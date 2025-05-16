Many of these may seem out of the ordinary, but they will make sense once you read through them. Ladies, if you have tips of your own, feel free to share them in the comments!

As a result, women on social media have banded together to share survival hacks to deal with potential danger. These go beyond the basics , from wearing bright colors and acting “weird” to actually engaging with strange men who come up to you.

A 2024 survey by the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research revealed that violence against women jumped by 4% since 2019. These alarming numbers led to 46% of females worldwide feeling unsafe walking in their own neighborhoods at night.

#1 If I’m walking at night in a quieter area, I walk in the street instead of on the sidewalks.

RELATED:

#2 When I walked around on a solo trip in Italy, I always carried my tripod in hand, in a long, cylindrical black bag. I got verbally catcalled often, but no one ever approached/ touched me.

#3 Pay attention to your shadow if it’s in front of you, this always helps me when i’m afraid that there’s someone behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Act weird. Wear bold bright colors, I now keep specific scents on hand for specific reasons. Feel free to look them up. Banana, and cucumber melon.

I put glitter all over my body whether I'm going to the gym or the club, you touch me, someone will know.

#5 I always always always walk fast and look pissed off.

No one asks me for sh*t because I always look like I am about to chew out anyone who breathes near me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Walk like you know exactly where you're going and you belong where you are.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I’m a s*xual assault lawyer. The person you know well or are dating is so much more likely to harm you than a random stranger. Don’t stop being vigilant just bc you “know him”…

#8 My bestie walks home from work at night carrying a hammer in her hand.

#9 Always notice cars behind you.

Make a few turns and if they keep following then never go home. Go to a police station.

And never carry a gun in your purse.

NEVER.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 When you are staying in a hotel alone, always put two names on the room and ask for 2 key cards.

#11 I had a friend in college who faked an epilepsy seizure during an attempted r*pe. I thought that was pretty smart. It prevented the r*pe.

#12 Disagree with men as often as possible. If a man touches you at a bar and you didn’t invite it, step back and loudly say “don’t touch me.” Be a problem. Always be a problem.

The attack starts as a conversation. Pull it out at the roots.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Being heavily tattooed makes you less likely to be targeted for human trafficking and easier to identify if you are taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My mother was followed a couple of times before I was born, (Chicago), she said one time a man grabbed her and she just felt sick and went limp completely stopped walking, and he ran off, another time she was being followed and turned and confronted the man and that made him stop, and another time she hightailed it in a store and went right behind the counter and got the clerk’s attention.

#15 Stop. Giving. Out. Your. Phone. Number.

Use an app or a google voice number. You can find a ton of info, INCLUDING YOUR ADRRESS, with just your number.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 When strange men approach you say “HEY how ya doin??” Like you’re a confident man in a business meeting. Idk why but it works 😂 changed the game for me.

#17 I saw a thread like this on TikTok. The best thing I learned is if you need to gain attention to avoid a kidnapping or attack, scream out MOM instead of HELP. She said when she did that every woman in the vicinity looked to help her. It activates our maternal instinct whether it’s our child or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 It’s better to be seen as a b*tch than to experience harassment or violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Your elbow is your strongest bone/ thing to use.

#20 Wear a wedding band. You have a husband. Because most predators respect and/or fear men more than women.

#21 I suggest that all women read The Gift of Fear by Gavin De Becker. It is old now, and I wish the gender roles and nuances in that context had been updated - but it taught me that I dont have to say yes, I dont have to be polite to someone who is invading my space, I don't care if the creepy guy thinks I'm a b**ch, I will not open my door just because someone is pounding on it...

Learning to listen and trust our intuition is super important and will keep us safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 If I travel alone I always say I’m going to meet my family to “celebrate my dad’s retirement from the homicide unit and my brothers promotion to detective” 😂 I’ll even memorize a local precinct number to make it more believable.

#23 When walking alone I put metal chopsticks in my ponytail just in case.

