biggie, she might have gotten the numbering wrong. I showed her my ticket and explained that I have the aisle seat, and she says "Oh, that's okay, I have the window seat, you can just sit in mine"?!?!?



Lady, if I wanted a window seat I would have booked a window seat... To her credit, at least she moved without throwing a tantrum when I said no.

#40 I had a woman asleep in my window seat.



I politely said, “You are in my seat.” The man in the middle seat said quietly “Could you sit in the aisle? I’m sorry. She fell asleep in the wrong seat. We’re on our honeymoon and we’ve been traveling.”



I’m an easy going guy. I sit down on the aisle.



The seat was DRENCHED. Like an entire water bottle was dumped out. My pants were wet.



And I realize this woman was never asleep.



So I got to choose between having a wet seat on the aisle next to assholes. Or having a wet seat on the window next to assholes.



Life is too short to be on the offense and on the look out for sociopaths. But they are out there.



I’m sure that marriage turned out great.

#41 I posted this in this sub before, but I had my seat stolen by a little kid (thankfully, not a seat that I paid an upgrade for).



I get to my seat and there's a girl who's at most 12 years old with her little brother, who's no older than 8, in my seat. I get there and I'm like "umm, that's my seat" and she just kinda said "he's going to sit there with me. You can have his seat" (which, of course, was near the back)



Yes, she did say it that frankly instead of asking. It wasn't that long of a flight, and was a total lose / lose situation, but it definitely irked me as I walked back to my new seat.

#42 That’s me recently. Had a deluxe class seat flying across the Pacific. Our cabin class only had 5 or 6 row of seats and they were all full. Took a walk to the back of the plane to stretch my legs and found the rear cabin was almost empty. I took the last center row of 4 seats and made myself a little bed. It was great.

#43 I was at a venue and arrived a few minutes late and there was a woman & her friend was in my seat. I told them they were in the wrong seats. They protested and got up but the woman continued on that she wasn’t the one in my seat, that her friend was. I said I just want the seat I chose and paid for. Ridiculous.

#44 A woman with a baby did this to me recently. Boarded first and took my window seat. Wtf am I gonna do, make her move the baby carrier while people wait behind me? Then she held the baby most of the flight and let it kick me. I like kids but she was just a d**k.

#45 it was a few years ago, but I watched a young woman try to take her seat only to find that a family from India (who were sitting in their own correct seats) had FILLED ALL THE LEGROOM in a different row with their luggage. I don't know how a flight attendant allowed them to bring like 6 carry-ons aboard, but the whole row (NOT the one they were seated in) had luggage jammed under all the seats. Then they argued with the woman about how they weren't going to move it and they thought it was fine. Baffling.

#46 Just saw this happen on a plane a few weeks ago and the full grown lady put on her headphones and these super young girls where standing in the aisle FOREVER and were kind of getting in the way of everyone trying to stow their luggage and get seated. Well after about almost 15 minutes of them standing literally everyone outside of the flight attendants are seated and stowed. The flight attendant comes and tells them hey you guys you need to get seated. Well turns out the reason they had been standing was because someone was in their seat. The flight attendant asks for their tickets and then asks the lady seated. Lady seated gets all irritated and the flight attendant says these ladies have tickets for this row. She continues to argue. Finally reluctantly she shows her ticket and the flight attendant gives her one of those disappointed mother faces and says your is over here. Lady continues to argue and mad dogs the kids. Literally have no idea why she decided to do all that but it held up the flight for another 10 minutes.

#47 Happened to me once. Girl was in my aisle seat, asked if I'd switch for her middle seat so she could be next to her boyfriend who was across the aisle. I said no. It was a 7am flight, I had just gotten back from a trip that involved me traveling all night and I paid extra for that aisle seat so I could get some rest on my way to a conference. They proceeded to text each other about how ridiculous I was. I would've swapped for his aisle seat, but it was clear they both just wanted the aisle.

#48 I fly frequently from the state I live in now to my home state to visit family. It’s a 1.5hr flight. My most recent solo trip up, I boarded and sat in my window seat. A family then got on and the father politely asked if I wouldn’t mind taking his seat a few rows back as he and his family were assigned separate seats and he had a small daughter. No big deal to me since it was a few rows back and I’ve been there before when airlines have for some reason separated myself and my minor kids and we had to go through the process to be sat next to each other. BUT when I get to his seat, it’s occupied by an elderly woman who moved to sit next to her family that she was separated from. Good lord, I told her don’t worry- just stay there and I took her seat across the aisle. A flight attendant who saw the whole thing came to me and said she noticed my kindness and moved me up to an empty seat towards the front!

#49 Something happened during that data entry breach for Frontier.



On the way home from vacation my younger brother and I were separated by a row. His socially awkward self asked my socially awkward self to handle a confrontation. So I casually asked the young girl if she was sure if she was sitting in the right seat (I’m a woman too). Her father jumped in and showed me her seat ticket and it was in fact the same seat number as my brothers. We had to ask the staff what to do since they double booked the same seat

#50 I have 2 stories.



A woman took my window seat before I’d got there and pretend to be asleep. I let this one slide because she was larger and would have been a difficult barrier to getting to the bathroom.



A teenager in Panama wanted to sit next to his friends. Sorry boys that’s not how it works. I got a flight attendant and they moved. His friends didn’t like it but what were they going to do?

#51 I’ve kind of stolen a seat exactly one time but hear me out. I was travel alone with my 4 year old son. Somehow we ended up with 2 aisle seats on the same row but across the aisle from one another. I sat in my assigned seat and put my son in the middle seat next to me leaving his aisle seat open. When the person assigned the middle seat boarded I briefly explained and said I could move my son across the aisle so the man could sit in his assigned middle seat but it would be great for us if he would sit in my son’s aisle seat. The man was happy to sit in the aisle seat so my son could sit next to me in the middle seat. Even though the man got a better seat out of the deal, I still felt bad for even asking him to sit in another seat.