Guy With Ton Of Money, Huge Trust Fund And Inheritance Tells GF She’s “Lucky” He Helps Out
Guy With Ton Of Money, Huge Trust Fund And Inheritance Tells GF She’s “Lucky” He Helps Out

Moving in with your partner is a big step. Not only because of what it means in terms of the relationship, but also because it’s a change that usually takes a lot of adjusting to.

For this redditor, as for most people, the change entailed having to make some financial decisions. She needed to make sure the savings she had would cover her part of the expenses for some months before she got a job. Her boyfriend, however, didn’t need to worry about money as much, which is why the OP was getting increasingly frustrated with his advice on budgeting.

    Handling personal finances often requires hours spent budgeting

    Image credits: demopicture (not the actual photo)

    This woman was frustrated by her boyfriend’s advice on personal finance

    Image credits: zamrznutitonovi (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Remarkable_Cow2557

    Many people didn’t think the young woman was a jerk to her boyfriend

    Some netizens shared personal stories about similar situations

    Some people didn’t agree with the woman

    Miglé Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a male/female problem: woman says she can't figure it out, man steps in to help, woman gets upset because he's not letting her figure it out on her own...and people wonder why there are relationship problems. She has to be very clear as to whether she wants help or not - and if she says not, don't complain that he doesn't help. Yes, I have experience of this!

    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Opinion only. Wherever even remotely possible folks should split the rent 50/50. Make up the differences on other household expenses.

