Who Is Robert Englund? Robert Barton Englund is an American actor and director, highly celebrated for his indelible mark on the horror genre. His unique blend of classical training and genre dedication has earned him a devoted global fanbase. His breakout moment arrived with the 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street, where he brought the terrifying Freddy Krueger to life. This role cemented his status as a horror icon and has profoundly influenced popular culture worldwide.

Full Name Robert Barton Englund Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education California State University, Northridge, University of California, Los Angeles, Oakland University, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Cranbrook Theatre School Father Clyde Kent Englund Mother Janis MacDonald

Early Life and Education Family roots in Glendale, California, saw Robert Englund immerse himself in performance from a young age. He began studying acting at age twelve, accompanying a friend to a children’s theater program at California State University, Northridge. His classical training continued through Cranbrook Theatre School, the University of California, Los Angeles, and Oakland University, where he attended a branch of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Robert Englund’s life; he is currently married to Nancy Booth, whom he wed in 1988. He was previously married to Elizabeth Gardner from 1966 to 1972, and Roxanne Rogers from 1986 to 1988; Englund has no children.

Career Highlights Robert Englund’s career is most defined by his iconic portrayal of Freddy Krueger across the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, a role that brought him international fame and a Saturn Award nomination. Beyond his horror staple, Englund had his breakthrough as Willie in the acclaimed miniseries V, and he made his directorial debut with the horror film 976-EVIL. To date, Englund has appeared in over one hundred film and television productions, solidifying his diverse and lasting influence in entertainment.