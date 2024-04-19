How to Choose The Best Dog Treadmill For Your Dog

There’s much to consider when evaluating whether a treadmill suits your pup. Below are a few handy prompts to guide you in the right direction.

Your Dog’s Size

Most treadmills are designed for small to medium-sized dogs or large dogs. If you choose the wrong size, you’ll likely have to return it, as it would prove difficult to use safely.

Motorized Treadmill vs Regular Treadmill

A treadmill will either be powered electrically or by the dog itself. The two options are quite different, and some argue that non-motorized options are safer as your dog chooses when to start and when to stop running. However, some lazy dogs may not get the workout they’re capable of when they choose the speed.

Treadmill Width

Dogs, particularly larger breeds, find it easier to use wider treadmills. Narrow treadmills can restrict a dog’s gait and confidence, which isn't ideal.

Accessories

More expensive treadmills often come with a few accessories, such as a remote control to handle speed and a magnetic safety key. Consider which accessories you’d use and which will end up gathering dust.

Speed Choice

Adjustable speed is essential for a dog treadmill, as each dog works at its own pace. Check the minimum and maximum speed settings to ensure they meet your needs.

Assembly

If you’re not a big fan of DIY projects, opt for a treadmill that’s easy to put together.

Noise

If you plan to place the dog treadmill in a garage, shed, or basement, noise may not be a significant concern. However, excessive noise may be a dealbreaker if you intend to set it up where your family typically relaxes or watches TV.

What Are the Key Benefits of Using a Dog Treadmill?

Treadmills are an excellent way to help your dog get moving and burn calories through walking or running sessions. They are particularly beneficial for weight loss, whether your dog is obese or needs to maintain weight.

In addition to helping with weight loss, treadmills can easily fit into any exercise routine and provide a great source of physical stimulation, particularly for high-energy breeds like hunting dogs, sled dogs, and shepherds. Keeping up with their exercise requirements can be challenging, and using a treadmill to supplement any gaps can help prevent negative behaviors and anxieties.

Dog treadmills can also aid with physiotherapy and rehabilitation after an injury. Following a ligament injury or orthopedic surgery, you can create a recovery plan by working with your vet or canine physiotherapist.

Important: Treadmills don't provide the same mental stimulation or socialization opportunities as outdoor walks.

Tips on Training Your Dog To Use a Treadmill?

It’s essential to ease your dog into using a treadmill. Start by familiarizing your pet with it while it’s stationary. Encourage it with praise and some tasty treats as it approaches and stands on it.

Don’t rush the process — if your dog isn't ready, don't force them. Take your time and stop the session if they appear uneasy. Once your dog is comfortable with the machine’s presence, you can turn it on slowly while praising them for staying calm despite the noise.

Keep the initial sessions brief and at a slow pace. Use high-value treats like chicken or sausage to keep them motivated. Remember, it can be challenging for them both physically and mentally.

As your dog becomes more comfortable, you can gradually increase the duration and speed of the sessions. Watch their body language and provide opportunities to dismount if necessary. Consistency is crucial —make sure your dog uses the treadmill regularly so that it becomes part of its regular routine.

FAQ

Can all dogs use a treadmill?

Consult with your vet before starting treadmill training for your dog. High-energy and outgoing breeds are best suited, but some seniors or dogs with underlying medical issues may not be appropriate.

Do dog treadmills work?

Absolutely. Dog treadmills provide exercise and can also be used for weight loss or maintenance plans, recovering from an injury, and keeping high-energy dogs entertained.

Are dog treadmills safe?

Dog treadmills can be safe if you follow the guidelines, supervise your pet, and use safety features like clips and emergency stop buttons. The right size and proper training are crucial. Maintain and clean the machine regularly. Work at your dog’s pace and never push them beyond their limit.

What is a safety key?

This feature enables the machine to come to an immediate halt during a workout. It should only be used in an emergency, like if your dog gets tangled or injured. It isn't a regular way of stopping the machine and should only be used as a last resort.

Are there any downsides to a dog exercising on a treadmill?

While treadmills are a valuable tool for dog exercise, they shouldn't replace outdoor activity. Outdoor exercise provides fresh air, mental stimulation, and joint health benefits. We don't recommend treadmills for developing dogs, particularly large breeds, due to the repetitive movement that can be hard on their joints.

Is a dog-powered treadmill superior to an electrical one?

Treadmills powered by dogs can offer great flexibility, but they can be pretty noisy. As a pet owner, you may find it challenging to control the pace at which your furry friend runs. On the other hand, dog-powered treadmills minimize the risk of falls, as dogs can be secured using a harness while training.