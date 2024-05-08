Best Dog Harness For Large Dogs: Vet Recommendations
A sturdy and reliable harness is essential when you have a large breed dog who likes to pull. Not only does the proper harness make your walk more enjoyable, but it will also make it safer. A poorly made or loose harness can result in your dog breaking free, hurting itself, or hurting you.
We know the number of harnesses available is mind-boggling, but we’ve created a comprehensive guide to make the task of choosing one much easier. Bored Panda enlisted vet expert Dr. Linda Simon to help us review some of the best no-pull dog harnesses for large dogs on the market.
Whether you’re training a lively pup, have rescued a dog not used to walking on a lead, or simply want a reliable harness for strolling around the local park, we rounded up some fantastic options.
Best Value Dog Harness for Large Dogs
Walking a large or giant breed who doesn't know how to walk to heel can be harsh on your arms and wrists. Investing in the proper harness can make a world of difference.
PetSafe Easy Walk Dog Harness
Material: Nylon | Colors: 8+ colors | Reflective Accents: None | Top Feature: Front loop for gentle pressure distribution
PetSafe’s harness is a hit among pet owners who want a comfortable, effortless way to manage their pup’s pulling. The harness boasts a unique front loop that evenly distributes pressure, encouraging the dog to walk beside you.
Additionally, the harness is ideal for snub-nosed breeds and dogs with sensitive skin prone to armpit chafing.
What We Like:
• A wide range of colors, from apple green, fawn, and raspberry
• Great value
• Over 40,000 happy customers on Amazon
What We Don’t Like:
• No reflective accents
• It may not work as well for shorter-legged dogs
Reviews from Buyers:
"This thing is excellent. I have never written a positive review the same day I got an item, but that's what this is. I got it today and tried it right away. No more pulling. It simply gives a gentle tug when she starts to pull, and she stops. She finally walks without trying to pull my arm off! It's miraculous." — TRUMP WON on Amazon.
Petsafe Deluxe Easy Walk
Material: Nylon | Colors: Ocean, rose, steel, apple green | Reflective Accents: Yes | Top Feature: Four adjustable points
PetSafe has another great harness option for you. It is a little more expensive but still a great value. The harness has padded neoprene straps that provide extra comfort and a more luxurious walking experience for your dog. This feature can also protect your dog’s skin from side effects like redness and inflammation if it pulls at times.
The harness was designed by a pet behaviorist and is highly effective in stopping dogs from pulling, even if they’ve been pulling since they were puppies. Meanwhile, four adjustment points ensure your dogs are securely inside the harness without breaking free.
What We Like:
• Four adjustment points
• Padded material
• Reflective stitching
What We Don’t Like:
• Hand wash only
• Limited colors
Reviews from Buyers:
"Purchased this because I’ve been trying to get my husky to pull less during walks. This is the first harness I feel like I can actually maintain control. If he tries to pull the harness design corrects him pretty quickly. We now have a second one of these for our GSD as well and it works great for her too!" — Brittany M Blevins on Amazon.
Best Harnesses from RuffWear
RuffWear is a unique brand that large breed owners swear by. They have a fantastic range of high-quality harnesses that, while a bit pricey, are worth the peace of mind.
RuffWear Front Range Dog Harness
Material: Nylon | Colors: 15+ colors | Reflective Accents: Yes | Top Feature: High visibility
If you have a strong and active furry friend who loves to pull, the RuffWear harness is the perfect choice. Thanks to its reinforced chest webbing that prevents fraying, you can count on it to last.
One of the best features of this harness is its two leash attachment points. These provide extra security, especially during a dog’s training phase.
In addition, the harness features an aluminum V-ring on its back, which is sturdy and easy to use. Compared to traditional D rings, V rings are often preferred for training and can help stop pulling.
What We Like:
• Fits seamlessly with the Front Range collar (sold separately)
• Made partly from recycled materials
• Perfect for everyday use
• Plenty of customization options
What We Don’t Like:
• Higher price point
Reviews from Buyers:
"I really like this Ruffwear dog harness, and so does our Old English Bulldogge. The harness is lightweight, attractive, strong, and affordable. It is easy to put on and take off. The harness does not impede our dog's front shoulders movements. A harness which interferes with the shoulder movements of strong pullers can damage the shoulder joints. I evaluated numerous dog harnesses, and Ruffwear was my first choice. Highly recommended!" — BLK on Amazon.
RuffWear Flagline Dog Harness
Material: Aluminum, nylon | Colors: 9 colors | Reflective Accents: Yes | Top Feature: Lift and assist handle
This RuffWear harness is designed for adventurous travelers and provides many features. It has six adjustable points to fit your furry friend perfectly. Additionally, it comes with a handle that can be used to lift your dog safely when needed.
This well-made harness is ideal for larger, well-muscled breeds and barrel-chested dogs. It can be cinched around for a snug and comfortable fit.
This harness is an excellent choice if your dog tends to dart away quickly or is easily distracted. Its leash attachment keeps your dog secure and under control.
