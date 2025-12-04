The laconically named “Rage” internet group is dedicated to just that, images that will make most people angry, showcasing inequality , entitled behavior or worse. So, armed with that knowledge, brace yourself as you scroll through, upvote the most relatable examples and be sure to share your thoughts in comments down below.

As unpleasant as it can be at times, anger is a very human emotion that we’ve been talking about for a very long time. The Iliad famously opens with “Rage—Goddess, sing the rage of Peleus' son Achilles" for good reason, but it can be interesting to see exactly what causes contemporary humans to feel it.

#1 If You Or Your Kids Think That It's A Good Idea To Leave The Cinema Like This

#2 Anti-Bird Spikes On Trees

#3 Some Jerk Just Tagged The Giant Statue Of Louis The King After A Month Long, $50,000 Cleaning

#4 Alrighty Then

#5 Made An Appointment For 11:45. It's 1:10 And I Haven't Been Seen I've had my 10 hour ER waits so I know this isn't that bad. But what is the point of making an appointment if you have to wait to be seen hours later anyways.



#6 Lady Was Going Aisle To Aisle With Their Child, Encouraging Them To Pull Things Off Shelves And Play With Them

#7 Some Guy Acts Like A Jerk About The Special Olympics Post On Arnold Schwarzenegger's Facebook Page, Gets Shut Down

#8 3rd Grade Student Given A Detention For Bringing Lunch For Always Hungry Classmate

#9 Today My Dad Poured Bleach Into The Water Source In The Backyard To "Get Rid Of Mosquitoes", Destroying The Ecosystem I Spent All Summer Creating. (The Foam Is From Bleach)

#10 Went To An AJR Concert. This Was My View They were the only people standing in our section. The people next to me left before the concert was half over because they couldn't see



#11 When Craiglist Sellers Pull This Nonsense

#12 I Don't Play Any Instruments And I'm Pissed

#13 Nancy Grace Making A Contest Out Of A Missing Child

#14 This Is My Daughter's Bathroom Pass. The Students Can Use The Bathroom (During Class) 5 Times During The 9 Weeks. After The 5th Time, The Student Gets Detention So, my daughter is 12 and is in middle school. Today she came home and told me that she started her period and bled through her pants. When I asked why she didn't go to the bathroom, she said she already used her five time limit for the nine weeks. I asked what happens after she used up the five times, she said that she would get detention. She said she asked the teacher but the teacher told her no unless she wanted to explain why she needed to go. IMO, a 12 year old girl shouldn't have to stand up in front of her class and tell everyone she's on her period. She was pretty upset and apologized, I'm more upset the school would allow this. There is nothing in the school policy about this five time bathroom limit, the kids only have 3 minutes in between classes, she's not allowed to go during lunch, and if she gets too many detentions she's off her softball team! When did schools agree that going to the bathroom is a privilege and not a right?!



#15 CPS Needs A Call

#16 My Neighborhood Has A Soccer Field And A Baseball Field, Which We Pay To Maintain For The Kids In The Neighborhood. Some Jerk Decided It Would Be Fun To Do Donuts In The Field With His Truck, And Destroy The Entire Field For Everyone

#17 Friend Saved Up To Get A Down Payment For A 350z, Found This On His Windshield Last Night

#18 People That Think This Is "Cool"

#19 This Is What We're Doing To The Ocean

#20 Woman Caught Dumping Her Dogs On A Dead-End Street

#21 This Was The “Sink” In A Restaurant Nope, this isn’t a minimalist, avant-garde design. The water just spills off the edges onto the floor, which is why the mop is right there. There isn’t even a drain pipe below this counter.



#22 How My Weekend Went I was going to work on Sunday and some guy plowed into my only car I got. It total my car and now I am with out a car or a way to get to work. the person had no insurance and I didn't have gap. I'm only getting 13k for my car and I owe 24. I might be without a job for awhile cause of this. in desperate need of help.



#23 I Asked My BF To Freeze The Leftover Meat And This Is How He Did It

#24 These Two Must Be Royalty. They Sat On The Steps Of The LA Metro As About 70 People Had To Shuffle Past Them Single File

#25 Girl Mocks Her Parents When They Beg Her To Stop Using Her Phone Overseas After Maxing Out Her Plan And Putting Them Over $1200 In Debt

#26 Seriously, How Is This His Problem?

#27 Activists Slam Dog Owners Over 'Cruel' TikTok Trend Dumping Ice Water On Pets

#28 My Burger Patty Was Empty

#29 My New Desk At Work

#30 Overweight Guy Tries To Lose Weight, GF Sabotages His Progress So She Won't Have To

#31 My Friend's Roommate Situation In College

#32 Vandals Did This To A 5000 Year Old Monument Over The Summer. Local Guy Giving Us The Tour Was Nearly In Tears

#33 Some Jerk Just Reviewed My Restaurant On Yelp

#34 It's Okay Lady, The World Revolves Around You!

#35 What Is Personal Space?

#36 Prayer Is Much Better

#37 Taking Advantage Of The Blizzard

#38 I Work In A Hospital. We Use These Simple Metal Baskets To Process Tissue Specimens. Our Hospital-Mandated Supplier Charges Us $700 A Piece For These SEVEN. HUNDRED. DOLLARS. This is why healthcare costs are so [messed up].



#39 Boston Marathon Runner Steals A Second Medal For His Wife's "Support" And Brags About It On Social Media

#40 The 'Professional Homeless' Make Me Rage

#41 Woman Plans To Bring 11 Year Old Autistic Son To An 18+ Rave, Then Freaks Out When They Say No

#42 Thefinebros' Self-Righteous Post Telling People To Harass Ellen For Video That Uses "React" Format

#43 43 Seconds Of Distracted Driving