#24 Fake names on rideshare apps and never let them know where home is. Always make sure to say it’s a male’s residence if it’s brought up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Honestly? I got a Rottweiler and he goes anywhere I can take him. ATM? Rottweiler. Gas station? Rottweiler. To the mail box? Rottweiler. If someone is outside my house I know because Rottweiler. And he deterred someone from breaking into my apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 If I see someone creepy approaching me, I say in my mind “stay away from me”. Men have literally turned on their heels and walked the other way. Is it logical? No. Has it worked numerous times for me? Yes.

#27 It takes as much strength to rip off an ear as it does to open a jar. Ladies let the adrenaline kick in and PULL that right sucker off.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Get a dog. Not a tiny one. I can walk outside with no fear now. They wouldn't hurt a fly, but they sound terrifying.

#29 Predators can read the least confident person in the room by looking at them, scanning. They smell fear.

Body language, how you walk, how you step and move. You gotta embody self worth or they’ll pick up on all the lack of self esteem and insecurities that makes you a target.

If a male stranger asks you “for help,” that’s a trap. Keep moving. Men don’t instinctively ask a woman that they just met to help them. Protect yourself, you don’t need to perform your empathy in a trade for safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Lock your doors as soon as you get into the car. It doesn’t matter if someone walking by will get their feelings hurt or feel offended as if you did it because of them personally. YOUR safety is more important than their feelings.

#31 Never, ever wear headphones when out walking. Many will disagree. But I want to know if someone ore something is coming up behind me!

#32 Guys are more turned off by crazy girl behavior than they are of "no thanks, I have a boyfriend" . So whenever a guy starts hitting on me and I've said no thanks or made it clear I'm not interested and he doubles down, I switch it up and fawn all over him saying "oh, you look like such a good father, I've always wanted 6 kids, 3 girls and 3 boys. Their names are going to be..." And they pretty much all take off running like their pants are on fire 😂😂😂

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Keep a burner wallet with expired cards, empty gift cards, an old library card & some singles. Throw it past the assailant & run in the opposite direction. They’re forced to go after the “easy money” or to go after a moving target.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 This may sound harsh, but stop being so quick to help people, especially men.

Always assess the situation and your environment.

#35 Lying for safety isn’t lying lying; use it freely! Memorize a couple of phone numbers and carry a power bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 My mama used to tell me to keep a can of Raid next to my register when I worked with the public, she used to and said it would shoot farther than pepper spray.

#37 For the love of all things-

KNOW YOUR EXITS!

Try to face the entrance and pay attention to who is entering. May just save your life

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 A can of wasp spray around the house is WAY more effective than mace. It’s made to spray accurately more than 10 feet away and blinds your assailant. It’s also an inconspicuous thing to keep around the home.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 When staying at an Airbnb, etc., I stack six glasses/coffee cups in a bowling pin formation just inside each external door. It creates a built-in alarm for me and may potentially scare someone off if trying to get in.

#40 Make eye contact. Strangers are less likely to assault you if they know you’ve seen their face and can give a description.

#41 Never get a first floor hotel room. Never.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Walking through a parking lot with your keys sticking out between your fingers like Wolverine.

#43 Warning Graphic ***

My dad was a Vietnam vet who taught me guerrilla warfare tactics as self defense when I was really young. Appropriate? Maybe and maybe not.

If your attacker gets close enough, poke your thumb into the corner of the eye nearest the bridge of the nose in a scooping motion. The eye will come out. Grab the eye firmly, it will be slippery, and yank very hard to sever the optic nerve and disable your attacker.

Also, never go to a second location. Never.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 When traveling, keep your ear buds in, and use voice directions with Google maps so you can keep your head up and look like you know where you’re going. Less touristy the better.

#45 Just don’t worry about being polite? If someone is making you uncomfortable, tell them and if they don’t listen, leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 My criminology professor said carrying heavy water bottles or umbrellas discouraged attacks as you have a visible weapon. Avoid ponytails as they make an easy grab from behind.

