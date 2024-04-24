Best Enzyme Cleaner For Dog Urine
If you’re struggling with cleaning up after your dog, we have great news. Bored Panda has found the best enzyme cleaners that will instantly become your best aid for removing pet stains and odors.
Enzymes are very efficient at breaking down complex proteins and decomposing the substances responsible for unpleasant odors like uric acid in pee. That means no more smelly carpets or upholstery, so you can enjoy the company of your furry friends without worrying about the mess.
Our team has carefully researched the top enzyme cleaning products currently available in the market. We have evaluated our selection based on their safety, ingredients, and expert reviews to provide the most comprehensive solutions. Read on to learn how enzymatic cleaners work and how they can effectively keep your home clean and odor-free.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: Bissell Professional Stain and Odor Remover $9.99
Runner-Up: Simple Solution Extreme Pet Stain and Odor Remover $8.54
Also Great: Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator $17.96
Best Overall Enzymatic Cleaners
The following cleaners will tackle stubborn pet stains with minimal effort.
Biokleen Bac-Out Enzyme Stain and Odor Remover
Type: Liquid | Size: 4 quarts | Best For: Carpets, couches, cloth diapers and pails, laundry, garbage cans | Scent: Lime
Biokleen Bac-Out Enzymatic Stain and Odor Remover is an excellent multipurpose cleaning solution that works wonders on stubborn stains and smells from feces, urine, and vomit. It has an ecological composition, with biodegradable and non-toxic ingredients.
This enzyme cleaner isn't only practical but also environmentally friendly. It is made of biodegradable materials and doesn't contain any artificial fragrances, dyes, phosphates, chlorine, ammonia, or brighteners — extremely important if used on items that will have direct contact with the pet, like pet collars, kennels, bedding, carpets, and couches.
It’s one of the best enzyme cleaners, but we don't recommend Biokleen formulation for velvet, silk, wool, linen, suede, or leather.
What We Like:
• Biodegradable ingredients
• Fast action
• Made in the US
What We Don’t Like:
• May damage some types of fabrics
Reviews from Buyers:
"Inherited a puppy. This has SAVED my carpet & rugs. I’m on my 2nd bottle, but the first lasted a while, with the puppy peeing and pooping indoors nearly every day. It wipes out the stain & the smell. Smushed in poop disintegrates. I use a scrub brush after a few minutes, then stomp on a towel. Frankly, between THIS product & a dog crate, my life is so much better." — Laura W on Amazon.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Stain and Odor Eliminator
Type: Spray | Size: 1 quart | Best For: Carpets, floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers, all pet living and sleeping areas | Scent: Unscented
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Stain and Odor Eliminator is a reliable solution for combating stubborn pet stains and odors. This product is one of the bestsellers in the category, has excellent customer reviews, and has a certification label from the Carpet & Rug Institute for being safe for all colorfast carpets.
Thanks to its enzyme formulation, this pet odor-neutralizing product is highly versatile. Users have reported remarkable air quality and freshness after using this spray, whether urine, vomit, or other organic odors. It is safe for children and pets and can be used on multiple surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, and wooden floors.
What We Like:
• Works on all types of surfaces
• Easy to use
• Fast acting
• Money-back guarantee
What We Don’t Like:
• Costly
• Strong smell
Reviews from Buyers:
"I recently got an 8 week old puppy. She had a few accidents before getting the potty training down. I simply blotted the spot to remove most of the liquid. Then I sprayed liberally with the pet spray and let sit for 30 minutes. I then went back to blot up the cleaner up. The puppy did not go back to the original spots as would be normal. This indicates the enzymes worked and removed all urine scent. The scent left behind is a clean, non irritating smell. I did forget to blot the cleaner up once and it left a mark on the carpet. I was able to go back with more cleaner and treat the spot again to remove the second spot. The puppy had diarrhea and it cleared all smell and the strain from that as well. I would recommend this product whole heartedly!" — Costumer on Amazon.
Nature’s Miracle Dog Stain And Odor Remover
Type: Spray | Size: 1 quart | Best For: Carpets, hard floors, furniture, fabrics, and hard surfaces | Scent: Light citrus
Nature’s Miracle offers a powerful enzyme solution to address serious dog messes. It promises to effectively remove tough stains and odors caused by urine, diarrhea, vomiting, and other bio-based accidents — it works.
Designed to remain effective as long as any bio-based residue is present, it deters the formation of new stains, reducing the likelihood that your dog will urinate in the same spot again.
The formula’s refreshing lemon scent eliminates odors and leaves your home smelling good. Use it safely on carpets, hard floors, furniture, fabrics, microfiber, and more, making it versatile and indispensable.
What We Like:
• Certified safe for carpets
• Money-back guarantee
What We Don’t Like:
• Not suitable for hardwood, leather, suede, silk, porous stone, or ceramic surfaces
Reviews from Buyers:
"Nature's Miracle is really a product one needs when house training . The need to remove any residual scents saves your floors and rugs from repeated " accidents' from your dog. This truly is worth the money." — clem on Amazon.
