Best Dog Treadmill In 2024, According To Vet
While doggy treadmills may seem like a left-field idea, their popularity is skyrocketing, and they offer a ton of benefits. Many dog owners enjoy providing a consistent exercise program for their pooch, regardless of the weather.
Treadmills for dogs are fantastic if you have trouble getting your pet outside daily when you feel ill or recovering from surgery. Knowing your dog can get daily exercise offers real peace of mind. If not, you may suffer the consequences of nuisance behaviors such as excess barking, furniture chewing, and hyperactivity.
In this article, we’ll explore the best dog treadmills our vet expert, Dr. Linda Simon, has personally vetted for their safety, features, and effectiveness. You’ll also find some helpful tips on how to train your dog using a treadmill and learn all its benefits and downsides.
Best Overall: Pawpaw’s Motorless Dog Treadmill $595.99
Runner-Up: Moysoon Dog Treadmill $999.98
Also Great: Shelandy Pet Treadmill $350.00
Best Overall Dog Treadmill
We scoured high and low and can confidently say that we found the best dog treadmill out there. It boasts just the right features to make it an excellent choice for your canine, all while keeping safety at the forefront.
DogPACER 3.1 Treadmill
Size: 76.7 x 27.6 x 46.1 inches | Weight: 97 pounds | Speed: 0.5 to 7.5 miles per hour
The dogPACER 3.1 is a compact treadmill that can accommodate dogs of all sizes, weighing up to 180 pounds. It isn't only highly functional but also very sturdy. The treadmill’s simple design and side panels can withstand even the most energetic pups.
Setting it up is a breeze, and you’ll instantly fall in love with how quiet it is compared to other models. This dogPACER treadmill is a fantastic investment that will keep your dog healthy for years.
What We Like:
• Folds up when not in use
• Robust side guards
• Adjustable incline
• Three different programs
What We Don’t Like:
• Premium price tag
Reviews from Buyers:
"Beautifully made, solid, quiet. So far, we're very pleased. Started the dogs out very slowly. Up to five minutes each twice a day." — N.K. on Amazon
Best Treadmills for Small Dogs
Contrary to popular belief, small dog breeds also need sufficient exercise. They require at least 30-40 minutes of physical activity daily, which can be achieved using a treadmill if you don't have access to a running area.
DogPACER Minipacer
Size: 30.2 x 10.6 x 18.1 inches | Weight: 48 pounds | Speed: From 0.5 to 7.5 miles per hour
dogPACER Minipacer is the perfect treadmill for smaller dog breeds weighing up to 55 pounds. It is designed to keep them healthy, fit, and mentally stimulated. Unlike other models, the only minor downside is that the incline is fixed at 4.5 degrees, which allows for adjustable incline levels to accommodate different workout routines
While this may be a minor issue for most users, those who prefer to customize their exercise routine may find it frustrating. The treadmill is made of carbon steel, which makes it a sturdy piece of equipment that will withstand the test of time.
What We Like:
• Good platform width
• Multiple fitness programs
• Designed for small dogs, but cats may enjoy it
What We don't like:
• The incline isn't adjustable
Reviews from Buyers:
"This is the best thing I’ve ever bought! I have back issues and can’t get out much with my dog who needs lots lots of exercise. I just say: “treadmill” and she jumps on. All it took was a couple bits of kibble at first; she got the idea quickly and we now are up to 25-30 minutes twice a day." — AKPenny on Amazon
Lifepro Dog Treadmill
Size: 48 x 22.8 x 41.7 inches | Weight: 47 pounds | Speed: Up to 8 miles per hour
The aluminum frame of the LifePro Treadmill is stable and easy to clean, while the softer side panels, available in blue or black, add a touch of luxury.
We love the range of safety features this treadmill offers, such as the magnetic safety key and emergency stop button, allowing you to exercise your dog with confidence.
Many dogs dislike loud noises, and this Lifepro treadmill is a good option, with the running noise similar to the sound of light traffic that your dog might encounter on a regular walk.
Note: Your dog shouldn't exceed 29 inches to use the LifePro treadmill safely
What We Like:
• 5-year warranty
• Straightforward assembly
• Remote control
• Low noise level
• 12 exercise programs
What We Don’t Like:
• Tight size restrictions for dogs
Reviews from Buyers:
"Ease of putting together. Followed the steps to familiarize pups with machine. 3 out of 4 took to it with no problems. The 4th will take some time." — Deborah P. on Amazon
Best Treadmills for Large Dogs
Many larger canines, including Retrievers, Belgian Shepherds, and Weimaraners, need a solid couple of hours of exercise each day. While this may be easy enough on the days you feel energetic, when you don't feel like stepping outside, you’ll appreciate your investment.
Pawpaw’s Motorless Dog Treadmill
Size: 69 x 23.6 x 59 inches | Weight: 110 pounds | Speed: Up to 50 miles per hour
At first glance, one might mistake PawPaw’s treadmill for military equipment. It’s a robust, bulky machine made of steel and wood that seems indestructible.
The best part about this treadmill is that it doesn't require electricity. It’s motorless, so your dog can choose the comfortable speed and stop the treadmill immediately if they strain a muscle or want to exit.
Tip. Start with short sessions to introduce your dog to the treadmill.
What We Like:
• No electricity needed
• Your dog is free to set the pace
• Side barriers for added security
What We Don’t Like:
• It takes up a lot of room
• Tricky to put together
• Doesn’t have a break
Reviews from Buyers:
"Our German Shepherd pup with (far) too much energy loves it! ... just make sure you take them out to do their business before putting them on there or you'll learn a real quick lesson like I did." — NoneOfYourBeesWax on Amazon
Moysoon Dog Treadmill
Size: 61 x 23 x 67 inches | Weight: 99 pounds | Speed: Dog's pace
The Moysoon treadmill is an excellent option for medium and large dogs. It is non-motorized and features five gears and a break handle, so you can easily supervise and control your furry friend’s exercise routine. Plus, you can attach a leash to a bar above the treadmill with a chain.
We love the pedometer feature, which allows you to monitor your pup’s workout progress. As a bonus, you can create a customized fitness plan for your four-legged companion.
What We Like:
• Pedometer
• No motor, allowing your dog to set the pace
• Can bear weight up to 300 pounds
• 24/7 customer service
• Free replacement parts if broken or missing in transit
What We Don’t Like:
• High price point
• You can't set the speed or incline
Reviews from Buyers:
"I've been researching all the dog treadmills for months and they were either cheap and made of plastic wheels and wood slats with no additional features like a hand brake or a speedometer or they are very very expensive and well built with all the additional features as add ons to the already expensive price. This unit already comes with the additional features and I can't imagine having a unit without one!" — tmak on Amazon
Best Value Dog Treadmills
Quality treadmills often run at $600 or more, but we've found some great options that won't break the bank.
Shelandy Pet Treadmill
Size: 40 x 17 inch running area | Weight: 76 pounds | Speed range: From 0.5 to 7.5 miles per hour
The Shelandy treadmill is a great investment if you’re looking to keep your furry friends in shape but don't want to spend a fortune on a top-of-the-line training station.
Shelandy treadmill features an easy-to-read LCD display that tracks essential metrics such as distance traveled, running time, and calories burned. This feature allows you to monitor your pet’s progress and adjust their exercise routine accordingly.
The Shelandy treadmill is designed with clips and a harness that can be attached to keep your pet secure and prevent accidents. Start slowly and gradually increase the treadmill’s speed to ensure your pet’s safety.
What We Like:
• Automatically switches off after 30 minutes
• LCD screen
• Adjustable incline
• Great value
What We Don’t Like:
• Not for dogs over 25 inches long
Reviews from Buyers:
"I like it but most important my dog likes it. He's a 20 lb Brussels Griffon that should be around 13 lbs. Hates the Houston heat like me and will only chase a ball once. Following veterinarian instructions and gradually increasing workout intensity. I think the treadmill was a good value for the money." — Bob Douat on Amazon
Toymommy Dog Treadmill
Size: 45 x 20 x 36 inches | Weight: 72.6 pounds | Speed: Up to 45 miles per hour
ToyMommy Dog Treadmill is a non-motorized option that allows your dog to set the pace and stop when it’s had enough. The treadmill has a wide track and smooth running surface, ensuring a comfortable experience for your furry friend.
The treadmill is made from carbon steel, which feels solid and secure and can be easily moved around the house thanks to its wheels. Plus, the ToyMommy treadmill is smaller than other dog treadmills, so it should easily fit in most living rooms.
Important: Dogs must exercise in the center of the belt to avoid pad or claw injuries.
What We Like:
• Great value for money
• Wheels allow for the treadmill to be portable
• Quick assembly
What We Don’t Like:
• Not suitable for those pets measuring over 16 inches or weighing over 50 pounds
• The instructions provided are vague
Reviews from Buyers:
"ToyMommyʻs slatmill for small dogs is of good quality and sturdiness. The only reason that my review is not five stars is due to a lack of an instruction manual and confusion about some of the assembly components." — C. Dean on Amazon
How to Choose The Best Dog Treadmill For Your Dog
There’s much to consider when evaluating whether a treadmill suits your pup. Below are a few handy prompts to guide you in the right direction.
