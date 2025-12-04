ADVERTISEMENT

As unpleasant as it can be at times, anger is a very human emotion that we’ve been talking about for a very long time. The Iliad famously opens with “Rage—Goddess, sing the rage of Peleus' son Achilles" for good reason, but it can be interesting to see exactly what causes contemporary humans to feel it.

The laconically named “Rage” internet group is dedicated to just that, images that will make most people angry, showcasing inequality, entitled behavior or worse. So, armed with that knowledge, brace yourself as you scroll through, upvote the most relatable examples and be sure to share your thoughts in comments down below.

#1

If You Or Your Kids Think That It's A Good Idea To Leave The Cinema Like This

Messy movie theater aisle with spilled popcorn and discarded drink cups, a rage-inducing scene in a cinema setting.

City66 Report

Both my kids from the first time we took them to a movie at the cinema, they were told that they needed to take their rubbish with them and place it in the bin on the way out. They have never complained about it, in fact they actually point out quietly to me when we're leaving the other lazy/disrespectful people who've made a mess and left it there.

RELATED:
    #2

    Anti-Bird Spikes On Trees

    Tree branches lined with sharp spikes as a rage-inducing measure to prevent birds from landing on them.

    AndrewVaughan42 Report

    My Neighbor has these on the fence that we share because she's has a plant that she doesn't want the birds to destroy.

    #3

    Some Jerk Just Tagged The Giant Statue Of Louis The King After A Month Long, $50,000 Cleaning

    Statue of Saint Louis with red graffiti on its base showing a sun and words, a rage-inducing vandalism image.

    shawnxstl Report

    Oh, please, tell me there were security cameras and they caught them.

    #4

    Alrighty Then

    Screenshot of a tweet about a YouTuber facing jail after feeding toothpaste-filled Oreos to a homeless man, rage-inducing pic.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Made An Appointment For 11:45. It's 1:10 And I Haven't Been Seen

    Patient's leg with worn black boot resting beside medical examination table in a calm clinical room setting.

    I've had my 10 hour ER waits so I know this isn't that bad. But what is the point of making an appointment if you have to wait to be seen hours later anyways.

    Archaneoses Report

    #6

    Lady Was Going Aisle To Aisle With Their Child, Encouraging Them To Pull Things Off Shelves And Play With Them

    Toys and books scattered on the floor in a store aisle, creating a rage-inducing messy shopping scene.

    fatherlongleg Report

    #7

    Some Guy Acts Like A Jerk About The Special Olympics Post On Arnold Schwarzenegger's Facebook Page, Gets Shut Down

    Facebook comment thread with Arnold Schwarzenegger responding thoughtfully to a hateful comment, an example of rage-inducing content.

    menwithrobots Report

    #8

    3rd Grade Student Given A Detention For Bringing Lunch For Always Hungry Classmate

    Behavioral referral form showing a student disciplined for giving food to another, a rage-inducing moment to stay calm through.

    MathGrunt Report

    #9

    Today My Dad Poured Bleach Into The Water Source In The Backyard To "Get Rid Of Mosquitoes", Destroying The Ecosystem I Spent All Summer Creating. (The Foam Is From Bleach)

    Rocky water stream surrounded by plants and frothy water, a calming nature scene amidst rage-inducing pics challenge.

    whatsername121 Report

    #10

    Went To An AJR Concert. This Was My View

    Crowd at a large indoor event with intense lighting, capturing a moment that tests calmness amid rage-inducing scenes.

    They were the only people standing in our section. The people next to me left before the concert was half over because they couldn't see

    rogue780 Report

    #11

    When Craiglist Sellers Pull This Nonsense

    Text message conversation showing a frustrating mix-up that fits rage-inducing pictures challenging calmness.

    SpaceCutie Report

    #12

    I Don't Play Any Instruments And I'm Pissed

    Damaged cello with large cracks held by person, illustrating rage-inducing moments related to careless handling and lack of compensation.

    reddit.com Report

    #13

    Nancy Grace Making A Contest Out Of A Missing Child

    Social media post challenging viewers with a CrimeIQ question about a missing child’s open door scenario.

    black-mountain Report

    Nancy and her whole production team are such disgusting human beings.

