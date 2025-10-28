ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us remember films for iconic scenes. If you’re a bigger movie buff, captivating cinematography will likely catch your eye and make a specific title memorable for you. 

But for some of us, it’s the soul-stirring lines evoking strong emotions that will forever stand out. Here are some examples that came in response to a question on Instagram when a user asked, “In your opinion, what is the saddest line in a movie you have ever watched?” 

People recalled quotes from motion pictures like The Green Mile, Forrest Gump, and Inside Out, to name a few. Feel free to join in the conversation through the comments below!

#1

Dobby, a house elf from a movie, holding a glowing spark with a worried expression in a dark hall scene. "Such a beautiful place to be with friends." (Dobby, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1)

wynnsomeness , Warner Bros Report

    #2

    Passengers rushing on deck of a sinking ship at night, a powerful scene that tugs at the heartstrings from movies. Underrated: “Gentlemen, it has been a pleasure playing with you this evening.” From the band leader in ‘Titanic.’

    the_opa_50 , Paramount Pictures Report

    #3

    A close-up of a man showing deep emotion with bloodstains, illustrating powerful lines from movies that tug at heartstrings. "You really have your mother's eyes" - Severus Snape ( HP Deathly Hallows 2).

    arik.m_shah , Warner Bros. Pictures Report

    #4

    Man in a blue shirt standing in a dimly lit room, representing iconic lines from movies that tug at the heartstrings. “Jenny, I may not be a smart man, but I know what love is”
    -Forrest Gump

    nate_hamiltoe , Paramount Pictures Report

    #5

    Animated purple elephant character looking emotional, holding a colorful flower, in a dark ball pit scene from movies tugging at heartstrings. "Take her to the moon for me, okay?" - Inside Out

    joanne_heraghty , Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Report

    #6

    Close-up of a distressed man from a movie scene, capturing emotional lines that tug at the heartstrings deeply. “You were my brother Anakin, I love you” - Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

    shollahudinn_ , 20th Century Fox Report

    MalayDragon
Community Member
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Close, the line is actually "You were my brother, Anakin! I loved you!"

    #7

    A young man crying and covering his face while talking to an older man, emotional scene from movies that tug at heartstrings. "It's not your fault." ~ Goodwill Hunting

    heart.diary___ , Miramax Films Report

    #8

    Actor in a vintage military uniform delivering a memorable line from movies that tug at the heartstrings. “Smile, my boy. It’s sunrise.” -Night at the Museum, Robin William’s last lines

    nevaandias , 20th Century Fox Report

    #9

    Emotional close-up of a man with tears in his eyes, capturing heartstring tugging moments from movies. "Please, boss, don’t put that hood over my face. Don’t put me in the dark. I’m afraid of the dark." - The Green Mile.

    abood__omer , Warner Bros. Report

    #10

    Young man with brown hair wearing a dark jacket with red lining, captured in a heartfelt moment from movies tugging at heartstrings. “I was good, I was really good ” Neil from Dead Poets Society

    evelynschillace Report

    #11

    Close-up of a man with long hair and beard, showing an emotional expression that tugs at the heartstrings. "No parent should have to bury their child" - Lord Of The Rings

    wynter923 Report

    #12

    «After all this time?»
    « Always »

    joliyahottawa Report

    #13

    Animated scene from a classic movie showing a wolf gently watching a girl in bed, evoking heartstring-tugging movie moments. "Charlie, will I ever see you again?" "Sure you will, kid. You know goodbyes aren't forever." "Then goodbye, Charlie. I love you." "Yep... I love you too".

    jackkostecki , MGM Studios Report

    #14

    Jim Carrey smiling and pointing in a plaid blazer, green shirt, and yellow sweater vest, representing memorable lines from movies. In case I don't see you, Good afternoon, Good evening and Goodnight - The Truman Show

    aaron_wolfster325i_yt , Paramount Pictures Report

    #15

    Man in a white shirt sitting indoors, conveying emotion, related to lines from movies that tug at the heartstrings. "I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye." (Irrfan Khan - Life of Pi