Best Enzyme Cleaners for Set-In Stains
If you want to tackle tough cleaning tasks, these professional-grade solutions will leave your living space sparkling clean and smelling fresh.
Bissell Professional Stain and Odor Remover
Type: Spray | Size: 22 fluid ounces | Best For: Upholstery, carpet | Scent: Unscented
The BISSELL professional stain and odor spray was developed for use in Bissell machines, but it can also be used as an enzyme-based household cleaner. The formula has received high praise for its effectiveness in preventing pets from re-soiling in the same place.
This formulation easily removes stains and eliminates the smell of smoke, pee, and oil odor. Plus, it’s free from heavy metals, optical brighteners, phosphates, and various dyes.
What We Like:
• Reliable performance
• Removes even the toughest stains
• BISSEL runs a pet foundation
What We Don’t Like:
• You may need multiple applications to see the results
Reviews from Buyers:
"With 2 dogs and 2 cats, this has been the only product so far that has actually worked for stain removal. Sometimes too good, as the house I purchased already had poor quality carpets and the spots I’ve used this on show the color they were meant to be! Works well on both new and old stains." — Customer on Amazon.
Simple Solution Extreme Pet Stain and Odor Remover
Type: Spray | Size: 1 quart | Best For: Multisurface | Scent: Unscented
Simple Solution Extreme Pet Stain And Odor Remover is an exceptional product for pet owners who want a hassle-free solution to clean their pet’s messes. The product comes in a spray bottle with a user-friendly spray nozzle that ensures convenient application.
It can be used on a range of surfaces, such as carpets, upholstery, bedding, and fabric, guaranteeing a spotless and hygienic environment.
Simple Solution is a cost-effective solution for cleaning different types of bodily fluids. However, the strong chemical odor could be improved compared to other enzyme cleaners.
What We Like:
• Multisurface application
• Removes stubborn stains with ease
What We Don’t Like:
• Strong chemical smell
Reviews from Buyers:
"A necessary purchase if you are a dog owner. Our puppy has peed on our wood floors and many capets and this does wonders. It gets rid of the smell and works very fast. Just buy it!" — Customer on Amazon.
Best Scented Enzyme Cleaner
If you are looking for an effective enzyme cleaner with a pleasant aroma, these are the best options, based on our research.
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator
Type: Spray | Size: 0.75 quarts | Best For: Tiles, couch upholstery, carpets, garbage cans, car interiors | Scent: Fresh orange
If you’re struggling to remove stubborn pet odors, the Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator could be the solution you’re looking for. Its powerful formula features citrus enzymes and cold-pressed orange oils that naturally neutralize strong pet smells, including those caused by cat or dog urine.
The best part is that it works on a wide range of indoor and outdoor surfaces, such as carpets, wooden floors, fabrics, and lawns. The only downside is that it comes at a higher price point, which may not suit budget-conscious consumers.
Note: We don't recommend it for areas where pets will have direct contact with it, such as kennels, cages, litter boxes, diapers, bedding, or travel bags.
What We Like:
• Extremely efficient at eliminating foul odors
• Highly versatile
What We Don’t Like:
• Steep price
• Weak nozzle
Reviews from Buyers:
"I've purchased this twice.... product itself is great. Removes odor, nice citrus smell. Bought because we have a new puppy... great on hard floors and carpet! BUT..... both bottles came with nozzles that didn't work well... one leaked everytime you shake the bottle, the other nozzle wouldn't bounce back after pressing so you had to manually push it back with your finger.... I just emptied the contents into an empty spray bottle I had... 5 star for the liquid formula, 1 star for the cheap nozzle. The orange bottle does look nice though." — Luis G. on Amazon.
Bubba’s Super Strength Enzyme Cleaner
Type: Spray | Size: 1 quart | Best For: Carpets, floors, furniture, clothing | Scent: Natural
One of the standout advantages of BUBBAS Super Strength Enzyme Cleaner is its potent enzyme formula, which is highly effective in tackling tough stains and odors caused by pet accidents, food spills, and other organic messes.
This cleaner is versatile and effective on various surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, hardwood floors, and concrete. It’s a convenient choice for pet owners who want one cleaning solution for their entire indoor and outdoor home.
What We Like:
• Suitable for all types of carpets
• Can be used on concrete and synthetic grass floors
• Money-back guarantee
What We Don’t Like:
• Costly
Reviews from Buyers:
"We have puppies. And you know what comes with that. We are using this on everything. Yup, going through the entire house. It works well. The scent is strong and it would be nice if were more fragrant but if it comes at the cost of making it less effective it's fine. I'll be ordering it by the truck load."— jls on Amazon.
Best Outdoor Enzyme Cleaner
From patio spills to pet accidents on the lawn, the following cleaner harness the power of enzymes to break down organic matter and eliminate odors, even outdoors.
Eco Strong Outdoor Odor Eliminator
Type: Liquid | Size: 4 quarts | Best For: Multi-purpose | Scent: Lemon
The Eco Strong Outdoor Odor Eliminator is a highly effective and versatile solution for eliminating unpleasant pet odors in outdoor areas. It can be applied to various outdoor surfaces, such as lawns, kennels, patios, decks, and more.
