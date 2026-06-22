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Look, we're not here to judge. That's a lie, because we're absolutely here to judge. Because somewhere out there, a person looked at a live electrical socket and thought, "You know what this needs? Water." And honestly, that takes unhinged confidence that most of us simply don't possess.

Electronics are a wonderful invention; they power our homes, connect us to the world, and apparently, provide an endless source of entertainment for the rest of us when someone decides the instruction manual is more of a suggestion than a guideline. Darwin would have had a field day. Safety inspectors would have had a breakdown. And we? We have a list.