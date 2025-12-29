“Geography Nerds, This One’s For You”: Try Guessing All 28 Countries From Their Rotated Maps

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think you know the world? Let’s turn it upside down! We usually see countries the right way up – but not this time. In Part 4 of the Rotated Maps quiz, 28 countries have been rotated by 180 degrees. 🔄 🗺️

Your task is simple: look at the flipped shape and guess the country from the outline – there are no labels or clues…🔎

Can you identify them all? Let’s prove it…📍

After this challenge, check out Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 to keep the fun going.

Person holding a rotated map featuring outlines of 28 countries, challenging geography nerds to guess each one.

Image credits: cottonbro studio