How We Chose Best Harnesses for Large Dogs

We carefully evaluated hundreds of harnesses to find the best ones. Here’s how we did it.

Material

When selecting a harness for your dog, choose a sturdy material that can withstand pulling and tension without snagging or tearing. Look for reinforced stitching, particularly for larger breeds.

Front Clip Vs. Back Clip

A harness with a front leash attachment is usually the best option to discourage pulling, as it can interrupt the dog’s momentum if they lunge forward. While a harness with a back clip isn't necessarily a wrong choice, it is less effective at discouraging pulling.

Reflective Details

Increasing your dog’s visibility is essential when walking it in low-light conditions. A harness with reflective elements can help pedestrians and cyclists see your dog, reducing the risk of collisions.

Handle

Some dog harnesses come with handles. They help control over-excited or older dogs that need extra help navigating steep obstacles.

Adjustability

The fur, weight, and muscle mass of dogs can change over time, so it’s important to check and adjust the harness for a good fit regularly. An ill-fitting harness can cause discomfort and skin irritation or allow the dog to break free. Ensure the straps are adjustable over the neck, belly, and chest.

Breathability

Mesh panels and breathable materials are a must for dog harnesses during warm weather. Without them, your dog’s skin can get red and infected, especially if it has sensitive skin or wears the harness for extended periods. Non-breathable materials can also cause skin sores.

How to Stop Your Dog from Pulling

Keep in mind that choosing a suitable harness is only one piece of the puzzle. At the same time, we need to work on stopping our dogs from pulling and encouraging them to walk to heel. Understanding that no dog is born knowing how to walk on a lead (or harness) helps with the process.

When training your dog to stop pulling, use positive reinforcement, rewarding your pup with high-value treats and praise. Any pulling or overly fast walking should result in the walk stopping temporarily until your dog walks nicely again.

FAQ

What is the best harness for a large dog that pulls?

When choosing a harness for your dog, consider your specific needs. The best harness for an overweight Akita may be different for a slender Borzoi. A good harness gives you control and reliability. Top-rated harness brands include Rabbitgoo, PetSafe, and RuffWear.

What is the safest type of harness for a dog?

A well-fitting and secure harness with solid material, attachment points, and front clips to reduce pulling can significantly improve dog safety and your control.

What is the difference between Y-front and straight-front harnesses?

There are two types of dog harnesses: Y-front and straight-front. Y-front harnesses allow for more free movement, making them suitable for active dogs. Straight-front harnesses help limit pulling and are recommended for younger dogs and those in training.

Why are Y-shaped harnesses better?

Y-shaped and straight-front harnesses both have their place on the market. A Y-shaped harness allows dogs to move more naturally and reduces skin friction, preventing skin infections and redness, particularly in the armpits.