How to Choose the Best Cat Water Fountain for Your Feline?

Before you dive into purchasing the first cat water fountain you see, there are a few things you should consider.

Capacity: Most fountains hold two to three liters, and you’ll want a large size if you have several cats or are also using this fountain for a dog. While cats only need about 200-400mls of water daily, a 10-kg dog can drink a liter or more. However, remember that larger models require more energy to run, which will cost you.

Material: There are several options available when it comes to selecting fountains. Generally, plastic models are more affordable but may not have the same visual appeal as the pricier ones. In addition, fountains made from ceramic or porcelain are likely more durable and long-lasting.

Maintenance: Check out how often the fountain needs cleaning and how tricky it is to pull it apart and put it back together. Does it have the convenience of being dishwasher safe, or will you need to clean it using gloves and soapy water manually?

Tips To Help Your Cat To Drink More Water

You can do many things to encourage water drinking, which is especially important in older cats or those prone to urinary tract disease. Some things we encourage you to try:

Use water fountains.

Provide your pet with cat soups and broths, or add water to meals.

Keep the food bowl away from the water dish or fountain. Cats in the wild normally don't drink near their food source.

Switch to ice cubes in the summer.

Try using fresh rainwater rather than tap water.

Have multiple water sources around your home.

Feed your cat with more wet food.

Can Water Fountains Help with Feline Behavioural Issues or Anxiety?

If you want to minimize a cat’s stress levels, creating a home environment that resembles its natural habitat is very helpful. Installing a water fountain in your home can alleviate behavioral issues and anxiety in some cats. This is especially beneficial in a multi-cat household where cats may compete for water.

However, it’s important to note that water fountains aren't a cure-all for anxiety in cats. They’re just one piece of the puzzle for helping your furry friend. Along with adding water fountains and scratch posts to your home, a good idea is to seek advice from a feline behaviorist or vet, who can sometimes prescribe anxiolytic medicine.

FAQ

Are water fountains safe?

Fountains are safe for cats to drink from, provided they are used and maintained correctly. Replacing the filters regularly and cleaning the bowls to prevent your cat from drinking dirty or moldy water is essential. You should also ensure that the pump is working correctly. Monitor water levels and ensure your cat has access to fresh water.

How long does a cat water fountain last?

A well-maintained fountain can last 4-5 years. Ceramic and stainless steel fountains last the longest. The number of pets using the fountain can also affect its lifespan. Check the warranty for an idea of how long it will last.

How often should you clean a cat water fountain?

Check the user manual for specific instructions for your fountain model. Visually inspect the fountain daily to ensure clean water and no mold. Replace filters every couple of weeks and deep clean the fountain every month.

Do cats who eat wet food need to drink water?

Wet food contains about 80% water, so cats who eat it tend to drink less. Nevertheless, cats may still drink water if they’ve been active or if they’re feeling hot.

Why is my cat suddenly drinking so much more water?

If your cat suddenly drinks more water than usual, this could indicate a medical problem. Cats normally drink around 50-80ml of water per kilogram of body weight daily. So, for a 4kg cat, the amount would be around 250ml. However, if your cat is drinking more than 100ml per kilogram of body weight, there is probably a medical issue. Several medical conditions can cause excessive drinking, including renal disease, diabetes, and urinary tract infections.

Why won't my cat use its fountain?

Cats can be picky about their water fountain. They may not like the material, find it too noisy, or dislike its location. Some cats don't like to share and may avoid it if another pet has been there first. If your cat won't use it, consider trying a different model.

My vet said that a water fountain provides enrichment; what do they mean by this?

Some cats find free-flowing water entertaining and enjoy drinking it as it allows them to display typical feline behavior that they would exhibit in the wild. This kind of activity can positively affect their mental health and boost confidence. Indoor cats who don't get to drink water outside the home can significantly benefit from this.