Mom Spends Hours Baking Cupcakes For Son’s Birthday, School’s Reaction Catches Her Off Guard
Sweet treats are great, but not everyone can have them. Because of food allergies, people can’t have chocolate, caramel, and other ingredients that are staples in baked goods. In the UK, the number of people who have food allergies has doubled since 2008, and around 4% of children have a “probable” allergy.
Schools have to implement rules to make sure that every child is safe, and this mom learned that the hard way. After spending almost six hours on cupcakes, she was told the son can’t bring them to school for his birthday. This sparked a debate about whether the school was right or should’ve been more lenient – it’s just cupcakes after all.
A mom spent almost six hours making cupcakes for her son’s birthday at school
But the school forbade him from sharing it with classmates because of food allergy concerns
The son has just started a new school, so the mom wasn’t familiar with their rules: “I didn’t think to check”
Commenters informed the mom that this is common practice in most schools: “I’m a little surprised that in 2025 anyone would do this”
In the end, the teachers changed their minds and decided to hand out the cupcakes to children
Commenters were joyous all that work didn’t go to waste, but others accused the mom of being too whiny
I just remembered my primary school-parties in the '80s, where parents and kids together were making sandwiches from what they could get in the stores (not very much, because it was the '80s in an ex-communist eastern european country). I'm sure, all those things we ate back than, would freak out anybody nowadays. Getting some home-made cakes? That was the WOW-factor, because it meant, the person baking it, got at least 10-12 eggs in plus above the monthly 10 allowed to buy pro person. (There was a food-ticket system, which allowed you to buy certain amounts from certain items. It was not about monex, if you can afford. It was about, not enough supplies for the population)
lol typical America not allowing them !, but op IS IN THE UK 🤦♀️🤷♀️,our little primary school in my in the sticks village , it’s a fairly big school ,when my son went there ,for last three yrs of primary school, my eldest lass had already moved up to the comp ,when we moved , we were all encouraged to do this or to taking in party bags , with no nuts obviously,and they still even now allo w it , and do regular Friday cake sales ,to rise money for stuff , so all them ,replying from America ,your sodding country is getting worse by the dam day ,!
UK regulations for more than 30 years have been that you can't make any food commercially for others unless you have undergone specific food hygiene training - I did a 12 week certificate. It's just too risky for the people whose premises it is - they can be liable if they don't have the appropriate training or equipment to handle the food (eg keeping it at low enough temperatures to avoid food poisoning bacteria developing, or safe from flies). One assumes any issues would not be intentional, but that doesn't remove liability and ignorance is no defence.
