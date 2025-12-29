“Geography Nerds, This One’s For You”: Try Guessing All 28 Countries From Their Rotated Maps
Do you think you know the world? Let’s turn it upside down! We usually see countries the right way up – but not this time. In Part 4 of the Rotated Maps quiz, 28 countries have been rotated by 180 degrees. 🔄 🗺️
Your task is simple: look at the flipped shape and guess the country from the outline – there are no labels or clues…🔎
Can you identify them all? Let’s prove it…📍
After this challenge, check out Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 to keep the fun going.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: cottonbro studio
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 28
|
|
|
/ 28
|
29
0