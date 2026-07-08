Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Fails The Only Job She Had To Do At Sister’s Gender Reveal, Doesn’t Get What’s The Big Deal
A man comforts a crying woman, who has her face in her hand, as she fails her job at a gender reveal.
Family, Relationships

Woman Fails The Only Job She Had To Do At Sister’s Gender Reveal, Doesn’t Get What’s The Big Deal

Add us on Google
Add us on Google
6

12

6

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrival of a new life is a time for celebration. From gender reveal parties to baby showers, expectant parents find plenty of ways to share their excitement with family and friends. But unfortunately, those same loved ones don’t always make the occasion as joyful as it’s meant to be.

The culprit behind this particular fiasco was the mom-to-be’s nephew. Although she repeatedly asked her sister to make sure the devil child wouldn’t cause any trouble, the worst still happened. But after vowing never to invite them to anything again, she checked in with netizens to make sure that her reaction was not too harsh.

RELATED:

    After her nephew ruined her gender-reveal party, this woman banned him and his mom from all future family events

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

    But did the tween really cross the line, or did she overreact?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Irina Novikova / pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    Permissive parenting can often result in acting out and delinquency

    From what the author describes here, her sister seems to be quite a permissive parent. These kinds of parents rarely use any disciplinary action and allow their kids to get up to all kinds of shenanigans without consequences.

    Permissive parents are usually very loving and nurturing to their children. In some cases, as the OP describes, they can do no wrong in their parents’ eyes. If they establish any rules, they are usually inconsistent. For instance, the sister probably told her son to stay at her side at all times in this situation, yet did nothing when he disobeyed.

    Experts say that an effect of permissive parenting can be delinquency and even substance abuse in the future. One study found that children raised by permissive parents were more likely to engage in misconduct. When such children don’t get what they want or face emotionally difficult situations, they may seem less understanding and even show aggression.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As many commenters pointed out, unruly behavior in tweens only gets more difficult with age. Behaviors like stealing at such a young age can signal a more serious behavioral problem. This is especially true when coupled with other troubling patterns, such as breaking windows and suspensions from school.

    Image credits: Oleksandr P / pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many criticize gender reveal parties for reinforcing the gender binary and being unsafe

    People generally have mixed feelings about gender reveal parties. A 2018 YouGov survey revealed that 35% of Americans think they are “unnecessary” and 28% called them “silly.” The Brits have similar opinions: 46.5% think they are “silly.” Still, 13% of the respondents in Britain said they would have a gender reveal party.

    Many people bash gender reveal parties as a concept. Some say they’re outdated because they reinforce the gender binary. But more people hate on them because some examples of gender reveal parties in the past have been quite dangerous.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2019, a Florida woman tragically passed away after a piece of shrapnel from a homemade explosive struck her in the head. Other gender reveal parties had some unfortunate consequences for the environment. In 2020, one such party resulted in a massive wildfire in California. A crop dusting plane crash in Texas injured a person in a gender reveal gone wrong in 2019.

    Even the woman who started the gender reveal party trend now says they should be obsolete and unnecessary. The woman, Jenna Myers Karvunidis, even likened the trend to the invention of gunpowder. Her daughter Bianca, for whom the party was originally meant, is now a teen and doesn’t exactly conform to gender norms.

    “Bianca tells me there are more than two genders and many sexualities. I hadn’t considered all this before,” Karvunidis told The Guardian. “At least when the child is born, you are getting all the information at once: the sex, the color of their hair, who they look like, how long they are, what their heart rate is,” Karvunidis went on. “With the gender-reveal, you’ve isolated one aspect of this person. When it gets elevated as being central to your identity, that’s problematic.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Many people showed sympathy for the woman, saying that the child is clearly out of control

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others questioned the theme of the party and gender reveals in general

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    family
    parent

    12

    6

    12

    6

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gender reveals are the most asinine concept ever. Literally a celebration of genitalia. America's most idiotic contribution to the world... and that's really saying something.

    5
    5points
    reply
    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A 13 year-old whose aunt tells his mother to keep him away? He's old enough to be told himself. What the heck?

    1
    1point
    reply
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, gender reveals are a pest, but this is not the point here. The point is a mother who creates a petty criminal at best, a se.xual offender at worst by refusing to parent her kid.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gender reveals are the most asinine concept ever. Literally a celebration of genitalia. America's most idiotic contribution to the world... and that's really saying something.

    5
    5points
    reply
    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A 13 year-old whose aunt tells his mother to keep him away? He's old enough to be told himself. What the heck?

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, gender reveals are a pest, but this is not the point here. The point is a mother who creates a petty criminal at best, a se.xual offender at worst by refusing to parent her kid.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT