Best Cat Water Fountain In 2024, According To Vet
We know how worrying it can be when your cat isn't drinking as much or when it constantly ignores the freshly topped-up water bowl. Interestingly, there’s an evolutionary reason for this behavior.
Image credits: thegonzoandgigishow
In the wild, felines drink from natural streams to reduce their risk of getting ill. That’s why most vets recommend water fountains to encourage cats to drink more. Getting one for your furry friend can prevent dehydration, bladder stones, urinary tract infections, and FLUTD outbreaks while also helping to manage chronic kidney disease.
If you haven’t yet purchased a water fountain for your pet, you’ve come to the right place. With the help of Bored Panda’s vet, Dr. Linda Simon, we’ve researched numerous fountains online, with only 10 making the cut for this article. When evaluating our selection, we’ve looked at each fountain’s features, size, water capacity, and maintenance requirements.
Best Overall: Petlibro Dog and Cat Water Fountain $33.99
Runner-Up: Cat Mate 3-Level Pet Fountain $24.99
Also Great: PetNF Transparent Pet Fountain $19.79
Best Value Cat Water Fountains
Cheaper fountains are often made from plastic and don't have all the fancy features, yet we’ve found a few that still deliver a decent performance.
Cat Mate 3-Level Pet Fountain
Size: 10.5 x 6.75 x 8.75 inches | Material: BPA free plastic | Capacity: 2.1 quart | Unique Feature: Three level design
The Cat Mate fountain has three separate water levels to satisfy your cat. We all know just how fussy cats can be, and they like to be given choices in life, particularly their drinking water. For some, at least, having a few different drinking level options will keep them coming back to use the water station more often.
Cat Mate fountains are known for being super quiet and less prone to spilling than others on the market. It has a three-stage water filter with an added water softener, which improves water quality and helps prevent limescale buildup.
What We Like:
• Very quiet operation
• Filters keep water extra fresh
• Excellent value for money
• Dishwasher safe parts
What we don't like:
• Dirt will build up at each level of the fountain
PetNF Transparent Pet Fountain
Size: 8.8 x 7.6 x 5.6 inches | Material: Plastic | Capacity: 3.2 qarts | Unique Feature: See through body
The pieces of this fantastic fountain from PetNF are see-through and can be taken apart easily, making deep cleaning a breeze. However, some owners have reported that water can stagnate under the machine, leading to mold growth.
So, if you have a messy drinker, regularly check beneath the fountain to ensure it is dry. But here’s the best part — the ultra-quiet pump will make you forget that the fountain is even there. Amazing right?
What We Like:
• Quadruple filter
• Fantastic price
• Easy to assemble and disassemble
• Not too noisy
What We don't like:
• Water can stagnate underneath
• Some owners would like a longer power cord
Best Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountains
Sticking to a safe and reliable material is an absolute no-brainer, as the water is constantly in contact with the fountain. Stainless steel is an excellent alternative to plastics, which may have coatings and potential carcinogens. Plus, it’s super easy to clean.
Aonboy Stainless Steel Cat Fountain
Size: 9.06 x 9.06 x 4.69 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 3.4 quarts | Unique Feature: Water level window
AONBOY Stainless Steel Cat Fountain has garnered high ratings from many owners who praise its modern appearance and silent operation. It has a tap like the one your feline enjoys drinking from in your bathroom or kitchen.
With a whopping water reservoir capacity of 3.4 quarts, this freshwater fountain may encourage even the largest cat to drink more. Made of stainless steel, the AONBOY fountain is durable, hard-wearing, and easy to clean. Plus, it features a clever water level window at the front, allowing you to spot when the water tank needs a refill quickly.
What We Like:
• Sleek design
• Generous capacity
• Quiet water pump
• Tap to drink from
What We Don’t Like:
• A small number of pet owners reported trouble with the motor
Petlibro Dog and Cat Water Fountain
Size: 10.8 x 8 x 3.2 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Cost: $39.99 | Capacity: 3.3 quarts | Unique Feature: Adjustable water flow rate
At first glance, you might mistake this fountain for a water bowl. However, its sleek stainless steel design would undoubtedly make a chic addition to any modern household. A louder fountain could quickly annoy even the most patient pet owner, but the Petlibro fountain delivers a whisper-quiet operation.
For those who prefer to make the most of their time, you’ll love the convenience of safely washing the entire machine (excluding filters and pumps) in the dishwasher. For best results, we recommend changing the filter every two to four weeks.