    #14

    This Is My Daughter's Bathroom Pass. The Students Can Use The Bathroom (During Class) 5 Times During The 9 Weeks. After The 5th Time, The Student Gets Detention

    HMS bathroom pass with multiple dates, times, and teacher signatures creating a confusing and rage-inducing image

    So, my daughter is 12 and is in middle school. Today she came home and told me that she started her period and bled through her pants. When I asked why she didn't go to the bathroom, she said she already used her five time limit for the nine weeks. I asked what happens after she used up the five times, she said that she would get detention. She said she asked the teacher but the teacher told her no unless she wanted to explain why she needed to go. IMO, a 12 year old girl shouldn't have to stand up in front of her class and tell everyone she's on her period. She was pretty upset and apologized, I'm more upset the school would allow this. There is nothing in the school policy about this five time bathroom limit, the kids only have 3 minutes in between classes, she's not allowed to go during lunch, and if she gets too many detentions she's off her softball team! When did schools agree that going to the bathroom is a privilege and not a right?!

    p_i_see_you Report

    #15

    CPS Needs A Call

    Facebook post discussing allergy testing and essential oils, highlighting frustration in rage-inducing pics collection.

    gtchuckd Report

    #16

    My Neighborhood Has A Soccer Field And A Baseball Field, Which We Pay To Maintain For The Kids In The Neighborhood. Some Jerk Decided It Would Be Fun To Do Donuts In The Field With His Truck, And Destroy The Entire Field For Everyone

    Partially destroyed grass field with muddy tire tracks, illustrating one of the rage-inducing pics challenging calmness.

    moby323 Report

    #17

    Friend Saved Up To Get A Down Payment For A 350z, Found This On His Windshield Last Night

    Handwritten note left on car saying sorry for a small dent and suggesting the owner can probably afford to fix it.

    Rope_And_Chair Report

    #18

    People That Think This Is "Cool"

    Man sitting in car not holding steering wheel while driving at high speed, a rage-inducing risky behavior captured inside vehicle.

    Jagator Report

    #19

    This Is What We're Doing To The Ocean

    Scuba diver underwater surrounded by fish and floating plastic bags showing rage-inducing pollution in ocean.

    ani625 Report

    #20

    Woman Caught Dumping Her Dogs On A Dead-End Street

    Person releasing dogs from a car with a flat tire on a c*****d road, a frustrating rage-inducing situation.

    UM_Decoy Report

    Wait... what? WTAF? What kind of person does this?

    #21

    This Was The “Sink” In A Restaurant

    Bathroom sink with water overflowing and pooling on granite countertop causing a rage-inducing mess.

    Nope, this isn’t a minimalist, avant-garde design. The water just spills off the edges onto the floor, which is why the mop is right there. There isn’t even a drain pipe below this counter.

    CoolBDPhenom03 Report

    #22

    How My Weekend Went

    Two cars parked incorrectly, occupying two spaces with a couch left in neighboring parking spot, rage-inducing parking fail.

    I was going to work on Sunday and some guy plowed into my only car I got. It total my car and now I am with out a car or a way to get to work. the person had no insurance and I didn't have gap. I'm only getting 13k for my car and I owe 24. I might be without a job for awhile cause of this. in desperate need of help.

    matthewdirks9191 Report

    #23

    I Asked My BF To Freeze The Leftover Meat And This Is How He Did It

    Partially frozen meat in a c*****d plastic tray inside a freezer, illustrating a rage-inducing packaging fail.

    _pastelbunny Report

    #24

    These Two Must Be Royalty. They Sat On The Steps Of The LA Metro As About 70 People Had To Shuffle Past Them Single File

    Commuters on crowded subway platform with people blocking stairs, testing patience in rage-inducing situations.

    reddit.com Report

    Opps, slipped & spilled my soda!

    #25

    Girl Mocks Her Parents When They Beg Her To Stop Using Her Phone Overseas After Maxing Out Her Plan And Putting Them Over $1200 In Debt

    Screenshot of a rage-inducing chat where a dad confronts his child about a £1400 phone bill.

    Siegmure Report

    #26

    Seriously, How Is This His Problem?

    Patient and doctor discuss weight loss issues in a hospital room, highlighting frustration in rage-inducing moments.

