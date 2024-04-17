Best Dog Cooling Mat In 2024
With the summer season approaching, we must ensure our four-legged friends stay cool and comfortable amidst the danger of overheating. There’s hardly a better way to help them beat the rising temperatures than a cozy cooling mat.
Image credits: woody_and_ricco
These nifty pads provide a refreshing respite on the hottest days of the year, whether your pup enjoys lounging in the backyard, going on adventures with you, or simply chilling at home.
To help you find the perfect cooling mat for your canine, we asked our vet student, Soneye Toluwalase, to round up the best options available today. We’ve looked into their value, strength, versatility, and, most importantly, how well they can cool your hairy pal on a hot summer day.
The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: K & H Pet Products Cooling Dog Bed $35.99
Runner-Up: Coleman Pet Pad $35.00
Also Great: Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat $69.99
Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.
Best Cooling Pads for Large Dogs
If you have a big furry friend at home, you know how hard it can be for them to handle hot weather. To help you out, we’ve put together a list of top mats to help your dog beat the heat.
Dogbed4less Memory Foam Gel Cooling Bed
Dimensions: 42 x 28 x 1.2 inches | Available Sizes: Medium to Jumbo | Material: Fur, gel, memory foam
The Dogbed4less Memory Foam Gel Cooling Bed perfectly blends an orthopedic dog bed and a cooling pad. It provides your dog with the ultimate comfort and joint support. The fleece fabric is plush yet breathable, creating a cozy surface for your furry friend.
What We Like:
• Easy to clean
• Machine-washable cover
• Waterproof inner cover
• Durable
What We Don’t Like:
• Not the best mat to travel with
K & H Pet Products Cool Bed 3
Dimensions: 44 inches x 32 inches x 2 inches | Available Sizes: Small, medium, large | Material: Nylon, vinyl
The K & H Pet Products Cool Bed 3 is an innovative dog bed with water and foam core technology to keep your canine friend cool. To use the mat, you just need to fill it with water through the easy-fill cap and adjust the air valve. The water spreads evenly across the surface, providing your pet a consistently cool experience.
This bed comes in three sizes, making it an excellent fit for many dogs. However, based on customer reviews, the nylon material may occasionally develop leakage after about a year of use. Of course, it will depend on your dog’s weight and how frequently you use the mat.
What We Like:
• It is easy to move around
• No power required
• Can be cleaned in a washing machine
What We Don’t Like:
• Draining water from it may be difficult
Chillz Dog Cooling Mat
Dimensions: 36.0 x 20.0 x 0.8 inches | Available Sizes: Medium and Large | Material: Polyester
Keep your dog comfortable during hot summer days with the Chillz Dog Cooling Mat. The mat features a patented cooling gel formula that absorbs excess heat from your pet’s body, helping to regulate their temperature and keep them refreshed.
The sturdy construction ensures that the mat is durable and can support your pet’s weight, while the ample surface area provides plenty of room for your dog to stretch out and relax.
What We Like:
• Gel activates after 15 to 20 minutes of inactivity
• Folds up for easy storage
• Filled with a safe, nontoxic gel
• No power required
What We Don’t Like:
• Susceptible to punctures
Best Dog Cooling Mats for Travel
Whether on a road trip or exploring new places with your canine friend, these mats are the perfect solution for providing your dog with the extra comfort it deserves.
Coleman Pet Pad
Dimensions: 24.0 x 30.0 x 1.0 inches | Available Sizes: Medium and large | Material: Polyester, nylon
The Coleman Pet Pad offers instant relief regardless of where your travels take you. It is a combination of a cooling blanket and a pad that includes a gel liner activated by pressure, which ensures that your pet feels refreshed as soon as they lie on it.
What We Like:
• Folds quickly for convenient travel
• The mat is self-cooling
• Perfect for indoor or outdoor use
• Comes in two sizes
What We Don’t Like:
• Not puncture resistant
Green Pet Self-Cooling Cushion
Dimensions: 15.7 x 17.7 x 0.2 inches | Available sizes: Small to extra large | Material: Non-toxic gel
The Green Pet Shop Dog Cooling Pad provides a pressure-activated cooling effect that works great for puppies and small dogs. It’s made of nontoxic gel, so your furry friend won't get sick even if they try to chew through it.