    __wichunzusah__ , 20th Century Fox Report

    #16

    Four friends from a popular TV show standing in a kitchen, capturing iconic lines from movies that tug at heartstrings. Should we get some coffee? - Rachel
    Sure, where? - Chandler

    ohhjoselliaaa , Warner Bros. Television Report

    #17

    “He can’t see without his glasses! He needs his glasses! “ - My Girl

    rayna_guirguis Report

    #18

    Close-up of a man with a serious expression in an emotional movie scene featuring lines that tug at the heartstrings. “What’s in the box?” - Se7en

    thelastofadyingbreed0 Report

    #19

    "It was your son, Tommy! You should have protected him!" (Green Street Hooligans)

    balko.milan Report

    #20

    "Women have minds and souls as well as hearts, ambition and talent as well as beauty and I’m sick of being told that love is all a woman is fit for. But……I am so lonely" - Little Women

    gifttoapple Report

    #21

    You are still young, free.. Do yourself a favor. Before it's too late, without thinking too much about it first, pack a pillow and a blanket and see as much of the world as you can. You will not regret it. One day it will be too late. - The Namesake

    gaanashaanabajaana Report

    #22

    “Father, forgive them. For they know not what they do.”
    -The Passion Of The Christ

    irorro Report

    #23

    ''I can't get over'' Manchester By The Sea

    m_kalakii Report

    #24

    Hoddor hoddor hold the door

    ofcourse__49 Report

    #25

    „Never had one before“ „What a room to yourself?“ „A Bed“

    Blindside

    pilsvalentin Report

    #26

    "Sometimes we forget things if we have no one the tell them to" -  The Lunchbox. This quote stuck with me, It's about loneliness, a person longs for someone to share his stories.

    dame_rimai Report

    #27

    "My dearest Allie, couldn't sleep last night because I know it's over between us. But I'm not bitter anymore because I know what we had was real, and if in some distant place in the future we see each other in our new lives...I'll smile at you with joy and remember how we spent the summer beneath the trees, learning from each other and growing in love" - The Notebook

    st27021999 Report

    #28

    The Fault in Our Stars
    "Then I realized there was no one left to call and cry with, and that was the saddest part of all. The only person I wanted to talk to about Gus's death was Gus

    hanaelaf194 Report

    #29

    From Me Before You
    "I don’t want you to miss out on all the things someone else can give you"

    hanaelaf194 Report

    #30

    "Hope is a dangerous thing" - The Shawshank Redemption

    almahoti Report

    #31

    "I have an idea, why don't you let me adopt you? " Not the saddest but I cried with this sir in "Into the Wild" yesterday

    yok.ooni Report

    #32

    "I loved you, I loved you in every universe" -Dr. Strange

    you_better_know_bel Report

    #33

    “Because my dad promised me” - Interstellar

    henkoortwijn Report

    #34

    “He cant keep getting away with this!!” Breaking Bad.

    theinvincible_achy07 Report

    #35

    "I'm trapped" - Neil Perry...

    _razanarosee Report

    #36

    "Next time, we should invite Leslie to go. She'd like that," - Bridge To Terabithia

    no.u.dint Report

    #37

    "It only has to work once Murph" Interstellar

    anas_khairy09 Report

    #38

    “I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really… I was alive.” -Walter White

    myself_shubh_92 Report

    #39

    “Have you seen my son? Have you seen my beautiful boy? Tell him I miss him.” -Beautiful Boy

    kat.inthehat14 Report

    #40

    "You're wrong about us being on different paths, we're not on different paths. You're my path. And you're always gonna be my path" - a little before Gwen dies in Spider-Man 2

    crispyorangepeel73 Report

    #41

    Vera Farmiga screaming in The boy In The Striped Pajamas

    redwood_treesa Report

