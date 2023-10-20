ADVERTISEMENT

Have you wondered what it’s like to work for a rich family? For example, be their children’s nanny. What pay would you get, and how would you communicate with such a family?

Well, if you have, then you’re in luck – TikTok user @calliecharming, who works as a nanny for a rich family, made a video on her account talking about her job’s reality. And TikTok users were very interested in what she had to say.

More info: TikTok

A woman who works as a nanny for rich people recently went to TikTok to talk about her job and went viral

Image credits: cottonbro studio

“I’m gonna do a Q&A about being a nanny for rich people, because y’all have a ton of questions”

“The main question I get is do they pay for everything? Yes, I have their credit card. Hampton and I will go meet a nanny friend for breakfast? They pay for it. Starbucks? They pay for it. That includes the car and the gas. I don’t use my car. I use their car. They have a specific car for me.



The next question I get is how much I get paid.”

“I get paid between $30 and $35 an hour depending on how many kids I have”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @calliecharming

“Another question, which is kind of a weird question, is why do I wear s**t clothes?”

“I don’t wear s**t clothes, it’s just by the time I make a TikTok, I’m destroyed from the day. If you’ve ever been around a frickin’ child, you get dirty, you get beat up.

Another question is do they care that I post on TikTok? No, they don’t.”

“And yes, they know about my videos”

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio

“And another question that I get a lot is who the laundry fairy is”

“Laundry fairy – her name is Jackie. And it’s a service that you can get for somebody to come do your laundry and put it all away. It’s amazing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @calliecharming

You can watch the viral TikTok video below

Talking about nannies, do you know when the name of this profession came to be? The term ‘nanny’ was coined back in the 1700s. Before that, like in the early 1300s, people in this profession were referred to as ‘nursemaids’ or ‘wet nurses’. Their role was to take care of the children in wealthy households.

Which brings us back to today’s topic – nurses in wealthy households. Bored Panda reached out to the CEO and founder of The Nanny League, Lindsay Thomason. She agreed to share her insight on this topic.

When asked what specific criteria are placed for choosing nannies for rich or celebrity clients, Lindsay answered that they prioritize extensive experience and a proven track record of working for similar families. “We value professionalism, a service-oriented attitude, and the candidate’s ability to ‘read the room.’ Maintaining confidentiality and a commitment to protecting the family’s privacy are of utmost importance.”

When putting a nanny within a rich family, the organization requires verifiable references from other high-profile clients. They also conduct thorough background checks, including criminal and social media checks.

While criteria may vary for different families, Lindsay mentions a few that might be applied. “We look for highly flexible nannies to accommodate unpredictable schedules and last-minute changes. They must have a cultural sensitivity and understanding of the family’s specific lifestyle preferences; while trustworthiness and discretion in handling sensitive information are paramount. Depending on the family’s needs, specialized skills, such as fluency in multiple languages or specific educational qualifications, may also be required.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The next question we discussed was about common requests or expectations wealthy families put on their nannies. Lindsay mentioned that sometimes high-profile clients can make unique and even unusual requests due to their distinctive lifestyles and security concerns. “Apart from just having their nanny sign a strict non-disclosure agreement to prevent them from sharing any information about the family or the children, some families may impose social media restrictions, prohibiting nannies from posting about their job or the children online. Unusual rules like avoiding direct eye contact with the celebrity or their children could be requested to maintain privacy, and specific dress codes might be mandated to align with the family’s style or formality. Additionally, nannies could be asked to prepare special diets, undergo security checks, work non-traditional hours, limit their phone usage, or even travel with the family, often on short notice.”

Image credits: Ron Lach

Lastly, we asked L. Thomason what are the key challenges of placing nannies with wealthy clients compared to other ones. One of the challenges that the interviewee mentioned was non-traditional work hours. Another challenge might be expectations for taking care of the children. These can vary from education to diet.

Media attention is another thing to consider. “Celebrity nannies may be responsible for additional tasks, such as managing public appearances, coordinating with personal assistants, or handling specialized activities like homeschooling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, Lindsay added “In contrast, regular nanny positions typically follow more traditional work hours and expectations, with a focus on childcare and household duties. The level of privacy and security required is generally lower, and the work may not involve as many high-profile events or travel. Regular nannies can also have a more typical employer-employee relationship without the added complexities of celebrity status.”

So, as we can see, @calliecharming has quite a rewarding job – both financially and morally. But it also comes with tons of responsibilities; after all, she has to take care of children! What we can say is that likely the people hiring her knew what they were doing – as our interviewee described, becoming a possible candidate for wealthy families is not an easy thing. You need quite a lot of skills and qualifications to become one. And so, if a TikTok user was capable of getting this job, it means she met all the criteria and the family’s children are in good hands.

Briefly coming back to the video, let’s review what people had to say about it in the comments. We can surely say that a lot of people were amazed by the job conditions, especially the pay, which the OP talked about in the video. Others shared that they are fellow nannies and talked about either loving their job or having PTSD from it. A few also were very invested in laundry fairy discourse and asked how they could become one.

ADVERTISEMENT

People online were amazed by work conditions and expressed wanting to work in a job like this