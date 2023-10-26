 Bride Considers Going No-Contact With MIL After She Selfishly Ruined Their Wedding Day | Bored Panda
Bride Considers Going No-Contact With MIL After She Selfishly Ruined Their Wedding Day
Occasions, Wedding

Bride Considers Going No-Contact With MIL After She Selfishly Ruined Their Wedding Day

Justin Sandberg and
Mantas Kačerauskas
It seems pretty normal for the happy couple to expect at least some familial assistance on their wedding day. Besides the tidal wave of emotions they are going through, a wedding is still a sizable event with a lot of moving parts. But most people wouldn’t expect their literal mother to suddenly start sabotaging the entire thing.

One person ended up having their wedding day practically ruined by a narcissistic and downright unpleasant MIL. They decided not to forgive her but asked the internet if perhaps that was an overreaction.

The wedding day is supposed to be a special event, celebrating the happy couple

Image credits:  Jeongim Kwon (not the actual photo)

But one narcissistic MIL decided to make the whole thing about herself

Image credits: lil artsy (not the actual photo)

Image credits: tracy truhan (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Budget_Scholar5211

OP’s MIL demonstrates clear signs of narcissism

Image credits:  Maël Renault (not the actual photo)

Narcissists have been plaguing human interaction since time immemorial, and OP’s story is just one of millions. Some folks sincerely believe that they, and by extension, their feelings are simply more important than anything else in the universe. In its most extreme cases, this can manifest itself as destructive narcissism, where the person tears apart social bonds and relationships.

From the perspective of the narcissist, they are not doing anything wrong. Rather, an incident, say, OP’s wedding, causes them to feel bad. Since they are the center of the universe, this feeling of “bad” has to now be felt by everyone. As one comment noted, a narcissist loves other people’s events. This is because upsetting an event is a great way to rectify a cosmic injustice, i.e. people paying attention to someone else.

At no point during her “rampage” did OP’s MIL stop or apologize, this action had to wait until later. Had she apologized during the wedding, it would have taken attention away from her, which would have been the worst outcome.

An overvalued sense of self isn’t always bad for you

Image credits: Alvaro O’Donnell (not the actual photo)

Psychologists believe that a small amount of narcissism isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It helps maintain self-esteem, which is overall very important. Seeing yourself as important, smart, and overall good is perhaps better than the crushing self-hatred many people deal with. But like most parts of life, there can be too much of a good thing.

Unfortunately, parents are pretty common candidates when it comes to narcissism. The sort of emotional abuse committed by OP’s MIL is a common, yet horrible norm for many people around the world. OP’s spouse’s crying is likely as much a result of the MIL’s actions at the wedding, as her normal behavior towards him.

This is particularly horrible, as the lasting effects of having narcissistic parents are severe. Poor self-esteem, a higher risk of depression, and an overall unhappy childhood are just some of the risks. Even worse, in most cases, the child of a narcissist doesn’t even realize their parent is mentally ill. Instead, they often blame themselves for the parent throwing a fit or worse.

Narcissists often damage their children in the long run

Image credits: Francisco Moreno (not the actual photo)

Because a narcissist tends to be sparing with any praise (or real attention,) their offspring often develop unhealthy relationships later in life. They often have an increased need for affirmation and attention in all their relationships, to a degree that is emotionally unhealthy. We do not know how OP’s spouse copes or doesn’t cope with this upbringing, so we can only wish him the best.

Fortunately, given time and distance, a child of a narcissist can recover and properly see the toxicity of the relationship. However, OP’s MIL does seem to still be very much present. She was even involved in the execution of the wedding, where she repeatedly failed to do her part. Hopefully, this event and OP’s very fair reaction can be a sort of wake-up call, that, at best, stronger boundaries are needed.

OP shared some more details with interested readers

Most thought they were not at all expected to forgive the MIL

But some thought it was too little, too late

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
sst99 avatar
Me, Myself, and I
Me, Myself, and I
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd hang the picture up without photoshopping MIL's face. Then every time you look at it, especially if she's present, point her out and laugh saying "Look at the sourpuss!" But I'm petty and vindictive that way.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like your thought a lot, but because I can be petty, too, I’d ask after that why she wore her b****y pants to her son’s wedding.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
laurabamber avatar
The Starsong Princess
The Starsong Princess
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many weddings and funerals who are weirdly upset that the attention is on the bride and groom (or the corpse in the funeral) and not them. In your case, it was the mil bringing the drama. I was at a wedding where it was the best man’s girlfriend. All you can do is be prepared for this to happen and let it roll off while you enjoy your day.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
thecaretaker avatar
The CareTaker
The CareTaker
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nope if i felt she was upseting me or my loved one on OUR day, i would have told her to F herself with a pillar and leave, I wouldn't care if she was my Mil my sister in law or even my own mom or mother

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
