In a recent thread where someone asked, "Who was the rudest famous person you met?" a lot of celebs were exposed for their fake "nice guy/girl" personas. Some of them, like Bill Nye the Science Guy and The Rock, may surprise you. Others are repeat offenders on these types of lists: Chris Brown, Kanye West , and Jared Leto. So, read on to find out what kind of encounters folks had with the celebrities they deemed to be the rudest of them all.

Celebrities face the kind of exposure that few people understand. Their every move, every breath is constantly monitored and judged, and the things they say get misinterpreted and twisted in the media. The court of public opinion can be harsh, and people online rarely hold back.

#1 I met buzz aldrin. He seemed really arrogant. After I introduced myself he says. "I'm buzz aldrin, the 2nd man on the moon. Neil before me".

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#2 My sister witnessed this at Star Trek Las Vegas. We are not fans of William Shatner, but he earned a W with this.



His line is notoriously long because he’s incredibly famous and he undercharges for a signature (relative to what he could be charging). So he has to go fast to make sure everyone in the line gets their signature.



Guy’s turn. The Shat diligently starts to sign the guy’s photo. Guy says “you son of a b, you’re not even going to look up at me?” Shatner pauses, looks up at the guy, looks down at the photo, finishes his signature. Then, calm as can be, looks the guy in the eye, and rips the signed photo in half. Handlers moved the guy along as he hangs his head.



Yeah it's bad how these lines can be a churn and you don’t actually get to talk to the celeb. Shatner CAN be an arrogant, rude jerk, but if you say a respectful greeting, he will respond in kind. If you start a conversation by calling someone a son of a b, expect that energy returned.

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#3 Long time ago I did a lot of catering work in LA so I met a lot of famous people.



One time I worked a party that was in the backyard of some big wig producer’s house and I remember it was hot AF that day so all of the staff were really struggling.



The party was full of A-listers and for some reason Tom Arnold was there and was trying to make other guests laugh by berating the staff and making jokes about our appearance.



At one point I had to stop of my friends, who was a tough as nails Aussie, from kicking his bum.



Anyway, I witnessed Arnold Schwarzenegger pull Tom aside and give him what looked like a stern talking to. He literally looked like he was going to poo his pants.



Afterwards Tom came over and apologized to us all.

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#4 Katherine Heigl tried to get me fired for sending her to the wrong floor when the information she gave me was incorrect.



Luckily my manager just laughed in her face.



She called corporate and tried to get him fired too.

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#5 Tommy Lee Jones has earned all of the spit that has gone in his food by servers over the years.

#6 Dwayne Johnson before he became a movie star, I saw him once at a WWE meet and greet, I was the first in line, when the meet and greet started he and the staff pulled me out of the line and told me to go to the very back. I asked why, and he literally said “to teach me a lesson not everything is fair in life”. I was 17. Anyway, I got put in the line at the very back, there was like 100 of us. There was 2 people ahead of me and I was already conflicted about how I felt. When it got to my turn, he got up and left. I was the last kid in line, and at least one staff member came to me and apologized and wasn’t sure why that happened. But that’s it.



Ngl, I was 17, but that situation made me cry on my way back home. I’ve hated him since, f him.



UPDATE: Wow, I did not expect this response!



I’m sort of embarrassed that my personal story has gotten this my attention, but shout out to everyone with the kind words and support, 17 year old me would have felt less alone dealing with it back then. For those asking, I’m doing great. This played with my head for a bit when I was younger, but it was so long ago that I don’t even think about it anymore. Also one of those things that happens to you that you’re too embarrassed to tell anyone, so only few close friends and family know. The only true way it affected me is that I never let myself be first in line to anything anymore, even to this day, I always let someone ahead of me if I’m waiting in line for a product launch for example and I’m first in line.



Appreciate you guys, and I hope no kid ever has to experience the knots I felt when I left that day empty handed with nothing but a bad memory.

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#7 Barry Bonds when he was at the All Star game in San Diego. He still played for the Pirates. I was a kid and he was walking past me and I asked him for an autograph. It wasn’t that he said no, he had to be a jerk about it.



Nicest was Uncle Phil from Fresh Prince (James Avery). It was a friends birthday party and we left an ice cream shop. There were a group of us boys, we were in 6th or 7th grade, when Fresh Prince was in its heyday. We were walking down the street and saw Uncle Phil walking his massive dog (some sort of Irish Wolfhound) that was almost as big as we were. We ran across the street yelling “UNCLE PHIL!!” He laughed as we approached and didn’t even correct us with his real name—was totally cool with us calling him Uncle Phil. He was so gracious and kind to a bunch of annoying kids. He talked with us for a few minutes, answered all our questions, and was so nice. Just a genuinely good person.

