But if you want to learn more about Julia’s—as well as other netizens’— money-saving hacks , scroll down to find them on the list below. And if you feel like sharing the best tricks up your own sleeve, feel free to do that in the comment section.

One woman, a TikToker going by the name of ‘ juliaa120230 ’, has recently gone viral for her tips and tricks regarding money saving, some of which might be considered rather…unconventional. Or even unethical or unhinged .

Sooner or later, we all learn that money doesn’t grow on trees. More times than not, it happens when we’re left to our own devices to care for—as well as pay for—ourselves and/or others. That’s when we also learn just how expensive some things can get, and just how important saving money is. (A penny saved is a penny earned, after all!)

#1 Goodwill and thrift in the rich areas. They say it gets distributed but it does not.

#2 Find out when the rich neighborhoods have their trash day and then drive through the night before to pick up everything that the rich people have decided is junk but can actually be resold for a lot of money. Or just keep it for yourself. Of course that was the mid 2000, so adjusting for today's standards. Infiltrate their Facebook groups, find the neighborhood Facebook groups, and keep alerts on for when somebody posts curb alert. Because usually it's gonna be something nice.

#3 College move out days have the best free dumpster stuff.

#4 I took all the textbooks out of donation bins at move out and sold them. The signs said they wouldn’t accept the books so I figured better in my pocket than the trash. Also dumpster diving veteran

#5 Get a folder to save all your receipts in, especially ones for bigger purchases. And then if that big purchase goes on clearance at a later date, buy it and then return it with the old receipt and then you'll be able to pocket the difference.

#6 Create an email address specifically to share with family members for sharing streaming services memberships like to Sam's Club, anything like that that cost money on a monthly basis that you can share with your family. That way there's never any back and forth about can you check your email for the code? I just had it sent to your email. Blah blah blah. You don't have to worry about waiting on other people. It's just always gonna be there.

#7 Anytime you're out to eat somewhere, grab extra condiments, bring them home, put them in your fridge. Forget they're there until you need them later.

#8 get a part time job at a fast place. when they toss food, workers can get it. i worked at panera and quiznos and when food exspired, employees slpit the left overs.

#9 Go to the brand websites for all the products you consume (Cheez It, Windex, etc). Find the Contact Us page & fill out the form w/ a complaint about the product…they send u coupons for free products.

#10 ALSO call your phone company or internet and say you want to cancel, if they try to get you to stay, say ok if you lower it to $x a month, be strict though!!

#11 Here’s one: tour several apartment complexes and go for a tour. Oftentimes there will be snacks, beverages, accessories that you can take. Also check the bathrooms for toilet paper etc

#12 Cut your sponges in half.

#13 Sometimes when I email compliments to companies they send coupons for freebies or discounts.

#14 Thrifting during Feb-March, when the most elderly people pass away. 😩🙃

#15 You can buy the little plastic "keys" for most toilet paper/paper towels dispensers for a couple bucks. Partially used rolls will be smaller and less obvious. Just don't leave a stall with nothing, that's rude and can draw attention when someone goes in and complains that it was empty.

#16 If your eyesight isn't truly terrible, only wear one contact lens at a time.

#17 1) dumpster diving furniture 2) get a serving job and eat leftover food 3) get a library card

#18 switch car insurances every 6 months (actually call an agent though) because they have “competition” price deals and you could keep getting cheaper and cheaper car ins everytime

#19 when you are bored make sure the offers on the app for fast food/ restaurants are a better deal than coupons you get in the mail or a promotion they are running.

#20 Instead of paying to go out, go to art gallery shows and drink free wine and eat free snacks

#21 I know a lot of people who turn off their HVAC system when they leave to go to work for the day because they don't wanna heat their house or cool their house when it's empty. Your HVAC system is going to have to work so hard to come back up or down to temp when you get home. Doing that is going to cost you way more money long term. Same exact thing goes for the water heater. Do not turn it off just because you don't need it.

#22 Lots of tools have lifetime warranties like Craftsman, Dewalt, um, and I think rigid is another good one. But they have lifetime warranties so you can just take them right back to Home Depot and exchange them right then in there.

#23 In the winter, after you cook something in the oven, leave the oven door wide open and it's like Free heat

#24 Getting chickens to save money on eggs. I cannot emphasize this enough. Chickens are expensive. Their feed is expensive. If you don't have a big yard where they can forage and Take care of themselves. Chickens are going to cost you so much more money long term than paying for eggs at their inflated price.

#25 If ur a college student join a club, or start a club and ask for funding. we’ve been buying dinners for all our friends for weeks and writing them off as “marketing meetings”

#26 If the store dosent want to do the return rebuy the item in CASH. out the broken item in the box and return it. Only at big chains tho

#27 Find a nearby hotel that offers free breakfast. Walk in, go up the elevator to the fifth floor, go back down to the first floor and go get your breakfast. Nobody's paying that close of attention to who's actually a guest and who's not.

#28 I was in college, I would go to McDonald's for a treat, order something complicated that they consistently messed up. call and get a free 2nd meal

#29 If you have to park at the airport or any parking place for multiple days in a row when you're leaving, hit the lost ticket button instead of paying for multiple days. Because usually the cost for a lost ticket is the cost of one full day.