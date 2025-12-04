If You Can Define These 28 SAT-Level Words, Your Vocabulary Skills Are On Another Level

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people loathe “big words”. Why say “subsequent” when “next” does the trick, right? Well, it could be argued that those “big words” are actually intrinsic to how we, as people, communicate. They help us consolidate, place emphasis on key points, and avoid contrary ideas. Or do they actually help us group, place value, and keep away from opposites? It’s just not the same, is it?

In this quiz, you’ll be given 28 SAT-level words or definitions to match to their meanings. Some fill-in-the-blank and synonyms will be thrown into the mix to keep it intriguing. Think you’re ready?

Hand holding pencil pointing to SAT-level words in an open dictionary, demonstrating advanced vocabulary skills.

Photo credits: Karola G