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Look, we're not here to judge. That's a lie, because we're absolutely here to judge. Because somewhere out there, a person looked at a live electrical socket and thought, "You know what this needs? Water." And honestly, that takes unhinged confidence that most of us simply don't possess.

Electronics are a wonderful invention; they power our homes, connect us to the world, and apparently, provide an endless source of entertainment for the rest of us when someone decides the instruction manual is more of a suggestion than a guideline. Darwin would have had a field day. Safety inspectors would have had a breakdown. And we? We have a list.

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#1

An Interesting Title

A close-up of an electronics fail where electrical wires are exposed due to poorly installed conduits on a brick wall, an IT problem.

dasdingo1989 Report

16points
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    #2

    I Love Doing Work At Gas Stations

    A tangled mess of electronics fails with a sign warning not to unplug or plug anything in.

    rosseloh Report

    16points
    POST
    #3

    3900 Pair Underground Splice That Got Wet Due To Improper Case Sealing

    An image of tangled wires from an old server, illustrating an electronics fail.

    The green on the plastic bits is corrosion that causes shorts, opens, and crosses.

    neatoburrito Report

    15points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh man, does this entire thing need to be picked apart, trimmed, and respliced?

    1
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    It's worth knowing what electricity actually does to the human body, because it's a little scary. A static shock sits at just 1 milliamp (mA), but bump it up to 5 mA, about the level of a TENS muscle therapy device, and it gets uncomfortable. Between 10 and 20 mA, things get serious. That's around the output of an electric fence, and at this level, your muscles can seize up, and letting go is no longer your decision.

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    From 20 to 50 mA, breathing becomes difficult as muscles spasm. At 50 to 100 mA, roughly the draw of a single LED light bulb, the heart can go into ventricular fibrillation, which is as bad as it sounds. And above 1,000 mA, or 1 amp, the kind of current a standard phone charger pulls, the heart clamps shut entirely and severe burns occur inside and out. The lesson here? Electricity is not something to mess around with.
    #4

    When You Open Up That 20 Year Old J Box With 3 Extension Rings

    A lineman fixing a pole with numerous electronics fails, highlighting IT issues.

    MrACL Report

    15points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's probably 5 bird's nests inside that thing (not entirely joking)

    3
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    #5

    Not Something You See Everyday

    A water heater and furnace with a glowing, bent neon light, a strange example of electronics fails.

    Evidently this image has gone a bit viral, but this is a friend of mines house. She hit me up wondering if I knew what might cause it. The flex was pulling about 175 amps and was at 1200 degrees. There's to be a whole news story on it and everything.

    LookLookyILikeCookie Report

    15points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good heavens! She's lucky her house is still standing!

    3
    3points
    reply
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    #6

    I Had To Do Work In This Place Yesterday. I Almost Walked Out

    A cluttered IT room overflowing with a tangle of wires and electronics, depicting significant electronics fails and the challenges faced by an IT guy.

    HangGlidersRule Report

    14points
    POST

    The most common IT headache culprit? Password chaos. Forgetting passwords, using "password123," or cheerfully handing over login credentials to a very convincing phishing email. Close behind that is accidental file deletion, and then there are the people who dismiss every single software update notification for three years straight and are then baffled when things stop working.

    On the hardware side, a surprising number of tech support calls have been resolved by checking whether the device was actually plugged in or whether the batteries in the wireless keyboard were simply out of charge. These aren't dramatic failures. But they are, somehow, the most exhausting ones.
    #7

    Computers Inside My School

    A room with numerous laptops and an overwhelming pile of tangled electronics cables on the floor, showing electronics fails.

    XOPurp Report

    14points
    POST
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    #8

    Client Says Their Network Is In The Toilet. I Agree

    A server rack overflowing with cables next to a toilet, an alarming sight of electronics fails by IT guys.

    Kinavirra Report

    13points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's probably the only room with a "fan", lol

    1
    1point
    reply
    #9

    If You Do It We Lose Wireless Access On 3 Floors

    Close-up of network jacks with a do not unplug warning, highlighting potential electronics fails and the need for a skilled IT guy.

    FubarUK Report

    12points
    POST

    If you've ever looked up at the power lines in a major city and felt a mild sense of anxiety, you are not alone. "Sky spaghetti" is the affectionate slang term for the catastrophic tangle of overhead utility cables that drape across concrete poles in cities around the world. Bangkok, Thailand, is one of the biggest offenders, with poles so loaded with cables that they look like abstract art installations that could end you.