Your Dog’s Size
Most treadmills are designed for small to medium-sized dogs or large dogs. If you choose the wrong size, you’ll likely have to return it, as it would prove difficult to use safely.
Motorized Treadmill vs Regular Treadmill
A treadmill will either be powered electrically or by the dog itself. The two options are quite different, and some argue that non-motorized options are safer as your dog chooses when to start and when to stop running. However, some lazy dogs may not get the workout they’re capable of when they choose the speed.
Treadmill Width
Dogs, particularly larger breeds, find it easier to use wider treadmills. Narrow treadmills can restrict a dog’s gait and confidence, which isn't ideal.
Accessories
More expensive treadmills often come with a few accessories, such as a remote control to handle speed and a magnetic safety key. Consider which accessories you’d use and which will end up gathering dust.
Speed Choice
Adjustable speed is essential for a dog treadmill, as each dog works at its own pace. Check the minimum and maximum speed settings to ensure they meet your needs.
Assembly
If you’re not a big fan of DIY projects, opt for a treadmill that’s easy to put together.
Noise
If you plan to place the dog treadmill in a garage, shed, or basement, noise may not be a significant concern. However, excessive noise may be a dealbreaker if you intend to set it up where your family typically relaxes or watches TV.
What Are the Key Benefits of Using a Dog Treadmill?
Treadmills are an excellent way to help your dog get moving and burn calories through walking or running sessions. They are particularly beneficial for weight loss, whether your dog is obese or needs to maintain weight.
In addition to helping with weight loss, treadmills can easily fit into any exercise routine and provide a great source of physical stimulation, particularly for high-energy breeds like hunting dogs, sled dogs, and shepherds. Keeping up with their exercise requirements can be challenging, and using a treadmill to supplement any gaps can help prevent negative behaviors and anxieties.
Dog treadmills can also aid with physiotherapy and rehabilitation after an injury. Following a ligament injury or orthopedic surgery, you can create a recovery plan by working with your vet or canine physiotherapist.
Important: Treadmills don't provide the same mental stimulation or socialization opportunities as outdoor walks.
Tips on Training Your Dog To Use a Treadmill?
It’s essential to ease your dog into using a treadmill. Start by familiarizing your pet with it while it’s stationary. Encourage it with praise and some tasty treats as it approaches and stands on it.
Don’t rush the process — if your dog isn't ready, don't force them. Take your time and stop the session if they appear uneasy. Once your dog is comfortable with the machine’s presence, you can turn it on slowly while praising them for staying calm despite the noise.
Keep the initial sessions brief and at a slow pace. Use high-value treats like chicken or sausage to keep them motivated. Remember, it can be challenging for them both physically and mentally.
As your dog becomes more comfortable, you can gradually increase the duration and speed of the sessions. Watch their body language and provide opportunities to dismount if necessary. Consistency is crucial —make sure your dog uses the treadmill regularly so that it becomes part of its regular routine.
FAQ
Can all dogs use a treadmill?
Consult with your vet before starting treadmill training for your dog. High-energy and outgoing breeds are best suited, but some seniors or dogs with underlying medical issues may not be appropriate.
Do dog treadmills work?
Absolutely. Dog treadmills provide exercise and can also be used for weight loss or maintenance plans, recovering from an injury, and keeping high-energy dogs entertained.
Are dog treadmills safe?
Dog treadmills can be safe if you follow the guidelines, supervise your pet, and use safety features like clips and emergency stop buttons. The right size and proper training are crucial. Maintain and clean the machine regularly. Work at your dog’s pace and never push them beyond their limit.
What is a safety key?
This feature enables the machine to come to an immediate halt during a workout. It should only be used in an emergency, like if your dog gets tangled or injured. It isn't a regular way of stopping the machine and should only be used as a last resort.
Are there any downsides to a dog exercising on a treadmill?
While treadmills are a valuable tool for dog exercise, they shouldn't replace outdoor activity. Outdoor exercise provides fresh air, mental stimulation, and joint health benefits. We don't recommend treadmills for developing dogs, particularly large breeds, due to the repetitive movement that can be hard on their joints.
Is a dog-powered treadmill superior to an electrical one?
Treadmills powered by dogs can offer great flexibility, but they can be pretty noisy. As a pet owner, you may find it challenging to control the pace at which your furry friend runs. On the other hand, dog-powered treadmills minimize the risk of falls, as dogs can be secured using a harness while training.