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#8 Van Morrison threw an iPad at me across a restaurant where I worked once. Had to duck to avoid getting domed. That guy is the grumpiest mf I have ever met.

#9 Chris Brown, but really is anyone surprised by that?

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#10 Speaking on behalf of my dad here- who worked at the largest airport in my country.



Rudest famous person he ever met was Kanye. As the story went- Kanye was flying commercial like 15 something years ago and was being flocked by a huge group of people in the main terminal building. My dad was trying to walk from the one gate to a gate a few down to drop off some of the flight documents at the gate desk. He walked through the crowd as the security guys let him through and apparently bumped into Kanye himself who kindly said to him “get the f out of my way man, what are you doing? are you an idiot?”



Keep in mind my dad had never heard of him before and couldn’t have cared less who he was. He only founded out after.



Nicest famous person he ever met was Michelle Obama. She went out of her way to approach the ground crew guys who were standing way off to the side as she was disembarking to say hello, ask how they were doing, and said thank you and told them to take care.

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#11 Danny DeVito and Jon Stewart.



Was very impressed with how professional Danny was. Bumped into him and despite crowds of people starting to surround him and his security, he still took time to take pictures. Felt bad he couldn't just take a stroll, but he handled it as calmly and nice as he could have.



Jon Stewart held the door open for me as I was entering the movie theater. Found out from my dad who worked at Chik-fil-A in the mall he had served Stewart earlier. Said he was kind and appreciative my dad got him in and out as he didn't want to be spotted.



They were not rude at all.

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#12 Bob Barker.



My mom worked for CBS back in the day (the Television City lot where they taped all the game shows and soap operas). I was around 7 years old and there on some Bring Your Child To Work day thing and all the hosts/ main actors were doing a meet and greet with guests over lunch.



I loved the Price as Right so I asked to meet Bob Barker. I was shuffled around by producers and they finally walked me up to him and said, “Bob. This little girl is a big fan of yours and wants to know if you will give her your autograph!”



He looked at me then back at the producer and said, “Get this brat out of my my face! I said I didn’t want to meet any freaking kids!!”

Then he SHOVED ME back toward the producer.



She ran me out of there crying and told me he was a grumpy old man and not to take it personally. She took me to meet Vanna White instead, who wound up being the sweetest! She let me turn the letter boxes on the Wheel of Fortune puzzle board to cheer me up!

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#13 Feel free to take this with a grain of salt as this happened in the mid 90's; I was at the Pacific Science Center with my mother and a friend of mine to see a live show for Bill Nye the Science Guy; afterwards he was doing a meet and greet and he told me and my friend to "go play in traffic" so he could hit on my mother.

#14 I asked David Carradine for his autograph and he told me to frick off. I was ten years old.

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#15 Jesse Jackson. I was walking through a fancy hotel in DC and he was standing outside one of the ballrooms in a lobby area by himself. No one else around and as I was walking by I caught his eye, so I smiled and said, “hello, how are you Rev Jackson?” He turned and gave me one of those looks - up and down, top to bottom, you know, kinda sizing me up. He sneered and turned away like I was disgusting to him somehow. Made a very deliberate turn to show me his back and refused to acknowledge me in any way. Just a pompous, arrogant jerk.



F you, JJ. You put your pants on one leg at a time just like me, you jerk-canoe.



I bumped into Ron Jeremy in an elevator at the Hard Rock hotel in Vegas and he was nicer than you. Slimy, sleezy old hedgehog was a better human being than you.

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#16 Katy Perry. Rude af to me, my fellow bartender, the room service attendants that were unlucky enough to interact with her, and the hotel staff that catered to her every ridiculous demand. She downright accused me of making her drink “weak” even though we do a standard 2oz liquor pour instead of a 1.5 like everyone else, and as such, we up the other components in our cocktails to create a balanced cocktail. It was during covid and she insisted on removing her face mask wherever she went so that we all knew who she was. She was insufferable and also cheap af. didn’t even leave 20%. Her then-husband Orlando Bloom, however, was actually very very nice. Super friendly and down-to-earth and didn’t like to have attention drawn to himself (and was also a great tipper). The only thing I liked during Katy’s stay was a line from my co-worker about the employee elevators being shut down to accommodate Katy so she didn’t have to use the main elevators. His exact words when we learned that we couldn’t use the employee elevators were “Really? For Katy Perry? I thought it was for a -real- celebrity. 🙄”. The employee in question being a 50+ year old man made it even funnier. but yeah we could not wait for her to leave.