    The wires belong to various competing providers, each added over the years with very little coordination and absolutely no plan to clean up after themselves. Electricians who work with these systems are essentially performing archaeology, trying to figure out which cable does what and whether any of them are still live. It is, objectively, a nightmare. But it does make for a very dramatic skyline.

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    #10

    I Don't Know How To Feel. I Kinda Love It

    A light switch plate awkwardly installed over a door frame corner, an example of poor electronics installation.

    ZargothraxDM Report

    12points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate when landlords subdivide rooms so shamelessly, putting outlets and light switches halfway inside a wall. HOWEVER, I have to admire the meticulous attention to detail this person put in to make it almost look like it's normal for a switchplate to go around a corner like this!

    1
    1point
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    #11

    Watercooling Is This, Right?

    A desktop computer with water cooling hooked up to a kitchen sink, an example of electronics fails.

    ProfPatrickBoyle Report

    12points
    POST
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    #12

    On A Scale Of 1 To Idk 4 Is This Dumb?

    A close-up of a power plug with a fuse replaced by aluminum foil, highlighting a dangerous electronics fail.

    Void-Atmosphere-69 Report

    12points
    POST

    This one is for the travelers. If you land in Europe just to find your American hairdryer not fitting the socket, you've personally experienced the consequence of countries developing their electrical systems in complete isolation from one another. In the early 20th century, as electricity was being rolled out around the world, manufacturers in each country created their own designs with little interest in what others were doing.

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    Voltage standards, grounding requirements, and safety features all evolved differently depending on where you were, and by the time anyone thought about standardizing things globally, it was far too late. The result? Over 15 different plug types in use around the world today, a thriving international adapter market, and millions of confused tourists every year.
    #13

    Accidentally Melted My Ps3

    Melted PlayStation console, a clear example of electronics fails and damage.

    seascouuut Report

    12points
    POST
    #14

    A Cable Fail But A Hammock Win!

    A man relaxing in a hammock made of tangled network cables hanging from a server room ceiling, an example of electronics fails and IT stress.

    anon Report

    11points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well that doesn't look risky at all /s

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Toured An Apartment This Weekend

    An outdoor electronics fail with a messy bundle of wires and cables spilling out from the base of a utility box, highlighting an IT issue.

    laurma Report

    11points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Double your renter's insurance.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    A surge protector can be your last lifeline, but it has a lifespan, and it's quietly counting down right now. Every time a power surge runs through it, the protective components inside absorb the hit and degrade slightly. There's no light that tells you when it's used up. No alarm. It just quietly stops protecting you while still technically powering your devices, giving you a completely false sense of security.

    Experts recommend replacing surge protectors every three to five years, or immediately after a significant power event like a lightning strike. So if yours has been living behind your desk since the last decade, doing absolutely nothing visibly wrong, it might be time to have an honest conversation with it about retirement.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Am I Getting Fired?

    Damage to a wall and ceiling showing an electronics fail, emphasizing installation errors.

    Krist_Jara Report

    11points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This kind of thing comes from the person hiring the job wanting it done as quickly and cheaply as possible, never mind the extra time and work to run the wire entirely behind the wall, or even to cut a thin vertical channel through the trim for the wire to run through. If it's going to require a saw, a drill, and paint to do it right, just half-áss it instead.

    0
    0points
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    #17

    My Grandpa "Self Taught" Himself On How To Run Electricity. I Was In Hell

    An untidy electrical panel box with multiple electronics fails and messy wiring.

    Chamkeo231 Report

    11points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen and had to fix worse. Really. At least grandpa didn't criss-cross the wires over the breakers, making it impossible to put the dèàdfront back on.

    0
    0points
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    #18

    Power Over Ethernet

    An image showing an electrical outlet with a charger connected to an adapter, illustrating an electronics fail.

    korhojoa Report

    10points
    POST

    Few tech debates have raged longer or more passionately than this one: is it better to leave your computer on all the time, or turn it off when you're done? The answer, it turns out, is frustratingly sensible. If you're stepping away for less than 20 minutes, leave it on; the energy used to keep it running is less than the brief surge it takes to restart.

