This “Healthy” Product From The Fresh Produce Aisle Can Make You Sick As A Dog, Warns Food Expert

It’s been said you are what you eat. Making smart dietary choices can have immense health benefits and can even prolong your life by reducing your risk of high cholesterol and other health concerns like a lack of proper nutrition.

Some foods, though, aren’t what they seem. On the surface, they’re supposed to be healthy but could carry contaminants that can put your health at risk. A food expert recently revealed one such item, and it’s probably not what you think.

A popular item lurking in the fresh produce aisle can carry harmful bacteria and other contaminants

Some foods are healthier than others, but sometimes even seemingly “wholesome” options could have devastating consequences for your health. Nutritionists have long touted the benefits of eating more fresh, whole foods, but now one food expert is warning that it might not be such a good idea after all.

One popular choice for quick and easy meals could come with nasty surprises that you’ll only discover once it’s too late. Darin Detwiler, professor of food policy at Northeastern University and author of the book Food Safety: Past, Present, and Predictions,says prewashed bagged greens remain one of the riskiest items in the grocery store.

A food expert has warned that prewashed bagged greens pose a serious threat to your health due to a range of factors

According to Detwiler, “When you look at past outbreaks, bagged salads have been a leading cause of foodborne illness, with some outbreaks resulting in hospitalizations, kidney failure, and even death.”

Pre-mixed bagged salads can carry pathogens like listeria, salmonella, and E. coli and pose a major risk for contamination via the supply chain, making them one of the most notorious offenders for food safety.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says food poisoning symptoms from these bacteria can include nausea, vomiting, fever, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. A 2024 report in the Journal of Foodborne Illness claims that leafy greens are credited with “up to 9.2% of known pathogen-caused foodborne illnesses” in the U.S., resulting in over 2.3 million cases of illness each year.

Bagged salads have been a leading cause of foodborne illness and can harbor pathogens like listeria, salmonella, and E. coli

Agricultural produce can be compromised by pathogens in the water, soil, or air, or by wild or domesticated animals. Sometimes leafy greens are cultivated near large-scale cattle farming operations, and that boosts the chances that E. coli, salmonella, and listeria could be introduced through contaminated irrigation water.

Usually, lettuces from several growers are handled in a centralized area, meaning your packet of greens is more of a mix of putrid potential than a single source. “Greens from different farms are mixed, washed, and packaged together, so one contaminated leaf can impact thousands of bags across multiple states,” said Detwiler.

So, what can fans of “rabbit food” do? Consider ditching bagged greens completely, basically. Detwiler recommends opting for whole heads of lettuce instead, which have less surface area and hence less risk of contamination. Finally, always double-check expiration dates before you switch your greenbacks for green leaves.

According to the food expert, it’s best to ditch bagged leafy greens entirely and go with whole heads of lettuce rinsed thoroughly under cold water instead

