Who Is Sean Murray? Sean Harland Murray is an American actor known for his quiet intensity and consistent presence in television dramas. His roles often showcase a meticulous dedication to character. He first captivated audiences as Thackery Binx in Disney’s cult classic Hocus Pocus, a performance that quickly propelled him into the public eye. Murray’s early work established him as a versatile young talent.

Full Name Sean Harland Murray Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 and a half inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Bonita Vista Junior High, Malverne High School, Binghamton University Father Craig Harland Murray Mother Vivienne Lee Siblings Chad W. Murray, Troian Bellisario, Michael Bellisario, David Bellisario, Julie B. Watson, Joy Bellisario-Jenkins, Leslie Bellisario-Ingham, Nicholas Bellisario Kids Caitlyn Melissa Murray, River James Murray

Early Life and Education Sean Harland Murray spent his early years moving globally due to his father, Craig Harland Murray’s, career as a US Navy Captain. His mother, Vivienne Lee, also holds Australian citizenship, fostering a diverse upbringing. He attended Bonita Vista Junior High in Chula Vista, California, continuing his education at Malverne High School. Murray later earned a bachelor’s degree in English and literature from Binghamton University.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marked Sean Harland Murray’s marriage to Carrie James; the couple was together for nearly two decades. Their relationship, which began in 2004, concluded with a separation in March 2024. Murray shares two children with James, a daughter named Caitlyn Melissa and a son named River James. He has not publicly confirmed another relationship since their divorce.

Career Highlights Sean Murray’s career is anchored by his enduring role as Special Agent Timothy McGee on the acclaimed CBS series NCIS, a character he has portrayed for over two decades and hundreds of episodes. He first gained widespread recognition for his role as Thackery Binx in the iconic Halloween film Hocus Pocus. Beyond his acting, Murray has contributed to the entertainment industry behind the scenes. His biological brother, Chad W. Murray, is a producer on NCIS: Los Angeles, highlighting their family’s deep roots in television production. Early in his career, Murray received Young Artist Award nominations for his work in Hocus Pocus and Harts of the West, cementing his place in the industry.