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    But if you're heading out for the afternoon, going to bed, or generally won't be back for a while? Turn it off. You'll save energy, reduce heat buildup, and give your machine a good rest. There's no grand winner in this debate, just a practical sliding scale that most people ignore entirely in favor of doing whatever they've always done.
    #19

    What Happens When You Let A Sparky Attempt To Wire Your Network

    A messy tangle of wires and cables inside an open server rack, demonstrating electronics fails in IT setup.

    I need to run temporary power and Ethernet to my detached office while we do a whole home remodel. I plan on having this for about 3 months until a properly buried, permanent install can happen. I told the electrician to just bring the Cat6 cables into the shed and I can do the rest. He insisted that it would be no problem splicing the existing wires so we wouldn’t have to re-terminate the keystone jacks in the panel. Great, go for it. This is what I came back to. Suffice to say, cable test fail miserably.

    fender4645 Report

    10points
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    #20

    I Bought A Cable For My iPhone, What Do You Think?

    A smartphone connected to a large blue VGA cable, an example of an amusing electronics fail due to incorrect port usage.

    Likvidator_Piva Report

    10points
    POST
    #21

    Electrician Having Fun

    Man attempting to fix electronics fails in a tangled mess of wires, highlighting the importance of IT guy expertise.

    eetechnology007 Report

    9points
    POST
    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His technique is extraordinaire though...⚡

    0
    0points
    reply
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    Of all the appliances in your home quietly plotting against you, the stove and oven top the list. They are responsible for the highest percentage of domestic fires and injury-related emergency room visits, with unattended cooking, grease buildup, and direct contact with hot surfaces as the main culprits. But they're not alone.

    Clothes dryers are a surprisingly significant fire hazard, with lint buildup in ducts and the lint trap restricting airflow, causing overheating, and starting more house fires than most people realize. The theme here is consistent: most appliance-related disasters aren't freak accidents. They're the entirely predictable result of things not being cleaned, maintained, or paid attention to.

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    #22

    Requesting Identification

    An outdoor electrical junction box with a loose connection, showcasing potential electronics fails.

    IntegralKing3 Report

    9points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really. What even is that thing? Receptacle? Rectifier?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    So My Day Has Been Going Great

    A damaged power drill with exposed wires, illustrating poor electronics practices and fails.

    snowfarmer42 Report

    9points
    POST
    #24

    Customer Said Water Damage

    A hand holding a broken and dirty electrical outlet with wires exposed, showcasing serious electronics fails.

    Treiskaideku Report

    9points
    POST

    At the end of the day, electricity is one of the greatest gifts of the modern age, and also one of the easiest things to completely disrespect. Whether it's a melted charger, a water-damaged laptop, a DIY repair that looked great in theory, or simply a surge protector that's been quietly failing for six years, the fails in this list are a reminder that the line between "fine" and "catastrophic" is often thinner than we'd like to admit.

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    So charge your devices safely, replace your surge protectors, clean your dryer lint trap, and for the last time, please, stop using "password123." The Darwin Awards will be waiting if you don't.

    Which one of these electrical failures was the most 'shocking' to you? Tell us in the comments below!
    #25

    Don't Power 12 Amplifiers From 1 Strip

    A dangerously melted power strip, a clear example of electronics fails and why IT guys deserve respect.

    ReallyQuiteConfused Report

    9points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This thing was supposed to have had a breaker in it, as evidenced by the word RESET on the power switch.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Nom Nom Nom

    A small rodent peeking out from tangled fiber optic cables inside an electronics panel, illustrating an unexpected IT challenge.

    Julez9333 Report

    8points
    POST
    #27

    Saw This In Oxford Today

    A utility worker fixing a severely damaged and exposed outdoor electrical cabinet filled with tangled wires, depicting major electronics fails.

    Flying_Soldier Report

    8points
    POST
    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen a lot of AT&T junction boxes and MPOEs that looked exactly like this in the inside.

    0
    0points
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    #28

    This Was My Customers Solution To Her Broken Laptop Hinge

    A laptop with its screen propped up by strings and tape, an example of creative yet precarious electronics fails.

    rxtechrepair Report

    8points
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    #29

    (Self Shame) My First Attempt At Ethernet

    An Ethernet switch showing messy, frayed wires, taped-up connections, and dust, highlighting electronics fails.

    Brettilicious69 Report

    8points
    POST
    #30

    If It Works, Don't Touch It

    A close-up of battery installation in electronics showing several improperly inserted batteries, an example of electronics fails.