The pad is designed to keep your dog cool for up to three hours and recharges automatically. However, some customers have pointed out issues with the mat’s stitching.
What We Like:
• Pressure activated
• Nontoxic gel inside
• Designed to fit in most crates and kennels
What We Don’t Like:
• The gel dries out after being stored for a few months
Best Budget Dog Cooling Pad
In a saturated market, this cooling mat stands out for its quality and affordability.
Microcosmos Cooling Mat
Dimensions: 28 x 22 x 0.5 inches | Available Sizes: Small to extra large | Material: Rubber, cotton
This innovative mat is ideal for keeping your pet cool during hot weather without water, refrigeration, or electricity. Simply place it under indirect sunlight, and it will effectively regulate your furry companion’s temperature.
The rubber bottom layer makes it leakproof and serves as an eco-friendly absorbent for dog urine. It’s easy to clean, too — just throw it in the washing machine and tumble dry it.
What We Like:
• Requires no water, refrigeration, or electricity
• Features a non-skid bottom layer
• Functions effectively as an absorbent mat for dog urine
• Easy to clean.
What We Don’t Like:
• Very thin
Best Self-Cooling Dog Pads
Self-cooling pads use gel-infused materials or water-based systems to absorb heat and reduce your pet’s body temperature.
Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat
Dimensions: 27 x 43 x 1 inch | Available Sizes: One size | Material: Nylon
The Arf Pets Self-Cooling Solid Gel Pad is an excellent option for furry friends up to 80 pounds. It has a cushioned cooling pad filled with gel beads activated upon pressure, similar to the Green Pet Gel Pad.
The best part about the Arf Pets mat is that it requires zero effort; you don't need batteries or electricity or have to freeze it.
What We Like:
• Scratch resistant
• Only requires 20 minutes to recharge
• Easy to clean
• Fits in most standard cages and crates
• Keeps a dog cool for up to three hours
What We Don’t Like:
• Available in one size
• Not suitable for small pups
Pawple Dog Cooling Mat
Dimensions: 32 x 22 x 1 inch | Available Sizes: Medium and large | Material: Foam, nylon
Pawple Dog Cooling Mat combines water and orthopedic foam to provide adequate cooling. The mat’s air adjustment valve helps regulate the temperature by releasing trapped air. Although this mat is durable for outdoor use, avoiding it in direct sunlight is essential.
What We Like:
• Easy to set up
• Nontoxic cooling agent
• Foam is orthopedic and provides support and comfort
What We Don’t Like:
• Some pet owners reported leaks just a few weeks into using this mat
Best Outdoor Cooling Mats
These durable mats are perfect for outdoor use and provide a comfortable resting spot for your pet on camping trips, beach days, or in your backyard.
Coleman Comfort Cooling Gel Pad
Dimensions: 20.0 x 36.0 x 1.0 inches | Available Sizes: Medium and large | Material: Nylon
The Comfort Cooling Gel Pet Pad Mat is a hassle-free solution that requires no electricity or refrigeration. It is activated by your pet’s weight and body heat, providing up to three hours of temperature relief. The best part is that it’s suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
You won't have to worry about recharging this mat, as it automatically recharges itself after being inactive for 20 minutes. This feature makes it ideal for those who are frequently on the go.
What We Like:
• Easy to clean
• Conveniently folds for easy storage
• Ideal for both indoor and outdoor settings
What We Don’t Like:
• Seams won't survive heavy use
K & H Pet Products Cooling Dog Bed
Dimensions: 42 x 30 x 7 inches | Available Sizes: Small to jumbo | Material: Polyester, metal
This elevated cooling mat has a cooling pad in the center and rubber attachments to the sturdy metal stands, allowing it to be used on any surface. The mat is easily collapsible, making it a breeze to transport and store away when not in use. Plus, it can hold a weight of up to 200 pounds.
