Stylishly Saving The Environment: I Craft Handmade Fashion From Recycled Bike Inner Tubes
Have you ever wondered where those millions and billions of scrap inner tubes end up after they’re punctured? Today, many of them are recycled, but in many countries, they still just end up in the trash bin. Or they become jewelry and other accessories.
My name is Laura Zabo, and I have been repurposing inner tubes into striking fashion accessories for over 8 years.
I remember the beginning when these items were still very rare and most people had never heard of tire upcycling. Many were shocked; many laughed. Regardless of how skeptical the world was, upcycling is becoming increasingly popular, and tire accessories are now worn by millions, including celebrities and influencers who champion sustainability.
I have had a long journey since the beginning, but my passion and love for my pieces and my customers have always helped me move forward. To date, I have probably reused over 20k tubes and bike tires. Today, so many wonderful people choose upcycled accessories over fast fashion.
Our habits influence people, and I am so grateful to connect with many like-minded individuals through my art and jewelry. Every piece I create carries a part of my energy, and each handmade item truly creates a connection between the creator and the user.
Many blessings to you,
Laura
More info: laurazabo.com
They're beautiful and creative, but not the best choice of material. Highly flammable and the smoke from the burning material is likely toxic.
They're beautiful and creative, but not the best choice of material. Highly flammable and the smoke from the burning material is likely toxic.