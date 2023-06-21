Man Is So Rich He Buys Out A Whole Condo Complex Out Of Spite Just So He Can Fire One Guy

The rich aren’t all that bad. Being rich doesn’t magically turn people into money-hungry monsters who are out to create jobs so that people suffer a life of the daunting daily grind in exchange for peanuts.

No, they are people too. And sometimes they might just have that perfect combination of money, intelligence, and a good sense of humor.

And a lust for vengeance.

It’s common sense to be nice to people, no matter who they are. Some didn’t get the obvious memo, though, and it cost them their livelihood

A Redditor shared how a rude manager irked this one rich guy something fierce, so he bought his job and fired him

So, not only was the manager out of the picture (one very expensive picture), but the rich guy also got a condo to enjoy

This one Redditor, u/cleanandclever, recently remembered a thing that happened during the time they worked at a marina. The marina was adjacent to a condo complex, a pretty nice place. The only problem was that the person who oversaw the condos was a pain in the crevice none shall talk about.

The story goes that this one rich guy wanted to rent one of the condos there. He had a boat and everything. But, while all other arrangements were going swimmingly, he soon ran into an obstacle called the manager. He was a difficult person to talk to, and this time around, it was no different.

According to the manager, the condo was apparently reserved for someone already. Not sure if that was true or not, but the rich guy would have just accepted it and looked elsewhere… if not for the manager’s attitude. He was a straight-up jerk to him and took things too far. Way too far.

So, in response to all the douchebaggery, the rich guy looked at his finances, researched the property and other factors, and decided to simply buy the entire condo complex. And once that was done, the arrogant manager was introduced to the door with a swift kick in the same body part with the crevice none shall talk about.

But what shall definitely be talked about is the comment section where folks celebrated this very expensive yet very satisfying bit of petty (not really) revenge.

First and foremost, if you’re wondering whether this is Bruce Wayne or not, OP has noted that it would be something Bruce Wayne would do, but otherwise says nothing on whether it’s him or not. And so the mystery continues.

Others shared their stories, with varying degrees of morals behind them. These ranged from be kind to everyone by proxy to this is savage revenge to some rich folk are very nice.

Now, while money is the root of all evil, having a sober head on your shoulders will make sure you’re not turned to the dark side. But that doesn’t necessarily help if you are an impulse shopper and will buy even the most ridiculous of things.

Consider this: Steve Cohen, American hedge fund manager and owner of the New York Mets, back in 2004 bought a preserved 14-foot tiger shark. Some say it’s art, others think of it as pickled meat gone too far. Especially if you consider the $8 to $12 million price tag.

If you’re ultra rich, nothing really is out of reach, and for Oracle founder Larry Ellison, it meant that he could acquire Lanai, a Hawaiian island that’s 90,000 acres of pristine tropical paradise that anyone can go visit. For $21,000, that is. Oh, and the rich dude bought it for $300,000 in 2012.

Or if you like the classics, why not own the Titanic? Not the real one, a real near-exact replica of it. Australian businessman and politician Clive Palmer went ahead and commissioned one for an estimated $425 million to $567 million. I say near-exact because it’s not the ideal copy—it has enough lifeboats for everyone. You know, learning from mistakes and all.

But, back to the topic at hand. The post got 4,700 upvotes (with a 94% upvote ratio). You can check it all out in context here. But before you do that, why not leave a comment with your thoughts, ideas, ridiculous (or not) purchases whether by the rich or the poor in the comment section below!

