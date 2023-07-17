Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Single Mom Threatens Roommate With Legal Action For Putting Veggies In The Food She Steals

Ignas Vieversys
Justinas Keturka

Even in ordinary circumstances, having a roommate can be a tricky scenario. Sharing a living facility with a person you barely know can either result in an experience that will transform two randos into an inseparable unit or elicit eye rolls whenever they cross paths.

It will likely be the latter, however, when one of them starts messing with the other’s fridge content. As u/veggieevengeance recently shared in the Petty Revenge community, this is exactly what happened to her (sans eye rolls) when she noticed her leftovers mysteriously starting to disappear. You’d think it’s quite nice of her to make the meals more nutritious for the tiny person, her roommate’s son, who was secretly feasting on it. But instead, it brought the already boiling tension between two grown-ups to absurd levels.

A 26-year-old woman had enough of her roomie’s kid eating her leftovers, so she started adding veggies to put a stop to it

Image credits: monkeybusiness (not the actual photo)

If anything, making the food healthier stirred up the boiling tension even more

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

After the situation didn’t calm down, the author gave a beefy update on what happened next

Image credits: veggieevengeance

Most people couldn’t believe the audacity of the mother

Although, there were some suggestions to be the good samaritan and set some food aside for the family, the OP had a valid reason not to

