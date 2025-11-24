Who Is Sarah Hyland? Sarah Jane Hyland is an American actress known for bringing nuanced humor and warmth to her roles. She has built a strong career across television and film projects. Hyland burst into the public eye starring as Haley Dunphy in the acclaimed ABC sitcom Modern Family, a role she inhabited for over a decade. Her performance garnered significant critical praise and multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Full Name Sarah Jane Hyland Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married to Wells Adams Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish, English, Scottish, Welsh, Dutch, German Education Professional Performing Arts School Father Edward James Hyland Mother Melissa Canaday Siblings Ian Hyland

Early Life and Education Growing up in Manhattan, New York, Sarah Jane Hyland was immersed in the performing arts with both parents, Edward James Hyland and Melissa Canaday, being actors. Her younger brother, Ian Hyland, also pursued acting. By sixth grade, Hyland attended the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan, where she honed her skills in acting, singing, and dance from an early age.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland’s notable relationships prior included actor Dominic Sherwood and a long-term connection with Matt Prokop. Hyland and Adams tied the knot in August 2022 after postponing their wedding due to the pandemic; the couple has no children.

Career Highlights Sarah Hyland anchored the hit sitcom Modern Family for eleven seasons, a performance that earned her four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Beyond acting, Hyland expanded into hosting, taking the reins of Love Island USA on Peacock from 2022 to 2023, showcasing her versatility in unscripted television. She also co-founded Sourse, a line of chocolate-infused vitamins.