What We Like:
• Dishwasher safe components
• Stainless steel container
What We Don’t Like:
• Relatively small water capacity
• Some reports of splashing
Best Pet Fountain for Cats and Small Dogs
A single source of running water for your cat and dog will make your life much easier. Anxious cats prefer their own stream, but well-adjusted cats should cope well with sharing.
Cepheus 360 Ceramic Pet Fountain
Size: 9.4 x 9.4 x 4.6 inches | Material: Ceramic | Capacity: 2.1 quarts | Unique Feature: Made from quality porcelain
The Cepheus 360 Ceramic Pet Fountain is visually attractive and made of ceramic, which vets recommend for cats with feline acne or chin dermatitis. Ceramic is a highly durable and scratch-resistant material, ensuring the fountain remains in excellent condition for many years.
We adore the beautiful purple color of the fountain, but we would prefer an option with a larger capacity.
What We Like:
• Made from ceramic
• Charming design
• Triple filter
What We Don't Like:
• We’d like a larger capacity
• Can be a little noisy
• Not the cheapest fountain on the list
Veken Multi-Pet Fountain
Size: 8.3 x 8.3 x 6.6 inches | Material: Plastic | Capacity: 2.9 quarts | Unique Feature: LED light indicator
Encourage your furry friends to drink more water with the Veken Multi-Pet Fountain. This fountain is an excellent way to prevent dehydration and promote better kidney and bladder health in your cats.
The fountain has a clever LED light that easily lets you check the water level. The Veken Multi-Pet Fountain also comes with an impressive five-stage filter system, which is the most advanced of all the fountains we reviewed. It includes a coconut shell and activated carbon filter that purifies the water and prevents biofilms from forming.
Tip: Use dishwashing soap and warm water when cleaning for best results
What We Like:
• Sleek design
• LED light indicates when the water runs low
• Reasonable capacity
• Easy to take apart
What We Don’t Like:
• Made from plastic
Best Low-Maintenance Pet Water Fountains
Taking care of their cat’s drinking station can be a real struggle for pet owners with busy schedules. If that sounds like you, we suggest investing in a low-maintenance fountain.
PetSafe Drinkwell Pagoda Pet Fountain
Size: 12.3 x 10.6 x 8.4 inches | Material: Ceramic | Capacity: 2.1 quarts | Unique Feature: Two drinking levels
PetSafe Drinkwell Pagoda Pet Fountain features a sturdy ceramic base suitable for cats of all sizes. The fountain has two free-falling water streams and can hold over half a gallon of water, providing plenty of hydration for your furry friend.
Some owners have reported that assembling this cat water fountain can be challenging due to its many parts. Another thing to consider is that the fountain can be pretty noisy when the water level is low.
Note: If you use this water fountain for your cat and dog, you may need to change the water daily.
What We Like:
• Sleek, eye-catching design
• Sturdy ceramic body
What We Don’t Like:
• Tricky to assemble
• Water needs to be re-filled regularly
• Noisier than most fountains on this list
Petlibro Capsule Water Fountain
Size: 8.9 x 5.7 x 5.7 inches | Material: Stainless steel, plastic | Capacity: 2.2 quarts | Unique Feature: Bubbling fountain setting
Petlibro’s Capsule Water Fountain is a durable and reliable cat water source. Its plastic base is easy to clean and can be moved around the house. This fountain is an excellent investment to ensure your furry friend is well-hydrated.
With both free-flowing and bubbling water options, your cat may drink more water than usual, as felines often find the sound of trickling water and bubbles more appealing. Plus, the extra-large filter and quadruple filtration system ensures clean and debris-free water.
What We Like:
• Stays clean for a while
• Quiet motor
• Bubbling water to entice reluctant drinkers
What We Don’t Like:
• Some reports of issues with flow and leakage
Best Entertaining Cat Fountains
Cats need a stimulating environment for their well-being, and these fountains with interactive features will surely entertain your kitty.
Catit Flower Fountain
Size: 8.3 x 7.7 x 9 inches | Material: Polypropylene | Capacity: 3.2 quarts | Unique Feature: Attractive flower design
The Catit Flower Fountain is a cleverly designed water dispenser with a convenient capacity, allowing you to refill it every one to two weeks. The fountain’s triple-action filter can remove dust, impurities, and odors, while the resin exchange ions can make tap water softer and more appealing.
The fountain’s smooth surfaces make cleaning a breeze, and we appreciate the white color that makes dust or food stains easy to notice.
