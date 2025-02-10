Roommate Loses Cool After Dad Blames Them For Allergic 7YO Snatching Their Food

ADVERTISEMENT

I honestly think that allergies are quite weird. Hear me out: you have been drinking lattes your entire life, but one day, your body suddenly decides it’s lactose intolerant. There has to be some kind of sorcery involved in such a sudden change.

Speaking of allergies, this 7-year-old has a lot of them, yet he never hesitates to “steal” food that belongs to a roommate. However, it’s this roommate who has to face the anger of the kid’s father who thinks they shouldn’t “leave out” things they’d prepared for themselves, creating tension at the property!

It’s the job of adults to discipline their children and take accountability for the actions of the little ones

The poster lives at a property with 4 people: a friend, a new roommate, and his 7-year-old son—while they have their separate spaces, they all share the kitchen

They have a rule that everyone buys their own food, but recently, the father started asking whether he could borrow things like eggs or sugar

He also got annoyed that the poster only had almond milk as his son is allergic to nuts, and the kid also took leftover wings once and found that he’s allergic to the sauce

Once, the kid also tried to take brownies that the poster had made, so his dad reprimanded them, saying that they had to be careful with what they left out, which irked them

Today, we dive into a roommate squabble over food and how a father lashed out against others rather than discipline his own child. A Reddit user tells us that they share a property with 4 people. One is their friend, and the other is their new roommate—who has a 7-year-old son.

While everyone has their own separate space, they share a common kitchen, and there is a rule that everyone buys their own groceries and eats their own food. Life was going fine until they started getting texts from their new roommate, the father, asking for small things like eggs or sugar.

Of course, our protagonist is not some petty person who would refuse to let their roommate borrow something small like that, and since the guy always asks first, they always let him have it. The tables turned one day when he asked if anyone had “real milk.” Apparently, his son had a lot of allergies, and nuts are one of them. The poster only drinks almond milk, hence the question.

In fact, the father was upset that OP didn’t have “real milk.” Sounds quite entitled, doesn’t it? Anyway, one day, the kid also ate the poster’s leftover wings which were in the fridge, and then got an angry text from the father about his son getting unwell over it. Well, the poster apologized but also mentioned that they shouldn’t take something that wasn’t theirs.

It had no effect because the kid once again tried to grab the brownies that OP had left out, and again, the father asked the poster to be careful of what they “left out.” This irked our protagonist, for they felt like they shouldn’t have to hide their things—rather, the father should discipline his kid. After they sought advice online, Redditors agreed with them and called the father out.

Research says that entitled people demand special treatment, expect other people to do things for them, and don’t show gratitude for it. That sounds a lot like the father in our story. Folks highlighted that the entitled dad had a lot of nerve to be annoyed with OP for not having “real milk.”

They said that, despite the poster allowing him to take his groceries, he was still being ungrateful. Others claimed that he was also responsible for his child’s actions and that it didn’t look like he was disciplining the kid.

It has been observed that disciplining your child means teaching them responsible behavior and self-control. The ultimate aim is to encourage the child to learn to manage both their feelings and their behavior. This is called self-monitoring. From his actions, it’s obvious that the kid is not able to self-monitor despite his allergies, and it’s his father’s responsibility to teach him how to do that.

Some netizens also claimed that the father’s constant request to borrow things like eggs and sugar—and the kid’s behavior of taking things—might be an indicator that he was not feeding him properly. People agreed with the poster that he should be more responsible about the kid and check what he eats.

Netizens advised OP to talk directly to the child and see if that works, while others said they should talk to the landlord and tell them that the father was violating the grocery rule. A few even said they should mark all their food with labels that contain nuts, even when they don’t.

If you were in his shoes, what would you do? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Folks found the father to be quite entitled to his demands and also stated that it was his job to discipline his kid to not take someone else’s food