    DIARRHEA-BUBBLE-BATH Report

    #27

    Activists Slam Dog Owners Over 'Cruel' TikTok Trend Dumping Ice Water On Pets

    Dog wearing a cone getting splashed with water, a frustrating moment from rage-inducing pictures collection.

    TheMirrorUS Report

    Makes my heart ache. I hate people.

    #28

    My Burger Patty Was Empty

    Partially eaten fish sandwich with lettuce and sauce, showing missing expected contents causing mild frustration.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    My New Desk At Work

    Office makeshift desk made of cardboard boxes with phone on top and gray office chair on carpeted floor.

    RHEmarketing Report

    My first desk was literally a wooden door laid across two sawhorses. I never thought I had it good there until now

    #30

    Overweight Guy Tries To Lose Weight, GF Sabotages His Progress So She Won't Have To

    Screenshot of a personal story about unhealthy eating habits showing text that may trigger rage-inducing feelings.

    baubeauftragter Report

    #31

    My Friend's Roommate Situation In College

    Trash can with a handwritten warning note threatening to pour trash on the kitchen floor, a rage-inducing picture.

    rno2867 Report

    #32

    Vandals Did This To A 5000 Year Old Monument Over The Summer. Local Guy Giving Us The Tour Was Nearly In Tears

    Before and after images of an iconic ancient stone at Hill of Tara vandalized with paint, testing calm in rage-inducing pics.

    ivancush Report

    #33

    Some Jerk Just Reviewed My Restaurant On Yelp

    Yelp review showing low rating and a confusing comment that frustrates readers, perfect for rage-inducing pics content.

    1234567891011twelve Report

    #34

    It's Okay Lady, The World Revolves Around You!

    Car blocking multiple gas pumps at a station, showing a frustrating rage-inducing parking situation.

    whoadave Report

    #35

    What Is Personal Space?

    Footwear cramped on airplane floor with one passenger’s shoe blocking legroom, showing a rage-inducing travel annoyance.

    M46nu5 Report

    #36

    Prayer Is Much Better

    Post about cancer recovery with images of brain scan, man in wheelchair, and speaker on nerve supply, highlighting rage-inducing pics theme.

    theinsanity Report

    #37

    Taking Advantage Of The Blizzard

    Screenshot of a social media post selling extra milk gallons and loaves of bread, fitting rage-inducing pics theme.

    GrayFox7 Report

    Disgusting 😡

    #38

    I Work In A Hospital. We Use These Simple Metal Baskets To Process Tissue Specimens. Our Hospital-Mandated Supplier Charges Us $700 A Piece For These

    Metal grid organizer held by gloved hand with unevenly aligned compartments, a rage-inducing design challenge to stay calm through.

    SEVEN. HUNDRED. DOLLARS. This is why healthcare costs are so [messed up].

    moby323 Report

    #39

    Boston Marathon Runner Steals A Second Medal For His Wife's "Support" And Brags About It On Social Media

    Couple proudly showing their medals after a challenging race, embodying calm and deserving recognition.

    kpflynn Report

    #40

    The 'Professional Homeless' Make Me Rage

    Person sitting on a sidewalk with a cardboard sign and speaker, a calm moment amid rage-inducing situations.

    MEGAPUPIL Report

    #41

    Woman Plans To Bring 11 Year Old Autistic Son To An 18+ Rave, Then Freaks Out When They Say No

    Social media post showing frustrating comments about bringing a child to an 18+ event, capturing rage-inducing moments.

    2SP00KY4ME Report

    #42

    Thefinebros' Self-Righteous Post Telling People To Harass Ellen For Video That Uses "React" Format

    Screenshot of a Facebook news feed showing a post about a kids reacting video on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

    big_nose_evan Report

    #43

    43 Seconds Of Distracted Driving

    Black Chevrolet car with headlights on driving too close in traffic, a rage-inducing driving moment on a busy road

    JKastnerPhoto Report

    #44

    Guy Has 14 Years Of LEGO Work Stolen Or Destroyed After A Burglary

    Man staying calm in a messy room with scattered objects, illustrating rage-inducing moments and patience needed.

    annoyingplayers Report

