Dad “Fixes” 19YO Daughter’s First Real Drawing Out Of Fun, Takes Heat From Her For Ruining it

Everyone who considers themselves an artist or simply a person who creates something from time to time knows that sometimes their creations can be very precious to them. Whether it’s because it turned out to be better than expected, because it was created for someone in mind, or simply because it was your first time making something like that.

In this story, a beginner fan art artist finally finished the sketch she was very proud of, only for it to get ruined… by her dad. And the reason why he did it was only more infuriating.

There’s no secret that artists tend to have a special connection with their art

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Just like this woman, who finished her first fan art sketch and was very proud of it

Pencil sketch of a meditating character, part of dad fixing daughter's first real drawing and taking heat for ruining it.

Image credits: sapphicluizard

Later, she found her precious painting doodled over, which broke her heart

Young woman wiping tears, reacting emotionally to dad fixing her first real drawing with unintended results.

Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Turns out it was her dad, who thought it would be funny to add lashes to the character woman had drawn

Image credits: sapphicluizard

The woman tried explaining to her family why this destruction of her drawing was so heartbreaking, but they didn’t seem to care

Recently, the OP decided that she wanted to learn how to draw. Even though she never showed a particular talent in the art, she was always a fan of cartoons and wanted to learn to draw her favorite characters.

So, she finally made a drawing of Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and was really proud of it. She acknowledged that it might not be the best fan art ever, but it was meaningful to her, since it was the first she ever finished.

She showed her project to everyone at home and was planning to show it to her cousin, who is an artist. Before the cousin arrived, the OP left her sketch on a coffee table in the living room for a little bit. After coming to pick it up from there, she noticed that the painting was “enhanced” – the character she had drawn had lashes drawn on him.

With no surprise, the woman burst into tears – the sketch meant so much to her, but someone had ruined it. Soon enough, she learned that that someone was her father – someone who didn’t really care about what he had done.

Not only did he not care, but no one seemed to understand why these doodles were so hurtful for the woman. In fact, her family told her to stop whining and said that she could just draw it again, so it’s wasn’t a big deal. But that wasn’t the point – yes, she likely could draw it again, but the main thing was the sentimental value behind it. But no one recognized her hurt.

Image credits: faststocklv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Well, the thing is that the original poster is not wrong to acknowledge the sensitive nature of her art. After all, art itself is inherently sensitive. At its core, it is about tapping into the emotional landscape of your life, which means that artists usually create by being in touch with their emotions and in a way that their creations touch others’ emotions as well. Basically, encapsulating the human experience.

That’s why many people are against AI art – it just lacks humanity. Artificial intelligence never lived as a person, and hasn’t experienced emotions, thus it cannot replicate it in a way a person can. There’s just no authenticity – it’s just the result of already existing art collected and reshaped into a different form.

In addition to real art being based on emotions, there’s also a thing of feeling sentimental towards the things we own and create. That’s just how our brains are wired – objects become the extensions of our identity, thus losing them might feel like an actual injury to one’s body and soul.

And so, the woman losing the drawing that was so sentimental to her hurt her badly – it was very important to her identity. Thankfully, at least people online seemed to understand where her hurt came from and were able to offer some comforting words.

Do you agree that the dad shouldn’t have destroyed the sketch, or do you also think it’s not a big deal? Share your thoughts in the comments.

At least netizens did acknowledge her hurt and pointed out that her family was very much in the wrong here

Screenshot of a social media comment saying Your dad and mom are AHs in a casual forum post.

Text excerpt from an online forum discussing a dad “fixing” his 19-year-old daughter’s first real drawing causing frustration.

Pencil sketch of a character with an arrow on the head, part of a dad fixing his daughter's first real drawing.

Image credits: sapphicluizard

Screenshot of a Reddit comment with 755 points discussing a dad fixing his 19-year-old daughter's first real drawing.

Comment on dad fixing 19-year-old daughter's first real drawing, suggesting acrylic paint markers to hide corrections.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a dad who "fixes" his 19-year-old daughter's first real drawing for fun.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment with the word NOR and 109 points, related to dad fixing daughter's first drawing.

Comment on Reddit offering to photoshop pen marks out of a 19YO daughter's first real drawing after dad fixes it for fun.

Comment discussing a dad fixing his 19-year-old daughter's first drawing, causing conflict and discouragement about her hobby.

Text conversation showing a person reacting emotionally to a dad who fixed his 19-year-old daughter's first real drawing.

Reddit comment discussing dad fixing 19-year-old daughter's first real drawing and her reaction to it.

Reddit comment defending dad who fixes 19-year-old daughter's first real drawing, facing heat for ruining it.

Comment on social media about 19-year-old daughter upset after dad "fixes" her first real drawing, calling it overreacting.

Comment discussing a dad fixing his 19-year-old daughter's first real drawing and her reaction online.

Reddit comment criticizing reaction to dad fixing 19-year-old daughter's first real drawing out of fun.

Screenshot of an online comment saying the reaction to dad fixing 19-year-old daughter’s first real drawing is an overreaction.