What We Like:
• Large enough to hold two medium-sized dogs
• Easy to clean with a damp cloth and dishwashing soap
• Can be used both indoors and outdoors
• Don’t contain harmful cooling agents
What We Don’t Like:
• Needs to be filled with water before use
What Should You Look for in Dog Cooling Mats
As you begin your quest to find the best dog cooling mat, consider the following.
Type of Cooling Agent
Each type of cooling agent has its advantages and considerations. Choose the one that best suits the needs and preferences of your pet.
Gel. Gel-filled pads with nontoxic gel absorb and dissipate heat, providing a cooling effect for your dog.
Water. Water helps to absorb heat and keep the mat cool. (Remember to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the recommended amount of water)
Phase change material (PCM). PCM transitions from solid to liquid by absorbing heat from pets.
Ice packs or frozen inserts. Some cooling mats come with removable ice packs or frozen inserts that can be placed inside the mat to provide extra cooling.
Size
A mat that’s too small for your furry friend is virtually useless. A perfect mat should comfortably accommodate your pet from head to tail. To determine the ideal size, measure the length of your dog and add three inches.
Durability
Puppies and dogs who enjoy chewing may attempt to gnaw on their beds, and less durable mats may not endure. Opt for long-lasting cooling mats made from sturdy materials with reinforced edges and strong stitching.
Padding
Pet mats have a cushioning layer that varies in thickness and material, such as foam or gel. The padding material should be sturdy enough to support your dog’s body.
Ease of cleaning
Opt for removable covers, washable materials, or easy-to-wipe surfaces. It’ll keep your pet clean and prolong the mat’s lifespan.
Budget
Dog cooling mats vary in price depending on size, material, cooling mechanism, brand, and additional features. When choosing a cooling mat, consider the features you get for your money.
Versatility
Look for a cooling mat that can double as a bed, crate, or travel mat. It should also be suitable for indoor and outdoor environments and accommodate dogs of different sizes, from small to large. Lastly, it should be easy to fold, roll up, or store when not in use.
Tips for Cleaning a Dog Cooling Mat
Most cooling mats have removable covers that can be washed in the machine for easy cleaning. To clean your dog’s mats, remove the covers and wash them using mild detergent and cold water (Remember to follow the manufacturer’s instructions). If your mat has no removable cover, wipe the surface with a damp cloth and gentle soap, avoiding harsh chemicals. Once you’re done, allow the mat to air dry before reassembling or storing it.
Why Do Dogs Overheat?
Several factors can cause overheating in dogs, including high temperatures and strenuous physical activities like running or playing fetch in hot weather.
Dogs can also overheat when they are confined to poorly ventilated areas. Some dog breeds are more susceptible to overheating than others, especially those with thick coats or short-nosed breeds like Bulldogs or Pugs.
Dehydration can also contribute to overheating, so it is vital to ensure that dogs have access to clean water at all times.
Signs of Overheating in Dogs
You need to recognize the signs of overheating in dogs to prevent serious health complications, especially during hot weather. Some of the signs to look out for are:
- Excessive panting or difficulty breathing
- Increased heart rate
- Excessive drooling
- Bright red or pale gums
- Weakness or collapse
- Vomiting or diarrhea
- Lethargy or reluctance to move
- Excessive thirst
- Dizziness or disorientation
- Seizures or loss of consciousness
If you notice these signs, try cooling your dog down immediately with cool water or wet towels and seek veterinary attention.
FAQ
Do dog cooling mats actually work?
Cooling mats can help regulate your dog’s body temperature and provide relief from heat. They use cooling gel, water, or phase change materials to absorb and dissipate heat. However, their effectiveness can vary depending on mat quality, dog breed and size, environmental conditions, and how well your dog tolerates the cooling sensation.
How long do dog cooling mats last?
The lifespan of a dog cooling mat may vary depending on various factors, such as the quality of the mat, how well it is maintained, and how often it is used. Typically, a well-made dog cooling mat that is properly taken care of can last up to three years, sometimes more.