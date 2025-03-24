Ice Cream Thief Gets A Rude Awakening After Roomie Serves A Spicy Surprise Hidden In Mint Chocolate

ADVERTISEMENT

We have come across so many stories about people stealing their roommates’ things and not even feeling guilty about it. They only stop doing it after they are taught a lesson, so here’s another humorous, petty revenge story that you might enjoy.

It all started when the original poster’s (OP) roommate kept stealing his ice cream, so he took mint chocolate ice cream and spiked it with pure extracts of menthol and capsaicin. The thief’s mouth was probably on fire from all that spice and now he straight-up refuses to eat that flavor ever again!

People who steal from their roommates don’t feel guilty about it till they are taught a lesson

The poster, at the time of this story, kept chocolate ice cream in his fridge but his roommate was always quick to steal it and throw the empty tub in the trash

Image credits: AlexDavid1605

To take revenge, the poster took mint chocolate ice cream and mixed menthol and capsaicin in it, so it created a burning sensation

Image credits: AlexDavid1605

His roommate had a few spoonfuls and when the burning hit him, he threw the whole tub in the trash

Image credits: AlexDavid1605

The roommate never again touched the poster’s mint chocolate ice cream and even wondered how the poster could endure the spicy taste

Today, we dive into the world of Reddit user AlexDavid1605 as he narrates how he took revenge on his roommate who kept stealing his ice cream. He kept a tub full of chocolate flavor but it kept disappearing from the fridge and he would find the tub completely cleaned, in the trash, so he slyly started planning his revenge.

First, he changed the flavor to mint chocolate to hide what he was doing and then he also purchased tiny bottles of pure extracts of menthol and capsaicin. Finally, he mixed the two and added them to the ice cream. Here’s the thing, menthol causes a cooling sensation, while capsaicin is a chili pepper extract, and when they come together, the cool-hot effect is enough to intensify the burning sensation in the mouth!

OP also explains that when these two come together, they don’t cancel each other. Now, he wasn’t exactly there when his roommate tried the ice cream, but he later found out that the guy had tried a few spoonfuls, and when the hotness hit him, he immediately threw the tub full of ice cream in the trash.

The guy learned his lesson because, after the “burning” incident, he never touched any of the mint chocolate ice cream that OP kept in the fridge, but if it was some other flavor, it disappeared again. This prompted the poster to bring home mint chocolate all the time, and now, thanks to the thief roomie, it has become one of his two favorite flavors.

The funny thing is it really bothered the guy when he saw the poster pleasantly enjoying the mint chocolate ice cream instead of screaming out loud from the burning. He also refused to have some when OP offered and asked how he could actually endure it. Our smart poster replied that it might be because of all the spicy food he eats that his tongue has acclimatized to it.

When folks read the story, they couldn’t help but laugh out loud at the stroke of genius the poster used to take this petty revenge. Some called out his roommate for his sense of entitlement after he stole the guy’s ice cream and then had the audacity to throw it away just because it didn’t suit his needs.

A few netizens also suggested some other things the poster could’ve used, for instance, a laxative, and OP humorously commented that he would try it next time. Someone also asked whether he had actually spoken to his roommate and told him not to eat it, and the poster replied that he has told everyone not to do so as his and his roommate’s friends also come over.

Well, looks like this was a perfect little ploy to stop him from eating the poster’s ice cream. But if you think about it, he only stopped eating the mint chocolate kind and would help himself if it was any other flavor. This just goes to show how deep the guy’s sense of entitlement runs as he doesn’t hesitate to take something that doesn’t even belong to him.

What are your thoughts about the matter? Let us know your in the comments below!

Folks online were delighted to hear this petty revenge while others also suggested other ideas

