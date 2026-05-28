Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Viral Clip Of “Coach” Fatally Falling 30 Stories After Hiding On Window Ledge From Lover’s Husband Resurfaces
Man in yellow pants climbing on a window ledge several stories high in a viral clip of a coach falling incident.
Couples, Relationships

Viral Clip Of “Coach” Fatally Falling 30 Stories After Hiding On Window Ledge From Lover’s Husband Resurfaces

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Two videos circulating on Weibo — China’s equivalent of WhatsApp — and Douyin, its version of TikTok, have gone viral, showing a man suffering a fatal fall from a high-rise after losing his balance while trying to adjust his footing on a window ledge. 

The videos, originally from 2023, have resurfaced, accompanied by speculation about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Highlights
  • A resurfaced 2023 video circulating on Chinese social media shows a man falling from a high-rise window.
  • Competing rumors suggest he either attempted a risky stunt to scare his girlfriend or was trying to hide from his lover’s husband.
  • Netizens reacted strongly to both versions of the story, with many blaming the man’s actions as reckless and avoidable.

While some claim he fell while attempting the risky maneuver to scare his girlfriend, others suggest he was trying to hide from his lover’s husband.

“Bro reaped the repercussions of his actions,” one user said, while another cautioned, “It’s not the right time now.”

RELATED:

    A man met his end in a gruesome fall from a high-rise, and the internet can’t stop speculating about the cause

    Couple embracing intimately in kitchen with modern appliances

    Image credits: Unsplash

    The first viral video runs for 30 seconds and shows a blond man dressed only in yellow track pants, holding onto a windowsill while crouching midair.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The footage shows his legs starting to tremble after a few seconds, but it does not show him falling off.

    The tragedy unfolds in a second video, which runs for five seconds, where the man releases his grip on the window, and his body soon hits the ground with a thump. 

    The video features the disturbing screaming noise of both the man and those recording the incident.

    Person opening door k**b in hallway with wood doors

    Image credits: Pexels

    According to claims on present-day social media, the man was a popular fitness influencer named Huang Mao. He allegedly hung from the window to escape his lover’s husband when he unexpectedly returned home. 

    However, the Sichuan Observer reported in May 2023 that he did so to scare his girlfriend following an altercation.

    The local news outlet claimed the man’s girlfriend was heard pleading, “Believe me, I haven’t lied to you about anything,” and urged him to get back inside the house, but he refused to comply.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man wearing yellow pants climbing a rooftop ledge high above ground

    Image credits: upuknews1

    Netizens reacted strongly to the video at the time, with one advising the masses, “If you don’t do stupid things, you won’t d**,” and another celebrating the fact that his girlfriend can now “legitimately change boyfriend.”

    A separate user expressed sympathy for the neighborhood’s residents, noting that “property prices will drop” given the incident.

    Social media post advising not to cheat on marriage partner

    Image credits: araderbein

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man climbing rooftop ledge in yellow pants above apartment balcony

    Image credits: upuknews1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens who believed the forbidden romance story had things to say, too.

    “Having an affair takes guts. Escaping takes arm strength. He overestimated the former and underestimated the latter,” one jested.

    “Was it worth losing your life over?” another asked.

    “He was a fool who got what he deserved,” remarked a third.

    Chinese netizens also speculated on the alternative identity of the man in the video, and who the cheating woman was

    View from high window ledge overlooking street and trees below in viral falling clip

    Image credits: upuknews1

    The man in the video was said to be the son of an owner of a state-owned enterprise, while the woman he was involved with was believed to be a married news anchor for Jinan TV surnamed Zhang.

    Social media users claimed that the anchor was exposed in 2022 for having an affair. 

    Her husband was reported to be a teacher at a primary school, while she had a positive reputation among her peers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person in yellow clothing lying on pavement after falling 30 stories from window ledge

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Image credits: upuknews1

    In March of the said year, she reportedly attended a symposium meeting where she stated, “We must adhere to professional ethics and cultivate a good public image. We must firmly uphold our political stance, maintain professional conduct, cherish our honor, remain humble and prudent, avoid arrogance and impetuosity, and persevere.”

    She added: “We must further enhance our sense of responsibility and mission to ‘overcome difficulties and strive for innovation,’ and strive to become outstanding journalists with both moral integrity and professional competence in the new era.”

    A statement allegedly issued by her husband in 2021 also circulated on Weibo in 2023.

    The statement claimed that his wife had been married before marrying him. 

    He additionally alleged that the anchor prevented him from seeing their daughter and claimed that she and her family abused the girl.

    The statement also suggested she may have outstanding debts.

    While this video was from 2023, China recently made headlines for another fatal high-rise fall

    Aerial cityscape of dense buildings and streets in urban area

    Image credits: South China Morning Post

    A 38-year-old Hong Kong air conditioner repairman passed away on May 19 after falling off the eleventh floor of the Billionaire Avant building in Kowloon City while working without protective gear, according to South China Morning Post.

    A source told the outlet that police received a report at around 12:15 pm.

    The Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims soon issued a statement, informing that the victim was employed as a subcontractor.

    Technician working on Carrier air conditioning unit outdoors

    Image credits: Pexels

    The organization also informed that the man was married and had a six-year-old son. His widow, a homemaker, was worried about family finances.

    “Since he was a subcontractor, there will be no industrial accident compensation. We will help the family apply for emergency funds,” the organization said, adding that five fatal accidents had occurred so far in May.

    “This is too outrageous. How can someone just be gone like that?” a netizen expressed

    Text meme warning against cheating on marriage partner

    Comment discussing beating male owner instead of hiding from lover's husband in viral coach fall clip

    Comment questioning why not stay at hotel instead of coming to someone's place in viral coach fall clip

    Comment explaining why being a fitness coach is a dangerous profession related to viral fall clip

    Comment warning to stay away from another man’s wife to avoid danger in viral coach fall clip

    Comment describing young wife and fitness coach as high-risk pairing in viral fall clip

    Comment expressing confusion about risking life in affair from viral fall clip

    Comment reacting sadly to viral clip of fatal window ledge fall

    Comment advising to get caught in viral clip of fatal window ledge fall

    Comment translating and expressing outrage about viral fall incident

    Comment blaming affair with married woman in viral clip of fatal fall

    Comment expressing distrust in gym related to viral coach fall clip

    Comment questioning what the person will tell God about viral coach fall

    Comment about cheating and consequences related to viral coach fall

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    juliejunquet avatar
    Julie
    Julie
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do you show this????????????? Wth You ban stupid words but you show a d**d man??

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    juliejunquet avatar
    Julie
    Julie
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do you show this????????????? Wth You ban stupid words but you show a d**d man??

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT