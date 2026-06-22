74 Electronics Fails That Would Make You Want To Treat The IT Guy With A Little More Respect
Look, we're not here to judge. That's a lie, because we're absolutely here to judge. Because somewhere out there, a person looked at a live electrical socket and thought, "You know what this needs? Water." And honestly, that takes unhinged confidence that most of us simply don't possess.
Electronics are a wonderful invention; they power our homes, connect us to the world, and apparently, provide an endless source of entertainment for the rest of us when someone decides the instruction manual is more of a suggestion than a guideline. Darwin would have had a field day. Safety inspectors would have had a breakdown. And we? We have a list.
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I Love Doing Work At Gas Stations
3900 Pair Underground Splice That Got Wet Due To Improper Case Sealing
The green on the plastic bits is corrosion that causes shorts, opens, and crosses.
It's worth knowing what electricity actually does to the human body, because it's a little scary. A static shock sits at just 1 milliamp (mA), but bump it up to 5 mA, about the level of a TENS muscle therapy device, and it gets uncomfortable. Between 10 and 20 mA, things get serious. That's around the output of an electric fence, and at this level, your muscles can seize up, and letting go is no longer your decision.
From 20 to 50 mA, breathing becomes difficult as muscles spasm. At 50 to 100 mA, roughly the draw of a single LED light bulb, the heart can go into ventricular fibrillation, which is as bad as it sounds. And above 1,000 mA, or 1 amp, the kind of current a standard phone charger pulls, the heart clamps shut entirely and severe burns occur inside and out. The lesson here? Electricity is not something to mess around with.
When You Open Up That 20 Year Old J Box With 3 Extension Rings
Not Something You See Everyday
Evidently this image has gone a bit viral, but this is a friend of mines house. She hit me up wondering if I knew what might cause it. The flex was pulling about 175 amps and was at 1200 degrees. There's to be a whole news story on it and everything.
I Had To Do Work In This Place Yesterday. I Almost Walked Out
The most common IT headache culprit? Password chaos. Forgetting passwords, using "password123," or cheerfully handing over login credentials to a very convincing phishing email. Close behind that is accidental file deletion, and then there are the people who dismiss every single software update notification for three years straight and are then baffled when things stop working.
On the hardware side, a surprising number of tech support calls have been resolved by checking whether the device was actually plugged in or whether the batteries in the wireless keyboard were simply out of charge. These aren't dramatic failures. But they are, somehow, the most exhausting ones.
Computers Inside My School
Client Says Their Network Is In The Toilet. I Agree
If You Do It We Lose Wireless Access On 3 Floors
If you've ever looked up at the power lines in a major city and felt a mild sense of anxiety, you are not alone. "Sky spaghetti" is the affectionate slang term for the catastrophic tangle of overhead utility cables that drape across concrete poles in cities around the world. Bangkok, Thailand, is one of the biggest offenders, with poles so loaded with cables that they look like abstract art installations that could end you.
The wires belong to various competing providers, each added over the years with very little coordination and absolutely no plan to clean up after themselves. Electricians who work with these systems are essentially performing archaeology, trying to figure out which cable does what and whether any of them are still live. It is, objectively, a nightmare. But it does make for a very dramatic skyline.
I Don't Know How To Feel. I Kinda Love It
I hate when landlords subdivide rooms so shamelessly, putting outlets and light switches halfway inside a wall. HOWEVER, I have to admire the meticulous attention to detail this person put in to make it almost look like it's normal for a switchplate to go around a corner like this!
Watercooling Is This, Right?
On A Scale Of 1 To Idk 4 Is This Dumb?
This one is for the travelers. If you land in Europe just to find your American hairdryer not fitting the socket, you've personally experienced the consequence of countries developing their electrical systems in complete isolation from one another. In the early 20th century, as electricity was being rolled out around the world, manufacturers in each country created their own designs with little interest in what others were doing.
Voltage standards, grounding requirements, and safety features all evolved differently depending on where you were, and by the time anyone thought about standardizing things globally, it was far too late. The result? Over 15 different plug types in use around the world today, a thriving international adapter market, and millions of confused tourists every year.
Accidentally Melted My Ps3
A Cable Fail But A Hammock Win!
Toured An Apartment This Weekend
A surge protector can be your last lifeline, but it has a lifespan, and it's quietly counting down right now. Every time a power surge runs through it, the protective components inside absorb the hit and degrade slightly. There's no light that tells you when it's used up. No alarm. It just quietly stops protecting you while still technically powering your devices, giving you a completely false sense of security.
Experts recommend replacing surge protectors every three to five years, or immediately after a significant power event like a lightning strike. So if yours has been living behind your desk since the last decade, doing absolutely nothing visibly wrong, it might be time to have an honest conversation with it about retirement.
Am I Getting Fired?
This kind of thing comes from the person hiring the job wanting it done as quickly and cheaply as possible, never mind the extra time and work to run the wire entirely behind the wall, or even to cut a thin vertical channel through the trim for the wire to run through. If it's going to require a saw, a drill, and paint to do it right, just half-áss it instead.
My Grandpa "Self Taught" Himself On How To Run Electricity. I Was In Hell
I've seen and had to fix worse. Really. At least grandpa didn't criss-cross the wires over the breakers, making it impossible to put the dèàdfront back on.
Power Over Ethernet
Few tech debates have raged longer or more passionately than this one: is it better to leave your computer on all the time, or turn it off when you're done? The answer, it turns out, is frustratingly sensible. If you're stepping away for less than 20 minutes, leave it on; the energy used to keep it running is less than the brief surge it takes to restart.
But if you're heading out for the afternoon, going to bed, or generally won't be back for a while? Turn it off. You'll save energy, reduce heat buildup, and give your machine a good rest. There's no grand winner in this debate, just a practical sliding scale that most people ignore entirely in favor of doing whatever they've always done.
What Happens When You Let A Sparky Attempt To Wire Your Network
I need to run temporary power and Ethernet to my detached office while we do a whole home remodel. I plan on having this for about 3 months until a properly buried, permanent install can happen. I told the electrician to just bring the Cat6 cables into the shed and I can do the rest. He insisted that it would be no problem splicing the existing wires so we wouldn’t have to re-terminate the keystone jacks in the panel. Great, go for it. This is what I came back to. Suffice to say, cable test fail miserably.
I Bought A Cable For My iPhone, What Do You Think?
Electrician Having Fun
Of all the appliances in your home quietly plotting against you, the stove and oven top the list. They are responsible for the highest percentage of domestic fires and injury-related emergency room visits, with unattended cooking, grease buildup, and direct contact with hot surfaces as the main culprits. But they're not alone.
Clothes dryers are a surprisingly significant fire hazard, with lint buildup in ducts and the lint trap restricting airflow, causing overheating, and starting more house fires than most people realize. The theme here is consistent: most appliance-related disasters aren't freak accidents. They're the entirely predictable result of things not being cleaned, maintained, or paid attention to.
Requesting Identification
Really. What even is that thing? Receptacle? Rectifier?
So My Day Has Been Going Great
Customer Said Water Damage
At the end of the day, electricity is one of the greatest gifts of the modern age, and also one of the easiest things to completely disrespect. Whether it's a melted charger, a water-damaged laptop, a DIY repair that looked great in theory, or simply a surge protector that's been quietly failing for six years, the fails in this list are a reminder that the line between "fine" and "catastrophic" is often thinner than we'd like to admit.
So charge your devices safely, replace your surge protectors, clean your dryer lint trap, and for the last time, please, stop using "password123." The Darwin Awards will be waiting if you don't.
Which one of these electrical failures was the most 'shocking' to you? Tell us in the comments below!
Don't Power 12 Amplifiers From 1 Strip
This thing was supposed to have had a breaker in it, as evidenced by the word RESET on the power switch.
Nom Nom Nom
Saw This In Oxford Today
I've seen a lot of AT&T junction boxes and MPOEs that looked exactly like this in the inside.
This Was My Customers Solution To Her Broken Laptop Hinge
(Self Shame) My First Attempt At Ethernet
If It Works, Don't Touch It
My Dad's Data Storage Solution
It Saves Me From The Heat
Spicy Pillow In Samsung Smart Ring Almost Claimed A Finger
This Was Considered Acceptable At An Isp I Used To Work For
The Cable Guy Installed The Cable Through Our Hula Hoop That We Left Out
Just Wow
Drywallers!
We Called It The Jungle
Told The Intern To Make An Ethernet Cord
Asked Someone To "Shorten An Ethernet Cable"
Fail Right?
Electrical Fails
My Sister In Law Sent This Pic From Hanoi, Vietnam
"Should We Do It Properly?" Boss: "As Fast As Possible"
So We Had A Bunch Of Electricians In Recently And This Is The Outcome Any Thought?
I Need To Talk To Your Supervisor
Windows Stuck On Loading Screen Help
Why Laptop Not Working?
Battery Issue
My Little Cousin Decided That My Rpi4 Would Be A Great Candidate To Take His Anger Out On Today
A Colleague "Cleaned Up" And Put The Keyboard On The Soldering Heating Table
My Sister's Phone
Found On Facebook
Tianhe-2 Supercomputer, Fastest In The World, With An Ethernet Cable
Today In Class We Made Ethernet Cables
When You’re Eating Lunch And Look Up
Try To Ring
My New PC Setup. How's It?
Long Story Short, I Didn't Find The Exact Battery
Flat Screen No Longer Flat
"Welp That's 700 Dollars Down The Drain..."
My Cousin Stepped, Slept, And Placed Multiple Heavy Objects Over My Laptop
BF Said He Couldn't Play Mc, Sent Me This An Explanation
Was Decommissioning My Old Radiator Today And As I Was Moving My Desk My Hdmi Cable Touched The Radiator And Short Circuited It As A Last Act Of Defiance
A Customers DIY Wiring At A Job I Was At. That's A Live 240v Cable Btw
They Use It As An Intercom Speaker
Fail?
Thank You For The Failed Earth Continuity Kind Stranger
Why Isn't PC Booting Pls Help
The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets
Laptop Mobo Wouldn’t Charge. I Soldered. Now It Definitely Won’t
I gave up on number 11. I was getting a stress migraine from these images. Sweet Baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph and all the Angels.
I gave up on number 11. I was getting a stress migraine from these images. Sweet Baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph and all the Angels.