Tip: If you’re not a fan of the flower design, it can easily be removed
What we like:
• Easy to set up
• Large capacity
• Triple action filter
• Great value
What we don't like:
• Grinding sound from the motor when water running low
Pioneer Pet Raindrop Fountain
Size: 11.75 x 9.75 x 4.25 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 1.9 quarts | Unique Feature: Replaceable charcoal filter
This fountain has a simple two-piece design that is easy to assemble. The water dish is nice and heavy, so your cat would have difficulty knocking it over. It is also an ideal size for small dogs, making it perfect for a multi-pet household.
Although there is a constant hum, it is similar in noise level to other kitchen appliances, such as fridges or freezers. Plus, it is dishwasher safe, which means it can be cleaned quickly and easily, leaving you with more time to spend playing with your furry friend.
Note: Keep water fresh with regular filter changes.
What We Like:
• Modern raindrop design
• Replaceable charcoal filter
• Quick assembly
What We Don’t Like:
• We’d like a bigger capacity
How to Choose the Best Cat Water Fountain for Your Feline?
Before you dive into purchasing the first cat water fountain you see, there are a few things you should consider.
Capacity: Most fountains hold two to three liters, and you’ll want a large size if you have several cats or are also using this fountain for a dog. While cats only need about 200-400mls of water daily, a 10-kg dog can drink a liter or more. However, remember that larger models require more energy to run, which will cost you.
Material: There are several options available when it comes to selecting fountains. Generally, plastic models are more affordable but may not have the same visual appeal as the pricier ones. In addition, fountains made from ceramic or porcelain are likely more durable and long-lasting.
Maintenance: Check out how often the fountain needs cleaning and how tricky it is to pull it apart and put it back together. Does it have the convenience of being dishwasher safe, or will you need to clean it using gloves and soapy water manually?
Tips To Help Your Cat To Drink More Water
You can do many things to encourage water drinking, which is especially important in older cats or those prone to urinary tract disease. Some things we encourage you to try:
- Use water fountains.
- Provide your pet with cat soups and broths, or add water to meals.
- Keep the food bowl away from the water dish or fountain. Cats in the wild normally don't drink near their food source.
- Switch to ice cubes in the summer.
- Try using fresh rainwater rather than tap water.
- Have multiple water sources around your home.
- Feed your cat with more wet food.
Can Water Fountains Help with Feline Behavioural Issues or Anxiety?
If you want to minimize a cat’s stress levels, creating a home environment that resembles its natural habitat is very helpful. Installing a water fountain in your home can alleviate behavioral issues and anxiety in some cats. This is especially beneficial in a multi-cat household where cats may compete for water.
However, it’s important to note that water fountains aren't a cure-all for anxiety in cats. They’re just one piece of the puzzle for helping your furry friend. Along with adding water fountains and scratch posts to your home, a good idea is to seek advice from a feline behaviorist or vet, who can sometimes prescribe anxiolytic medicine.
FAQ
Are water fountains safe?
Fountains are safe for cats to drink from, provided they are used and maintained correctly. Replacing the filters regularly and cleaning the bowls to prevent your cat from drinking dirty or moldy water is essential. You should also ensure that the pump is working correctly. Monitor water levels and ensure your cat has access to fresh water.
How long does a cat water fountain last?
A well-maintained fountain can last 4-5 years. Ceramic and stainless steel fountains last the longest. The number of pets using the fountain can also affect its lifespan. Check the warranty for an idea of how long it will last.
How often should you clean a cat water fountain?
Check the user manual for specific instructions for your fountain model. Visually inspect the fountain daily to ensure clean water and no mold. Replace filters every couple of weeks and deep clean the fountain every month.
Do cats who eat wet food need to drink water?
Wet food contains about 80% water, so cats who eat it tend to drink less. Nevertheless, cats may still drink water if they’ve been active or if they’re feeling hot.
Why is my cat suddenly drinking so much more water?
If your cat suddenly drinks more water than usual, this could indicate a medical problem. Cats normally drink around 50-80ml of water per kilogram of body weight daily. So, for a 4kg cat, the amount would be around 250ml. However, if your cat is drinking more than 100ml per kilogram of body weight, there is probably a medical issue. Several medical conditions can cause excessive drinking, including renal disease, diabetes, and urinary tract infections.
Why won't my cat use its fountain?
Cats can be picky about their water fountain. They may not like the material, find it too noisy, or dislike its location. Some cats don't like to share and may avoid it if another pet has been there first. If your cat won't use it, consider trying a different model.
My vet said that a water fountain provides enrichment; what do they mean by this?
Some cats find free-flowing water entertaining and enjoy drinking it as it allows them to display typical feline behavior that they would exhibit in the wild. This kind of activity can positively affect their mental health and boost confidence. Indoor cats who don't get to drink water outside the home can significantly benefit from this.