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#17 To go against the thread but the nicest celeb I've met is John Cena. He came into the hospital I worked at years ago pretty frequently to do the make a wish stuff. We had a number of famous people over the years come through so I left him alone. I kept seeing him in the Starbucks line behind me and he finally, after the 3rd time this happened, clapped me on the back and said "we have to stop meeting this way!"



Lovely in every way. 10/10 would have a little convo with him in a Starbucks line again. No notes.

#18 Mark Wahlberg. Parks his car in the middle of a busy hotel driveway and refuses to give valet his keys. Nobody does that. Not the billionaire owner that is there daily. Insane level of entitlement.

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#19 Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon both horrible .. treat everyone as beneath them.



Adam Driver.. so nice



Johnny Cash and June Carter were two of the nicest, down to earth people that genuinely took an interest in others and would be very generous with their time.



The late Anthony Bourdain was very cool as is Jack White.

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#20 I've worked in comedy clubs as a door staff / bouncer, bartender, sound guy for over a decade.



Marlon Wayans tops the list. I picked him up from the hotel w his people in my personal vehicle (this was before Uber) and he exited at a side door, I was instructed by his managers over the phone minutes prior to go to the front door. He was pissed. Finally got him, he called my car a hooptie and made me shut my music off which was a preview of the playlist I made for him for preshow, since I was the sound guy that weekend too.



He proceeded to hit the mic against the brick wall in his set so often to the point where we had to replace one every set on a 3 set Saturday. Got s**t faced on Don Julio 1942, went way over time sloppy ranting, and ignored any and all cues even though he demanded them. Even yelled at me from the stage when he was an hour over time after I gave him the light flash he requested. Insulted a cook when he asked for an autograph after we stayed till 5:30, and I still gave him a ride back to his hotel in the same hooptie as the sun was almost rising.



The next day my manager let me take their nicer car instead and I didn't say anything to him or his crew again. His brother sucked too. Silent treatment



On the other hand, 5/7 comics are kind people. I wish I could share more of the positive ones.

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#21 Jennifer Lopez, she stayed at the Fairmont Hotel and was the rudest person towards the staff.

#22 I have served a lot of famous people from actors, musicians, TV anchors/personalities, athletes - A list to D list, a lot, most of them more than once. I worked in high-end places and was used to people being demanding, demanding isn't an issue for me, I have a high tolerance for rudeness and all kinds of behavior. Some have been absolutely lovely people and even most of the bad ones weren't that bad but...



Michael Jordan was awful, really bad, both times I served him.

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#23 I didn't meet him but Ron Perlman was having an interaction next to us at a Con. An artist who had a booth was selling there and waited in line to give him a really cool plaquard maybe like 10 inches tall. A wood cut out hand painted as his character from SOA. It was genuinely good. He kinda smiled okay whatever thanks and they left. They'd barely left the booth and he threw it in the trash next to him and said "what the frick do i want with this stupid piece of garbage" luckily they didn't hear him at the very least but he will forever be the real stupid piece of garbage.

#24 Went to high school with Rachel McAdams and her family. She was basically playing herself in Mean Girls. Her and her family were renowned for being incredibly spoiled, rude and vindictive.



I remember buying a ticket for a dance and her and her sister couldn't believe I could ever find a date because I was so ugly. It was fun having that happen in front of the line of 40+ people. She also bullied my older sister. Anyone who grew up with her and her family hated them.

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#25 I was assaulted by John Travolta's security team for having the unbridled audacity to come in the side door (like I always did) of the store his family was shopping in to pick up my roommate's girlfriend from the end of her shift. His entire family acted like i wasn't even there while his bodyguard roughed me up and the assistant manager tried to convince them that, yes, I was a ride for the staff who had been her sole ride since their car bit the dust a few weeks prior.



By comparison, Willem Dafoe did nothing but politely give excellent directions to some lost high school kids who pulled over and interrupted his walk, not even realizing it was him until he turned around as we pulled over. Consequently, his directions were excellent because the place we were going was a friend's stepdad's house, who almost immediately bragged he lived 3 doors down from Willem Dafoe upon our arrival.

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#26 Tobey McGuire is a jerk. Met him a lot when I was partying with that crowd as a young model. Years later when I read Molly’s Game, I was amazed at how well she captured him and who he really is.



