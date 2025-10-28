People recalled quotes from motion pictures like The Green Mile, Forrest Gump, and Inside Out, to name a few. Feel free to join in the conversation through the comments below!

But for some of us, it’s the soul-stirring lines evoking strong emotions that will forever stand out. Here are some examples that came in response to a question on Instagram when a user asked, “In your opinion, what is the saddest line in a movie you have ever watched?”

Many of us remember films for iconic scenes. If you’re a bigger movie buff, captivating cinematography will likely catch your eye and make a specific title memorable for you.

#1 "Such a beautiful place to be with friends." (Dobby, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1)

#2 Underrated: “Gentlemen, it has been a pleasure playing with you this evening.” From the band leader in ‘Titanic.’

#3 "You really have your mother's eyes" - Severus Snape ( HP Deathly Hallows 2).

#4 “Jenny, I may not be a smart man, but I know what love is”

-Forrest Gump

#5 "Take her to the moon for me, okay?" - Inside Out

#6 “You were my brother Anakin, I love you” - Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

#7 "It's not your fault." ~ Goodwill Hunting

#8 “Smile, my boy. It’s sunrise.” -Night at the Museum, Robin William’s last lines

#9 "Please, boss, don’t put that hood over my face. Don’t put me in the dark. I’m afraid of the dark." - The Green Mile.

#10 “I was good, I was really good ” Neil from Dead Poets Society

#11 "No parent should have to bury their child" - Lord Of The Rings

#12 «After all this time?»

« Always »

#13 "Charlie, will I ever see you again?" "Sure you will, kid. You know goodbyes aren't forever." "Then goodbye, Charlie. I love you." "Yep... I love you too".

#14 In case I don't see you, Good afternoon, Good evening and Goodnight - The Truman Show

#15 "I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye." (Irrfan Khan - Life of Pi

#16 Should we get some coffee? - Rachel

Sure, where? - Chandler

#17 “He can’t see without his glasses! He needs his glasses! “ - My Girl

#18 “What’s in the box?” - Se7en

#19 "It was your son, Tommy! You should have protected him!" (Green Street Hooligans)

#20 "Women have minds and souls as well as hearts, ambition and talent as well as beauty and I’m sick of being told that love is all a woman is fit for. But……I am so lonely" - Little Women

#21 You are still young, free.. Do yourself a favor. Before it's too late, without thinking too much about it first, pack a pillow and a blanket and see as much of the world as you can. You will not regret it. One day it will be too late. - The Namesake

#22 “Father, forgive them. For they know not what they do.”

-The Passion Of The Christ

#23 ''I can't get over'' Manchester By The Sea

#24 Hoddor hoddor hold the door

#25 „Never had one before“ „What a room to yourself?“ „A Bed“



Blindside

#26 "Sometimes we forget things if we have no one the tell them to" - The Lunchbox. This quote stuck with me, It's about loneliness, a person longs for someone to share his stories.

#27 "My dearest Allie, couldn't sleep last night because I know it's over between us. But I'm not bitter anymore because I know what we had was real, and if in some distant place in the future we see each other in our new lives...I'll smile at you with joy and remember how we spent the summer beneath the trees, learning from each other and growing in love" - The Notebook

#28 The Fault in Our Stars

"Then I realized there was no one left to call and cry with, and that was the saddest part of all. The only person I wanted to talk to about Gus's death was Gus

#29 From Me Before You

"I don’t want you to miss out on all the things someone else can give you"

#30 "Hope is a dangerous thing" - The Shawshank Redemption

#31 "I have an idea, why don't you let me adopt you? " Not the saddest but I cried with this sir in "Into the Wild" yesterday

#32 "I loved you, I loved you in every universe" -Dr. Strange

#33 “Because my dad promised me” - Interstellar

#34 “He cant keep getting away with this!!” Breaking Bad.

#35 "I'm trapped" - Neil Perry...

#36 "Next time, we should invite Leslie to go. She'd like that," - Bridge To Terabithia

#37 "It only has to work once Murph" Interstellar

#38 “I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really… I was alive.” -Walter White

#39 “Have you seen my son? Have you seen my beautiful boy? Tell him I miss him.” -Beautiful Boy

#40 "You're wrong about us being on different paths, we're not on different paths. You're my path. And you're always gonna be my path" - a little before Gwen dies in Spider-Man 2