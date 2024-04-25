Best Automatic Cat Feeder In 2024, According to Buyers
Cats, in comparison to dogs, demand very little from us. Yet, there are days when we can't even do the bare minimum for our felines. Life just gets in the way.
Luckily, instead of trying to find someone to feed your cat while you’ve held up at work again, you can now get your pet an automatic cat feeder, which won't only help you manage your hectic schedule but also add essential portion control for your furry friend’s diet.
Insights from Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine underscore the importance of portion control in preventing issues like obesity and diabetes in cats. They also highlight how automatic feeders foster healthier eating habits tailored to cat’s needs. More advanced cat feeders come with a wide array of features, from basic gravity-fed designs to cutting-edge Wi-Fi-enabled programmable units. Some even feature cameras, video with night vision, and single — or double-feed hoppers.
Whether you’re a first-time buyer or seeking an upgrade, our team at Bored Panda spent hours researching different cat feeder brands and listening to what cat parents have to say on the topic. We compared features such as size, food capacity, maintenance needs, ease of assembly, and whether cat food dispenser parts were dishwasher-friendly. Here’s our takeaway.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: PETLIBRO Cat Feeder With Timer and Voice Recording $69.99
Runner-Up: PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for Two Cats $89.99
Also Great: Kacoomi Automatic Cat Feeder and Water Dispenser $29.99
Best Overall Automatic Cat Feeders
Our research concluded that stainless steel is the best material for a cat feeder. It’s durable, easy to clean, and doesn't harbor bacteria. Plus, it will keep your feline’s food fresher. We’ve rounded up our two favorites below.
PETLIBRO Cat Feeder With Timer and Voice Recording
Size: 8.5 x 7.9 x 13.1 inches | Material: Stainless steel, acrylonitrile, butadiene, styrene | Capacity: 4 and 6 liters | Unique Features: Slide food outlet, voice recording, food portion control
We absolutely love the PETLIBRO cat feeder because of its wireless feature, which allows you to use it anywhere in your home without hassle. The compact and stylish feeder makes placing on stands or tabletops easy. One of the best things about this feeder is that it’s challenging to tip over, so you don't have to worry about your cats making a mess.
The PETLIBRE dispenser's 8-hour charge can last for a whopping 30 days and allows you to record a 10-second message. You can seamlessly program it through the app and personalize the dispenser to dispense your cat’s food in 1/24 cup increments. Based on your cat’s dietary needs, you can provide up to 16 portions during each meal and set a maximum of 10 feeding times throughout the day.
We found that cat owners enjoyed using the PETLIBRE cat feeder because it features a well-rounded combination of reliability, affordability, and user-friendliness. Powered by a substantial 5200mAh lithium-ion battery—more extensive than the giant iPhone—the Wi-Fi-enabled PETLIBRO Air can operate for a month on a single 8-hour charge. It also has over 13,000 positive reviews on Amazon, giving you peace of mind when making your purchase.
What We Like:
• 8% tilt design that lets cat food slide down easily
• Features meal call
• Allows for recommended daily feeding portions
• 3 Stylish color options
• 2 Sizes with and without WIFI
• Wireless
What We Don’t Like:
• The feeding bowl may be too deep for some cats, causing whisker fatigue
• It may not be easy to get multiple feeders to sync for multiple cats
• There is no level indicator on the hopper
Reviews from Buyers:
"I love this product. My cat loves this product. A feeder doesn't need all the bells and whistles. It does exactly what it should. Feeds my overweight cat in smaller portions through the day so his metabolism keeps working. Easy to program, love that you can record your voice." — Kathryn Bittner on Amazon.
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for Two Cats
Size: 7.7 x 10.2 x 14.1 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 5 liters Unique Features: Smart app control, adjustable portion control, customizable feeding schedules, dual power supply, voice recorder
Pet parents looking for an easy and hassle-free way to feed their feline friends should undoubtedly check the PETLIBRO cat feeder. This feeder comes with two dry food dispensers, making it a perfect choice for those who have two cats to feed.
With its adjustable meal splitter, freshness-lock technology, and easy-to-use programming features, PETLIBRO dispenser ensures pets receive timely and portion-controlled meals, which helps support healthier eating habits.
Many buyers appreciate the Petlibro automatic cat feeder’s advanced programming features and personalized interaction capabilities. Voice recordings encourage cats to use the cat feeder at mealtimes and promote mental stimulation while reducing pet separation anxiety when you’re not at home.
Plus, the dual power supply ensures continuity in feeding routines, giving you peace of mind that your cat will still eat even if the power goes out.