What We Like:
• Varied sizes and colors, including salmon pink, teal, and gray
• Reflective trim
• Six adjustment points
• Three leash attachment options
• An ideal harness for dogs that pull
What We Don’t Like:
• Finding the perfect fit will take time
Reviews from Buyers:
"This is the second flatline harness I’ve purchased. The other one is still fine, but it looks worn, so I wanted a second one. This is a great harness for a bully mix. It fits well and protects the underside of the dog. Love the three attachment points." — Amy on Amazon.
Best Large Dog Harnesses for Hiking
A good dog harness is essential for a safe and enjoyable hike. Look for a comfortable and reflective harness that can handle pulling, especially if hiking early or late in the day. Here are our top picks in this category.
Auroth Tactical Dog Harness
Material: Nylon | Colors: 18 colors | Reflective Accents: Yes | Top Feature: Attractive camo color options
If you’re an owner who values comfort and safety for your pet, this harness is perfect for you. It comes in adjustable sizes and has strategically placed attachment points, making it easy to attach a leash and guaranteeing security.
There’s also an option to use velcro name tags, which are stylish and practical. If your pet gets lost, you can have contact information handy for quick identification.
What We Like:
• Available in a plethora of colors, including gorgeous camouflage options
• Sturdy design
• Multiple attachment points
• Velcro name tags
What We Don’t Like:
• Straps are hard to adjust while the pet is wearing the harness
Reviews from Buyers:
"We love these harnesses for our large dogs. We bought 2. Our dogs love their harnesses and get very excited when we get them out. We love having the handle for the times we need to have a good handle on the dogs. (large crowds or other dogs in vicinity." — Courtney Brussel on Amazon.
Embark Adventure Dog Harness
Material: Nylon | Colors: 8 funky designs | Reflective Accents: Yes | Top Feature: Extremely tough nylon
This top-of-the-line harness is built to last with sturdy material and various features. The lengthy straps make it easy to get the perfect fit for your dog, while the strong nylon and double stitching provide a pull strength of up to 750 pounds.
The handle is a handy addition that allows you to keep your dog under control in situations where they might get overly excited, such as meeting other dogs. It can also help your furry friend cross challenging terrain or rivers safely.
Note: When on, you should be able to fit two fingers between the harness and your dog.
What We Like:
• Reinforced stitching
• Up to 750 pounds of pull strength
• Soft grip handle
What We Don’t Like:
• Some owners dislike the position of the handle
Reviews from Buyers:
"I have a Great Dane and it’s was hard to find a harness that is big enough for his chest and made with quality until I got this product . Stats of my Dane is 170lbs; chest 42inches and neck 24 inches. The X-Large harness fit him perfectly. Strongly recommend." — Michele Roscoe on Amazon.
Escape-Proof Harnesses for Large Dogs
Whatever type of dog you own, when you walk your furry friend, you want to feel calm, confident, and in control. If you’re anxious about your dog slipping, you’ll love the harnesses we’ve picked for you.
BELPRO Dog Harness
Material: Polyester and nylon mix | Colors: Black, blue, orange | Reflective Accents: Yes | Top Feature: Ergonomic design
If you have a solid and mischievous dog with a BELPRO dog harness, you won't have to worry anymore. This harness has soft and extra padded belly and chest panels that prevent excess friction, even if your dog is constantly tugging.
The breathable mesh material of this harness ensures that your dog stays cool, especially during the warmer months, and it also helps prevent chronic yeast infections and itchy skin, particularly for dogs with thicker fur.
This no-pull harness is specifically designed for larger dogs, giving you maximum control over your dog’s movement. It has garnered thousands of five-star reviews, and it’s no wonder why.
What We Like:
• Quality design and material
• Breathable mesh
• Evenly distributed weight
What We Don’t Like:
• It may be tricky to get the front legs of your dog out
Reviews from Buyers:
"This is a well made, good quality harness. We have a very active pup and she is able to slip the lighter harness in a wink of an eye. She is a rescue with lots of strength and energy! This harness seems to settle her down - almost like it is security for her - no more tugging and backing out." — JoAnne Lawrence on Amazon.
Rabbitgoo Dog Harness
Material: Polyester | Colors: 8 colors | Reflective Accents: Yes | Top Feature: Customized fit
Rabbitgoo harness has a remarkably spacious handle that makes it easy to lift even older and less stable dogs. The harness’s bright reflective strips make walking your dog in low-light conditions safer.
The fast-release buckles make this harness stand out. They also make it easy to remove the harness as soon as your dog gets home.
Note: Harnesses shouldn't be left on at home, which can lead to fur loss and skin irritation.
What We Like:
• Super bright reflective strips
• Large, padded carrying handle
• Soft sponges for less friction
• No pull webbing handle
What We Don’t Like:
• It may need to be re-tightened every few days
Reviews from Buyers:
"My dog is on the larger side. Weighs about 120lbs. Every harness I've purchased he has been able to wiggle his head out. This is the only harness that he CAN'T! It's great! There's 3 different straps to keep him nice and snug. Fantastic!" — Amazon Customer on Amazon.
Best Harnesses for Flat-Faced Dogs
Short-nosed dogs like Chow Chows or Bull Mastiffs require a harness that attaches across the chest and puts minimal tension over the neck. This helps keep any pressure off their airways open while exercising.