    TechniCraft Report

    8points
    POST
    #31

    My Dad's Data Storage Solution

    A cluster of USB drives and a USB hub on a black box, demonstrating a common Electronics Fails scenario.

    master_JayCe Report

    8points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is the solution? This still looks like a problem.

    0
    0points
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    #32

    It Saves Me From The Heat

    Cardboard fan setup for laptop, demonstrating makeshift electronics repairs and potential fails.

    mannki1 Report

    8points
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    #33

    Spicy Pillow In Samsung Smart Ring Almost Claimed A Finger

    Melted Samsung ring showing severe electronics fails, highlighting damage.

    utkarsh_aryan Report

    8points
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    #34

    This Was Considered Acceptable At An Isp I Used To Work For

    A server rack overflowing with a tangled mess of yellow cables, a chaotic example of electronics fails.

    New-Variation9146 Report

    7points
    POST
    #35

    The Cable Guy Installed The Cable Through Our Hula Hoop That We Left Out

    An orange and black striped hula hoop-like cable structure leaning against a concrete wall, revealing electronics fails.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #36

    Just Wow

    A damaged electrical outlet with exposed wiring and debris, highlighting electronics fails.

    FurryJackman Report

    7points
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    #37

    Drywallers!

    A hand holding an HDMI cable with two screws drilled through it, showcasing electronics fails.

    Christophurious Report

    7points
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    #38

    We Called It The Jungle

    A server room with a chaotic mess of green and yellow cables, illustrating common electronics fails and the importance of IT guy expertise.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #39

    Told The Intern To Make An Ethernet Cord

    An image of an Ethernet cable with two male ends connected by an adapter, an example of electronics fails.

    Halvo317 Report

    7points
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    #40

    Asked Someone To "Shorten An Ethernet Cable"

    A poorly crimped Ethernet cable with exposed wires, a common electronics fail leading to connectivity issues.

    mtb_frc Report

    7points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, it's shorter, right?

    0
    0points
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    #41

    Fail Right?

    A messy electrical panel with exposed wires and circuits, demonstrating dangerous electronics fails.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #42

    Electrical Fails

    An extension cord draped across a newly installed kitchen island, showcasing electronics fails in home setup.

    KarlaKamacho Report

    7points
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    #43

    Beautiful Fiber Loom

    A construction worker looking at an electronics fail where a drill has pulled up multiple buried cables, showcasing an IT guy's nightmare.

    SlipperyCheese Report

    7points
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    #44

    My Sister In Law Sent This Pic From Hanoi, Vietnam

    An outdoor pole completely covered in a chaotic tangle of electronics wires, a clear electronics fail.

    fatal_fame Report

    7points
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    #45

    "Should We Do It Properly?" Boss: "As Fast As Possible"

    A poorly installed electrical wire running along the ceiling and wooden trim, showing electronics fails.

    beyondaverageidiot Report

    7points
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    #46

    So We Had A Bunch Of Electricians In Recently And This Is The Outcome Any Thought?

    A ladder obstructing electrical equipment, indicating a potential electronics fail in a workshop setting.

    xhazey420x Report

    7points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My thought is that the electricians need to come back and redo it for free (or at minimum buy you a new ladder).

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    I Need To Talk To Your Supervisor

    A ceiling with several square holes cut out, indicating electronics fails related to IT installation.

    inspector256 Report

    7points
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    #48

    Windows Stuck On Loading Screen Help

    A severely burnt laptop with its internal components exposed, a catastrophic example of electronics fails.

    MarekGrr Report

    7points
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    #49

    Why Laptop Not Working?

    A laptop with a star-shaped hole cut through its screen and keyboard, illustrating electronics fails.

    Beachbali Report

    7points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did this happen accidentally?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #50

    Is This Legal?

    A person holding a circuit board with messy wiring and components, illustrating a handmade electronics fail.

    RiemannianRift Report

    7points
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    #51

    Battery Issue

    A computer mouse with a handwritten note saying Battery Issues, highlighting common electronics fails.

    MrPresident7777 Report

    7points
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    #52

    My Little Cousin Decided That My Rpi4 Would Be A Great Candidate To Take His Anger Out On Today

    A close-up of a burnt and damaged circuit board, likely a Raspberry Pi, showing extensive Electronics Fails.

    That-Librarian-4165 Report

    7points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, your little cousin's parents owe you money now.

    0
    0points
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    #53

    A Colleague "Cleaned Up" And Put The Keyboard On The Soldering Heating Table

    A work desk with a microscope overlooking a gaming keyboard tied with wires, showcasing Electronics Fails and the IT Guy's work.

