1k+views
24 Photographs Of Hong Kong Taken By Me
1k+views
I am a photographer from Nagano, Japan and I want to become a world-famous artist one day.
Life is short. Time is finite. These two things are unavoidable for everyone. The old streets of Hong Kong, which still remain, were illuminated by various hopeful lights. People go home. Everything in Hong Kong is home to light. I tried to express this in dark tones and light. That is what I call "HOME KONG".
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Beautiful! You use lighting and perspective to make the chaos orderly and peaceful somehow! Stunning work in my humble opinion.
HI Dear AJJ. Thank you so much for your comments! I am so Happy to read that!! Thanks Have a beautiful day/night/time from Japan :)
Beautiful! You use lighting and perspective to make the chaos orderly and peaceful somehow! Stunning work in my humble opinion.
HI Dear AJJ. Thank you so much for your comments! I am so Happy to read that!! Thanks Have a beautiful day/night/time from Japan :)