Also adding in Emma Robert’s. Truly a vile woman and a huge bully.

#27 Jared Leto was such a jerk every day to everyone he could touring with 30 seconds to mars.

#28 Tie between Jared Leto and Zoey Deschanel.



Zoey Deschanel - All smiles and friendly with her inner circle. Disdain and speaking down to anyone outside of her inner circle. I’ve worked with several artists who were social with their inner circle and shy outside of that. This was something else.



Jared Leto - on his phone the entire interview. Gave one word answers as he tapped away on his phone.

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#29 I didn't meet him, but David Spade sicced off-duty cops on me and my older brother when we were waiting for his arrival at a venue where he was performing, so we could meet him and ask for an autograph.



The cops were just standing around not doing anything, all the way up until his SUV arrived, then they suddenly aggressively walked toward the five of us waiting, with their hands on their nightsticks, and telling us to get off of public property.



Why was Spade rude? Because he rolled his window down enough for us to see him look at the small group and give his "ha ha!" laugh.



F David Spade.

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#30 Andy Dick. He came to this bar I used to frequent and would not leave me and my friends alone. Kept pinching me and groping me. My god he was insufferable. Turns out he was banned from practically every other bar in my city and that was his last bastion of hope I guess. Well guess what homie now you are banned from this one, too.

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#31 Gwyneth Paltrow. She farted in an elevator we were in and blamed my dog. It was just us.

#32 I called John stamos uncle Jesse, he got me fired.

#33 I have the opposite story. In the nineties Willie Nelson was playing a show in our city and my kids friend worked the venue. So the kid is backstage doing whatever and he walks into a room that he thought was another room and accidentally walked in on Willie and about 10 people sitting around smoking blunts. He quickly apologized and goes to leave and Willie lifted his blunt to the kid and said “Don’t be sorry kid, come in and smoke with us”. The kid said “Naw I’m working” and left.



Another story: A friend of mine worked backstage at a Grateful Dead show and a band member asked him to guard the door because a bunch of people kept coming in and going through the room to go out another door. So he’s standing there and there’s a knock on the door. Mind you my friend was not a deadhead and did not know what they looked like. Anyway he opens the door and explains to Jerry Garcia that he can’t come in and Jerry just grins and says “I’m with the band”.

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#34 Eddie Izzard. Didn’t personally interact with him but was seated nearby when he was terrorizing the staff at Taylor’s steakhouse in koreatown. So bad the rest of us couldn’t get service (I assume) because the waiters didn’t want to come out to the floor. This was about 11 years ago.

#35 I have one that was shockingly super nice. I was walking around a con with my best friend. I had an open beer that I was drinking and we noticed that Jake Busey's table was empty so went over and got a photo/autograph. He asked if I had an extra beer and talked to us for about 30 mins while we had 2 beers. He was super nice and didn't charge us for the photo or autograph. It was pretty neat.



Harvey Guillén and Ron Perlman also talked to us for quite a while as the lines dwindled down on a final con night.

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#36 Christie Brinkley. She treats anyone not wealthy enough for her, with sneering contempt.



She's a vile human being.

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#37 Billy Corgan came into a restaurant where I worked. He was really rude to all of the staff. Servers fought over who had to take him. Also a bad tipper.

#38 My mom answers this with Spike Lee. She says she met him in at Lenox Mall in Atlanta. She walked up to him and said "oh hi, you're Spike Lee". She says he looked at her as if she was a piece of trash. The thing is I was with her, and he definitely wasn't Spike Lee. It was just some random dude walking around the mall. I was so embarrassed (for added context we are white) but to this day she swears it was Spike Lee.

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#39 Alicia Keyes. I worked an event that was apparently not good enough for her. She was a diva about dressing room demands, kept her fans (many families with children) waiting over an hour past start time, was dismissive with staff and later stiffed the local organizers; lawyers had to get involved.

Julianne Hough was even worse: I did not meet her because she decided not to honor her contract to perform and accepted an appearance in a bigger city for the same night. In contrast, Taylor Swift (haven’t met/not a Swifty/not a fan of her music) is legendary with this venue/ticketing company for being such a class act. She was booked at a fair in a podunk town the year before she really blew up and got huge. Over the year she graduated to playing arenas and received awards, but she came back to do the show at the little festival as promised and thanked the audience for being her “first fans.”.

