Ryanair Once Again Mocks Americans After Video Of Woman Eating Butter Stick Explodes Online

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Ryanair, the ultra-low-cost Irish airline that made a habit of trolling the U.S. during its disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, continued the tradition on Monday, July 27, after a bizarre food video from the country caught its attention.

Sharing a clip of a woman eating a stick of butter dipped in Dr. Pepper on X, it quipped, “Americans eating like they have free healthcare.”

Highlights Ryanair recently mocked Americans over their eating habits after sharing a viral video of a woman snacking on a butter stick.

Americans quickly turned the joke back on the airline by reviving an incident in which a passenger was partially sucked out of their plane mid-flight.

Ryanair repeatedly trolled the U.S. team following its losses at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The post quickly went viral, racking up more than 2 million views and prompting thousands of amused reactions from users.

“Europe invents free healthcare. America invents new ways to need it,” one person commented.

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Ryanair mocked a woman eating a stick of butter with Dr. Pepper, and the internet was quick to join in on the jokes

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“If you don’t like butter, we can’t be friends,” the woman in the video says before tasting the snack.

She describes her act of dipping it into her drink as adding “a little fruity sweetness” and calls the combination “so good.”

Ryanair’s mockery led netizens to respond to both the food trend and the U.S. healthcare system.

“My cholesterol went up a couple of points just by looking at that video,” one said, while another added, “It makes my heart and stomach upset to watch this.”

Image credits: messedupfoods

“This is why 500,000 of them d** each year from obesity,” a third noted.

“This is diabolical,” stressed a fourth.

A fifth refused to believe this was the woman’s real food practice, calling the video an attempt at “rage bait.”

“The more y’all hate on her, the more famous she gets,” they schooled.

“This is why we don’t deserve free healthcare! I’m open to the idea of dealing with injuries and cancer, but self-induced health problems are not my problem,” shared a sixth.

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Can the sun explode already pic.twitter.com/r6drRdu9GU — i like food (@messedupfoods) July 27, 2026

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Several others, however, criticized not the unusual food combination but the way she was eating it.

“You can close your mouth while chewing. The smacking makes me want to smack her,” one said

Another savagely asked her to “chew louder” because the people in Sudan hadn’t heard her.

Americans pointed to an incident in which a passenger was partially sucked out of Ryanair plane mid-flight in response

Image credits: Facebook/Karovic Ljubisa

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Ljubisa Karovic, 61, was traveling on Ryanair flight FR1879 from Thessaloniki to Memmingen near Munich, Germany, on July 10 when a window shattered at 20,000 feet, leaving him partially pulled out of the aircraft.

He was saved when his wife, Svetlana, managed to grab him and pull him back inside the plane.

However, he suffered burns to his face and right hand, along with severe neck and shoulder pain.

Doctors have advised him to wear a neck brace for six weeks, and he may require surgery if the pain persists.

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Image credits: Despoina Papapavlous

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“At least she can’t fall out of a plane window if she ever flies with you,” a netizen told Ryanair while responding to the butter stick video.

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“Bold words from an airline that nearly turned a passenger into a human cork,” wrote a second.

Karovic told the Daily Mail on July 26 that the airline showed no concern following the incident and only offered to rebook him on a different flight.

Ryanair mocked the USA with a savage post after World Cup elimination

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Belgium secured a 4-1 victory over the USA on July 6 to end its FIFA campaign, and Ryanair used this opportunity to reply to an American who said, “I can’t think of a single thing Belgium is known for besides their waffles.”

“Beating America,” the airline added.

“We also have the best beer and chocolates,” a Belgian commented.

“Fries, too,” added another.

Ryanair’s response made the original post go viral, sparking a discourse of its own as the user had used the flag of Germany when referencing Belgium.

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“This is a German flag. You are not only bad at soccer,” one wrote.

@dailymail A Ryanair passenger who was left hanging out of a shattered plane window at 15,000 feet says the airline’s only direct response afterward was an email asking whether he wanted to rebook. Ljubisa Karovic survived after fellow passengers – led by his wife – pulled him back inside the aircraft during the terrifying mid-air incident. The couple claim cabin crew were unable to help as panic erupted, while Ryanair says its crew acted appropriately and remained in contact with the family. The incident is now under investigation as Karovic continues recovering from his injuries and says he’s still haunted by the ordeal. #ryanair #airplane #travel #news ♬ vertigo – insensible & énouement

Another made a collage showing the horizontally striped black, yellow, and red Belgian flag and the German flag to make the differentiation between the two easier while calling Americans “uneducated.”

Ryanair had previously trolled the USA on July 1 before their game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Can’t wait for the US to lose to a team they couldn’t find on a map,” the airline stated.

Another taunt ahead of the match said, “Dear America, reminder: it’s football, not soccer.”

Ryanair is known to be just as “witty” with its customers

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In 2024, a flyer shared a post about booking a window seat on a Ryanair flight, only to find there was no actual window beside them.

“Finally happened to us, we booked a window seat with no window. Such an incredible experience, thanks Ryanair,” they wrote on X alongside a picture of themselves looking out at the nonexistent window.

“Staring at it won’t change it,” the airline fired back.

The same year, when a passenger complained about their knees touching the front seat by writing, “I’ll come with my own legroom next time,” Ryanair replied, “Come with your own plane next time.”

“Ryanair’s intern has caused more political discourse than some politicians,” a netizen quipped

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