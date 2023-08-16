 Stylishly Saving The Environment: I Craft Handmade Fashion From Recycled Bike Inner Tubes | Bored Panda



Laura Zabo
Community member

Have you ever wondered where those millions and billions of scrap inner tubes end up after they’re punctured? Today, many of them are recycled, but in many countries, they still just end up in the trash bin. Or they become jewelry and other accessories.

My name is Laura Zabo, and I have been repurposing inner tubes into striking fashion accessories for over 8 years.

I remember the beginning when these items were still very rare and most people had never heard of tire upcycling. Many were shocked; many laughed. Regardless of how skeptical the world was, upcycling is becoming increasingly popular, and tire accessories are now worn by millions, including celebrities and influencers who champion sustainability.

I have had a long journey since the beginning, but my passion and love for my pieces and my customers have always helped me move forward. To date, I have probably reused over 20k tubes and bike tires. Today, so many wonderful people choose upcycled accessories over fast fashion.

Our habits influence people, and I am so grateful to connect with many like-minded individuals through my art and jewelry. Every piece I create carries a part of my energy, and each handmade item truly creates a connection between the creator and the user.

Many blessings to you,

Laura

More info: laurazabo.com

conscious neckpiece for a special event or festival. Made of 7-9 inner tubes



beaded inner tube hoop earrings



rubber has a beautiful shiny texture and it’s truly empowering



Can inner tubes be classy? Look at these gold painted leaf earrings



eye-catching abstract inner tube and cork pendants



Curly pieces ? all these are made of scrap inner tubes



tribal vibe by rolling the inner tubes



Absolutely classy earrings



adorable polka necklace, each dot is cut from an inner tube



upcycling with care and passion



choose handmade over fast fashion



it’s me wearing my favourite earrings



here is a tyre Rainbow :)



Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're beautiful and creative, but not the best choice of material. Highly flammable and the smoke from the burning material is likely toxic.

1
1point