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#40 Eddie Van Halen. He was in his first flush of fame and came into where I worked to play Space Invaders and was just a jerk. Although my older sister went to school with him and said he was jerk back then.

#41 Jimmy Saville wasn’t very nice when we were on jim’ll fix it. My mum said that he had a vibe about him and he was quite rude to her when not on camera. I was just a little kid so don’t really remember much.

#42 I worked at a country club while in college and they hosted a Pro Am golf tournament every year. The first year it was George Burns - a peach of a guy, as one might expect. The next year was Bob Hope (also quite friendly to staff) and Lynda Carter, who was just off her stints as TV's Wonder Woman. She was a nightmare to staff.



I always found it interesting that these two old guys who started out in vaudeville, and had done everything from radio to TV to movies were still gracious, but this gal known only as a cult TV star couldn't be bothered.

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#43 Mario Lopez. Dude walks around with studio security while he made snide and downright abhorrent comments to and about people on the universal lot. Just a bitter and tiny little fella with an on-camera persona thats a full on 180 from who he is when cameras are off.

#44 I met Cilla Black once - she sat at a table I'd reserved and refused to move. Her spiteful arrogance was astounding.

#45 Not me, but my friend. Her dad worked at the Air and Space Museum, and Ariana Grande had booked a private tour. So they closed the museum early, got everything ready for her, and they waited. An hour after she was supposed to arrive, her manager calls and said she was going to eat, so she’d be late



Then, two hours late, the manager calls again and said that Ariana wouldn’t be coming at all and she was canceling the plans. After that, her and her family (especially her dad) hated Ariana Grande ever since.

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#46 I have worked my entire career in entertainment or entertainment adjacent fields, so I have met tons of celebrities, but I don’t really want to talk about the rude ones. I’d rather talk about Bill Paxton, who just wanted to chill for 20 minutes, or Zack de la Rocha, who was super sweet (almost shy) and introduced me to his girlfriend and parents, or Pacino and Nic Cage, who were both kind of weird, but super friendly.



All that being said: Will Farrell.

#47 Not me my coworker. Saw Marlon Brando at the airport told him she was a fan he told her to get the f away from him.

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#48 Pauly D. Bro dropped his phone in a toilet and waltzed into the Apple Store demanding a free new one bc he’s “Pauly D”.

#49 Michael Stipe, the lead singer from REM. I was with a few friends of mine in Athens, Georgia, which is the area where REM and the B52s came from. He was just there, hanging out.



The girl I was with was a HUGE REM fan, and was freaking out that she got to meet him. She asked for a picture and an autograph, and he called her the c word and told her to frick off.

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#50 Charlie Murphy tried to hook up with my 13 year old sister.

#51 I worked in a field that allowed me to meet celebrities often. William Shatner was a massive jerk, which sucked because he was my hero for years.



The dude who played Zach morris on saved by the bell. I think he thinks he’s still famous



Lou Ferrigno - just a self centered jerk who doesn’t realize he’s a niche celebrity at best



The nicest / Jason David Frank (power rangers) and Jonathan Joss (king of the hill and parks and rec). Jonathan and I even stayed in touch until the day he died.

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#52 Virginia Graham. I know no one remembers her and her talk show. But as an eight year old girl, I remember what a b she was to me when I asked for an autograph after the show. And make sure I write her name down every time this question is asked.

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#53 My mom worked loss prevention for Hudson’s Downtown Detroit in the 70s and said Aretha Franklin was a terrible, awful, disgusting human being. Still loved her music but did not support her in any way.

#54 Richard Simmons.

I met him at a gym in the 80s where I was trying to work out, post-baby.

He walked in with his entourage as I was cleaning the equipment I’d just used.

The other women had formed a line around my machine to greet him and I was stuck there.

I nodded politely and said, “Hi, Nice to meet you.” instead of fawning over him like everyone else was. He looked me up and down and said, “I bet it is for YOU.”

I laughed out loud and walked past him, shaking my head. He got mad. Like an angry little elf. Turned kinda red, his voice got higher and he shot me dirty looks until I finished my workout and left. 🤣

What a weirdo he was.

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#55 I'm just here to see if that one guy is going to drop the story about getting fired because of Tommy Lee Jones and his dog. I've somehow come across that comment in two different threads years apart.

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#56 Jeff Goldblum was an jerk when I delivered a package that required a signature. All I got through the intercom was “Leave it there and don’t bother me!”.

#57 I bumped into Steven Yeun; he told me I look familiar.



He was nice. But since I’ve only met him, I guess that makes him the rudest.