BARKBAY Dog Harness
Material: Nylon | Colors: 14 colors | Reflective Accents: Yes | Top Feature: Front halt ring
The BARKBAY harness comes with a chest D ring that can gently correct your dog’s pulling behavior and help you feel more in control. Additionally, there’s a bonus back D ring, perfect for dogs that don't pull.
Snub-nosed breeds are prone to overheating, so breathable mesh is essential. The mesh on this BARKBAY harness is incredibly comfortable and keeps your dog cool, regardless of the weather.
By attaching the leash to the front, you can relieve the pressure on the airways and ensure your dog can easily breathe while running and jumping.
What We Like:
• ID tag pocket for easy identification
• Chest D ring
• Anti-chafe material
• Breathable air mesh
What We Don’t Like:
• It can be tricky to adjust
Reviews from Buyers:
"I am so glad I got this harness for our frenchie. It’s strong, durable and I didn’t have to finagle my dog to get it on! Simple to put on her and to take off for baths. I also love the handle on the top which makes getting her easy! Our dog, Tina, seems to think it’s comfortable as well. Definitely worth the money." — MrWilkey81 on Amazon.
Thinkpet Dog Harness
Material: Nylon | Colors: 15 colors | Reflective Accents: Yes | Top Feature: Neon option for extra visibility
It is one of the best no-pull dog harnesses from Thinkpet, which we are huge fans of. If you tend to walk when the brightness is dim, the neon colors and reflective lines make your dog easy to spot.
The harness has four adjustment straps on the neck and chest, allowing for a custom fit, especially for dogs with less traditional body shapes. It is a well-made harness that is comfortable to wear, no matter the breed.
What We Like:
• Front D ring to correct pulling
• Soft mesh for comfort
• Minimal pressure on the dog’s neck
What We Don’t Like:
• Expensive compared to similar options
• Some dog owners report escape incidents
Reviews from Buyers:
"My dog has been wearing and pulling on this harness for well over a year, and he does not give this thing a break. I bought the bright color so I could see him in the woods while he is chasing......things. It has taken the abuse of limbs, thorn bushes, water and mud, and the normal pulling when he is on leash. It has held up great, and it seems comfortable since he never complains. Oh, it also cleans up nicely in the wash machine." — martin kuhr on Amazon.
How We Chose Best Harnesses for Large Dogs
We carefully evaluated hundreds of harnesses to find the best ones. Here’s how we did it.
Material
When selecting a harness for your dog, choose a sturdy material that can withstand pulling and tension without snagging or tearing. Look for reinforced stitching, particularly for larger breeds.
Front Clip Vs. Back Clip
A harness with a front leash attachment is usually the best option to discourage pulling, as it can interrupt the dog’s momentum if they lunge forward. While a harness with a back clip isn't necessarily a wrong choice, it is less effective at discouraging pulling.
Reflective Details
Increasing your dog’s visibility is essential when walking it in low-light conditions. A harness with reflective elements can help pedestrians and cyclists see your dog, reducing the risk of collisions.
Handle
Some dog harnesses come with handles. They help control over-excited or older dogs that need extra help navigating steep obstacles.
Adjustability
The fur, weight, and muscle mass of dogs can change over time, so it’s important to check and adjust the harness for a good fit regularly. An ill-fitting harness can cause discomfort and skin irritation or allow the dog to break free. Ensure the straps are adjustable over the neck, belly, and chest.
Breathability
Mesh panels and breathable materials are a must for dog harnesses during warm weather. Without them, your dog’s skin can get red and infected, especially if it has sensitive skin or wears the harness for extended periods. Non-breathable materials can also cause skin sores.
How to Stop Your Dog from Pulling
Keep in mind that choosing a suitable harness is only one piece of the puzzle. At the same time, we need to work on stopping our dogs from pulling and encouraging them to walk to heel. Understanding that no dog is born knowing how to walk on a lead (or harness) helps with the process.
When training your dog to stop pulling, use positive reinforcement, rewarding your pup with high-value treats and praise. Any pulling or overly fast walking should result in the walk stopping temporarily until your dog walks nicely again.
FAQ
What is the best harness for a large dog that pulls?
When choosing a harness for your dog, consider your specific needs. The best harness for an overweight Akita may be different for a slender Borzoi. A good harness gives you control and reliability. Top-rated harness brands include Rabbitgoo, PetSafe, and RuffWear.
What is the safest type of harness for a dog?
A well-fitting and secure harness with solid material, attachment points, and front clips to reduce pulling can significantly improve dog safety and your control.
What is the difference between Y-front and straight-front harnesses?
There are two types of dog harnesses: Y-front and straight-front. Y-front harnesses allow for more free movement, making them suitable for active dogs. Straight-front harnesses help limit pulling and are recommended for younger dogs and those in training.
Why are Y-shaped harnesses better?
Y-shaped and straight-front harnesses both have their place on the market. A Y-shaped harness allows dogs to move more naturally and reduces skin friction, preventing skin infections and redness, particularly in the armpits.