If you feel like you are being followed or have unwanted attention, turn and face them and ask them something innocuous, like the time. It shows them you are not afraid and now that you’ve seen them head on, you can ID them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Always walk like you have somewhere you're a little late for, especially in an unfamiliar area.

If you have to doublecheck directions on your phone, go into a store, stand in front of a shelf, people will just assume you're comparing prices.

If someone is approaching you and making you nervous, make eye contact and ask them if you know them from a party or nightclub, or if they know so-and-so(pick a really common name)They won't want to mess with you if you can ID them(or they think you can).

#48 Anytime you feel endangered by a man, act insane. As crazy and disgusting as you can. Spit, slobber, make gross noises, talk gibberish, yell, do anything you can to seem gross and undesirable. It may save your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Live alone? Go to goodwill and get the biggest men's work boots they have and put them outside your door. Move them around occasionally so it appears that your not alone and there's a big a** man in there with you.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 If someone has their hands around your throat, drop your chin right away. It’ll make it harder for them to choke you. Use 4 fingers and jab them into their armpit as hard as you can. Their reflex will be to pull that arm in towards their body. Then put your arms inside of theirs and raise them above your head. Spin towards whatever armpit you jabbed. It’ll break their hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 I always leave enough space in front of my car to move suddenly if needed.

#52 When I travel I never keep the little envelope with the room number on me.

#53 Wearing crocs in sport mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I run a Google search every few months to see if my number or address is posted publicly and have it removed. If you're dining alone or in a coffee shop, don't sit with your back to the door, I usually sit against a wall/corner where I can see all exits. My location is always on for one trusted friend. I frequently travel alone and when someone asks what I'm doing, I'm always meeting people for XYZ instead of a solo trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Have habits with your friends and family. Always tell them when you got to your car and when you got home. Keep regular contact with them in your everyday life, because if something were to happen to you, if you're not a minor "you have the right to disappear".

Also if you ever need to fight, do it dirty, eyes, neck and genitals, and get as much of the attacker DNA as you can (pull out hair, scratch the skin)

#56 Take Muay Thai and Jiu-jitsu.

#57 Carry cash hidden in your bra or shoe. if your phone dies or your bag’s taken, you’re not stranded.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Mine is trauma based on my own experience: Don’t put your daughters in Driver’s Ed with male instructors 😞.

#59 Don't look up at the pretty lights and buildings in a new city when you're alone.

#60 Carry a pen and if you’re ever grabbed from behind, jam it into their outer thigh, twist and run.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 If you're not allowed to carry self-defense "weapons", a giant metal cup (ie. Stanley), a can of hairspray, and a lighter are some every day items that can make you feel safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Unpopular opinion, I guess, but never having to depend on a man for anything including support.

#63 When I'm loading my kids in the car at the park or store, I always loudly tell them that we are going straight to see Daddy for lunch because he just got done at the gym! Trained my daughter to respond with "LEG DAY BABY!"

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 When it’s night don’t look behind you, instead look into windows, they reflect what is happening behind you, it’s safer because you look much more confident.

#65 If someone precisely a man offers to help you do something for “ free”

Don’t accept their offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Head on a swivel, always. Trust your gut.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 When I am followed I join a group walking in front of me - a family, group of friends, make small talk. Just never be alone. I’m sad to say.

#68 You’re far more likely to have problems with someone you know than with a stranger on the street. Feminism is my survival weapon.

#69 Walk on the side of the street so the cars are travelling towards you.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Practice saying no- loudly, proudly, confidently. You will be more confident saying it in the moment if you practice. Keep your head up and walk with confidence, like someone who would fight back and isn’t worth the trouble.

#71 When I’m walking I like to look around as if I’m admiring architecture or birds to check up on people in my blind spots. Also for pedestrians crossing the road, make eye contact with drivers at intersections to MAKE SURE they see you crossing the street.

#72 Don’t yell help, yell fire instead, most people don’t want to get involved but want to see if something is in flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 My number one tip will always be this:

STOP CONSUMING TRUE CRIME CONTENT

Seriously. It makes you paranoid.

ADVERTISEMENT