    Salt-Routine5181 Report

    7points
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    #54

    My Sister's Phone

    A hand holding a white iPhone with a severely cracked back, revealing the internal components, illustrating Electronics Fails.

    V4LKYR13-0 Report

    7points
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    #55

    Found On Facebook

    A hand holding electrical wires haphazardly labeled good, showcasing a clear instance of electronics fails and why we respect the IT guy.

    jeffmoss262 Report

    6points
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    #56

    Tianhe-2 Supercomputer, Fastest In The World, With An Ethernet Cable

    An image of the Tianhe-2 supercomputer, a powerful piece of electronics, illustrating sophisticated engineering.

    BingBongMcGong Report

    6points
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    #57

    Today In Class We Made Ethernet Cables

    An image showing two laptops connected with an ethernet cable, an example of electronics fails.

    douchecanoo Report

    6points
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    #58

    When You’re Eating Lunch And Look Up

    Exposed electronics fails on a ceiling with lighting fixtures, showcasing poor installation.

    Blowinstank Report

    6points
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    #59

    Try To Ring

    A broken doorbell with a handwritten note saying To ring door bell, Connect wires, an example of electronics fails.

    Electrical Technology Report

    6points
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    #60

    My New PC Setup. How's It?

    A computer built inside a pizza box, with a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, a clear electronics fail.

    UpstairsSuperb9527 Report

    6points
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    #61

    Long Story Short, I Didn't Find The Exact Battery

    A wrist watch with a large yellow battery taped to its side, demonstrating electronics fails.

    PipeExpress Report

    6points
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    #62

    Flat Screen No Longer Flat

    Distorted room with maps on the wall, showcasing an electronics fail where a panoramic photo did not stitch correctly.

    Drewski493 Report

    6points
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    #63

    "Welp That's 700 Dollars Down The Drain..."

    A hand holding a computer CPU with bent pins next to an empty CPU socket, demonstrating electronics fails.

    Mr_KayZ Report

    6points
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    #64

    My Cousin Stepped, Slept, And Placed Multiple Heavy Objects Over My Laptop

    A laptop with a severely cracked screen displaying a distorted image of a landscape, highlighting Electronics Fails.

    Apprehensive_Owl_905 Report

    6points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another cousin who now owes you money.

    0
    0points
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    #65

    BF Said He Couldn't Play Mc, Sent Me This An Explanation

    Glitched computer screen with horizontal lines, a common visual electronics fail.

    michiichimillu Report

    6points
    POST
    #66

    Was Decommissioning My Old Radiator Today And As I Was Moving My Desk My Hdmi Cable Touched The Radiator And Short Circuited It As A Last Act Of Defiance

    Burned electronics cable with melted USB port showing significant electronics fails.

    VirusZer0 Report

    6points
    POST
    #67

    A Customers DIY Wiring At A Job I Was At. That's A Live 240v Cable Btw

    An extension cord improperly run through a rain gutter, a classic example of electronics fails and the work an IT guy deals with.

    Theomegaphenomenon Report

    5points
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    #68

    They Use It As An Intercom Speaker

    A badly installed wall-mounted electronic device hanging precariously, exemplifying electronics fails.

    rootedchrome Report

    5points
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    #69

    Call An Exorcist

    Water pouring out of an electrical outlet, highlighting serious electronics fails and IT issues.

    DoTal Report

    5points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And a demolition engineer.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #70

    Fail?

    A finger pointing to a loose green wire in an electrical box, showcasing electronics fails.

    Apaps3 Report

    5points
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    #71

    Thank You For The Failed Earth Continuity Kind Stranger

    Exposed electrical wires with a detached ground wire, highlighting dangerous electronics fails.

    osamabinballer Report

    5points
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    #72

    Why Isn't PC Booting Pls Help

    A blue VGA cable connected to a computer port with missing screws, an example of electronics fails.

    Standard_Low6235 Report

    5points
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    #73

    The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets

    A chaotic mess of wires and security cameras underneath a deck, an example of electronics fails and why IT guys are important.

    Jabbathebum Report

    5points
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    #74

    Laptop Mobo Wouldn’t Charge. I Soldered. Now It Definitely Won’t

    A close-up of a severely damaged and corroded circuit board, one of many electronics fails that IT guys fix.

    jairusplays17 Report

    5points
    POST
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