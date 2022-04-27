I am a photographer from Nagano, Japan and I want to become a world-famous artist one day.

Life is short. Time is finite. These two things are unavoidable for everyone. The old streets of Hong Kong, which still remain, were illuminated by various hopeful lights. People go home. Everything in Hong Kong is home to light. I tried to express this in dark tones and light. That is what I call "HOME KONG".

