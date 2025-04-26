ADVERTISEMENT

“How often do you think about the Roman Empire?” It's a question that became a viral trend back in 2023. Thanks to a Swedish influencer who curiously asked her followers to find out. Women all over were asking their men how often the ancient civilization popped into their heads. Surprisingly, many admitted to thinking about the Roman Empire a couple of times a week. Some even said "at least once a day."

Many men, and some women, have been long fascinated with what went on in Ancient Rome. There've been blockbuster movies like Gladiator and Troy, HBO’s Rome, and of course, the Netflix series simply titled Roman Empire. Whether you're someone who can't stop thinking about that ancient time in history, or you're just wondering why others are so fascinated with it, keep scrolling.

Bored Panda has put together a list of fun facts about how people lived back then. Next time someone asks you when last you thought about the Roman Empire, you might be able to impress them with some of the interesting tidbits you found here.