The best part is that it works quickly without requiring any rinsing, making it a convenient addition to any pet-friendly home. However, the effectiveness of the solution may vary depending on the type and intensity of the odor.
What We Like:
• Easy to use
• Highly effective
• You can choose an option with a sprayer
What We Don’t Like:
• Only suitable for outdoors
Reviews from Buyers:
"We recently did some construction in our yard. We have 2 large dogs and needed to keep them fenced off from the rest of the yard temporarily. After about 6 weeks, the dog urine smell was noticeable! We were really surprised at how well the treatment worked and it’s easy to apply! I bought 2 big bottles thinking it would need more initially, but the first application did the trick. We will buy this again I once we run low!" — Carin Daly on Amazon.
What is Enzymatic Cleaner?
Enzymatic cleaners are specialized cleaning agents that contain biological molecules called enzymes. These enzymes work by catalyzing chemical reactions that break down and eliminate organic stains and odors. They target the molecules responsible for the stains and odors, such as proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and oils, and digest them into smaller, water-soluble fragments that are easy to rinse.
Proteases, lipases, and amylases are the most commonly found enzymes in enzymatic cleaners, and they are used to break down proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, respectively. These cleaners are highly effective in removing tough stains and odors that result from urine, blood, vomit, food spills, or pet accidents, making them a top choice for households with young children or pets.
Enzymatic cleaners are considered safer and more environmentally friendly than traditional chemical cleaners because they rely on natural biological processes instead of harsh chemicals. These cleaners are available in various forms, such as sprays, liquids, powders, and wipes, and they can be safely used on a wide range of surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, fabrics, tiles, and hard surfaces.
Key Things To Keep in Mind When Shopping for Enzyme Cleaners
Let’s cover some essential buying tips to help you make an informed decision.
Ingredients List and Safety
When buying a cleaning product, check the ingredients for enzymes that target specific stains and odors. Choose products with a variety of enzymes for different types of dirt. Avoid aggressive chemicals like ammonia, chlorine, and phosphates that can harm pets. Opt for natural, biodegradable, safe ingredients for the environment and your family.
Convenience
Look for enzyme cleaners that are easy to use and offer quick results. Want something for quick cleans and fresh stains? An enzyme spray is the perfect choice! Need something more potent for tough stains? A concentrated product you can dilute as needed will make your life easier.
Purpose
Enzymatic cleaners can clean various surfaces, but choose the right one based on your needs. Test the product on a small piece of carpet to avoid damage. Look for versatile cleaners for effective results in different areas of your home or outdoor space.
Tip: Always read the label and follow the instructions to ensure the best results.
Safety Tips for Using Enzyme Cleaner at Home
You should always take safety measures when applying any chemical product in areas where children and pets may come into contact. These measures include:
- Remove pets and children from the area, even if the product is safe for kids and pets.
- Apply the product to the area and let it sit until it dries completely.
- Avoid scrubbing before applying the product, as some messes can leave difficult stains if not cleaned properly.
- Wear gloves when applying the product.
- Avoid inhaling or aspiration and contact with eyes, skin, and mucous membranes.
- Don’t use the cleaner to disinfect food bowls.
- Store the product in its original packaging and away from light.
- Don’t spray the product on pets.
- Test the product on small areas first.
- Store the product away from animals and children.
FAQ
Is carpet cleaning safe for pets?
Carpet cleaning is safe for pets with pet-safe products and thorough drying.
Do enzyme cleaners work on dog urine?
Enzymatic cleaners effectively eliminate dog urine odor and stains by degrading proteins and bacteria with the help of enzymes.
What type of carpet cleaner is best for pet stains and odors?
Choose enzyme-based cleaners designed for pet urine to clean pet stains and odors from carpets. These cleaners break down urine molecules, removing stains and odors.
Can enzyme cleaners help prevent dogs from re-marking the same spot?
Enzyme cleaners can eliminate urine odor, discouraging dogs from marking the same spot. Cleaning and treating the affected area is crucial to ensure complete odor removal.
Are there any precautions to take when using enzyme cleaners?
Enzyme cleaners are usually safe to use, but avoiding contact with eyes or skin is crucial. Keep them out of the reach of children and pets. Some cleaners might have specific instructions, such as dilution ratios or ventilation requirements, which you should follow.
Can enzyme cleaners be used as a preventative measure for maintaining cleanliness in homes with pets?
Enzyme cleaners can be used regularly to prevent urine stains and odors and keep your home clean and fresh.
Can I make an enzyme cleaner at home?
Enzymes are potent chemical compounds that aren't readily available. Although homemade mixtures can help remove pet messes and urine odors, they are less effective than enzymatic cleaners.
Are pet-safe products more efficient than common products?
There is a common misconception that cleaning products designed for pet environments are more effective than regular products. The fact is they are equally efficient but have a different composition that includes non-toxic ingredients for pets.
What to do in cases of accidental poisoning?
If your pet has ingested something toxic, it is important to stay calm and act quickly. Administering activated charcoal can help absorb the toxins. Immediately take your pet to the vet with the product label or medicine box. The vet will be able to assess the situation and recommend the best course of treatment for your pet.