What We Like:
• 1-6 meals daily with up to 50 portions per meal (20ml each)
• The user-friendly tilt LED panel simplifies adjusting feeding schedules and monitoring battery level
• The feeder enables recording a 10-second message, and users can customize the number of playbacks
What We Don’t Like:
• The cord is less than 6 feet
• It may be challenging to take the container off the base
• Owners reported the plastic construction was light enough to accidentally tip over
Review from Buyers:
"I have two cats and two feeders because I live alone and travel often for work. I feed wet food when I am home and freeze-dried pellets when I travel. I need something that reliably feeds my cats while I am gone. I prefer app-based products for peace of mind. I like having that notification showing my cats were fed on time." — Amy on Amazon.
Best Automatic Cat Feeders with Smart Features
Meet the intelligent cat feeders with innovative features designed to elevate convenience and peace of mind.
SureFeed Microchip Feeder
Size: 12.2 x 9.1 x 8.5 inches | Material: Plastic | Capacity: 13.5 fluid ounces | Unique Features: Smart app control, microchip compatibility
The SureFeed Microchip Cat Feeder is an excellent investment if you have cats with a chip. This feeder ensures a peaceful feeding experience in the presence of other pets by keeping dogs away. It only opens when the cat with the assigned microchip ID approaches, making it a stress-free experience for your feline.
Additionally, the dry cat food portion control feature helps with weight management, ensuring cats receive the right amount of food to maintain their health. You’ll also avoid costly vet bills related to obesity and diabetes.
Perfect for all cats on prescription diets, the SureFeed cat feeder holds up to 13 fluid ounces of wet or dry food while keeping it fresh with its sealable lid design.
What We Like:
• Three-year warranty
• Opens when the microchipped pet ID approaches
• Comes with one tag (each unit stores 32 ID’s)
• Works with 9 (Avid Secure), 10 (FDXA), and 15 (FDXB) digit microchip numbers
• Veterinarian recommended
What We Don’t Like:
• Not suitable for nervous or anxious cats
• No plug-in option
• Very shallow bowls
• Not for large cat breeds
Reviews from Buyers:
Now my grazer can eat whenever she pleases. Took her few days i left it cracked open so sh e could smell it. She started using it yeah the other cat does not paw at it at all. This was a perfect solution the stainless steel bowl were pricey but better than plastic." — Olivia on Amazon.
Whisker Feeder Robot
Size: 13 x 12.5 x 15 inches | Material: Plastic | Capacity: 32 cups of dry or semi-moist cat food | Unique Features: Smart app control, anti-jam technology
The Whisker Feeder Robot lets you easily control your cat’s portions and schedule meals from the app or the unit. The best part about the robot feeder is that you get a 90-day in-home trial and comprehensive coverage with the WhiskerCare 1-year warranty.
Whisker cat feeder can be used for cats and dogs and holds up to 32 cups of dry pet food. The unit has one plastic bowl, and everything is assembled in the US.
We like this automatic cat feeder because it’s reliable in detecting food backups with its anti-jam technology. This helps prevent missed meals even when offline. You can feed up to 8 meals daily and adjust snack time or schedule a skipped meal easily with a press of a button.
What We Like:
• Easy to use
• Includes anti-jam technology
• Features secure locking hopper
• Wi-Fi Connectivity
• Features manual buttons as well
• Holds up to 32 cups of dry cat food
What We Don’t Like:
• Pricier than other models
• Not enough serving size options
• No tone or ability to record a custom message for your cat
Reviews from Buyers:
"This gives me peace of mind that even if I'm running late on a day, my cats are going to get fed like clockwork. This lessens the stress level of your cat when food is regulared at the same time every time. I was also able to spread out their feeding to 3 times a day versus 2." — Ada on Amazon.
PetSafe Smart Feed
Size: 13.3 x 10.3 x 15.8 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 25 cups | Unique Features: Smart app control, timer, dishwasher-safe parts
PetSafe Smart Feed cat food dispenser is popular among veterinarians and pet parents who want to regulate mealtimes and make feeding cats more manageable. This automatic cat feeder boasts 12 recurring mealtimes and snacks with portion control, making it an excellent option for short trips.
In addition to its 25-cup capacity, the PetSafe cat feeder is compatible with Alexa, Apple, and Android devices. You can use hands-free feeding commands and even receive smartphone notifications. The feeder also has slow feed settings, flexible portion sizes, and top-rack dishwasher-safe components for easy cleaning.
What We Like:
• High-capacity feeder suitable for cats and dogs
• Allows you to shop on Amazon when pet food runs low
• A slow feed feature for cats that are fast eaters
• Compatible with Alexa, Apple, and Android devices
• Large capacity
• Veterinarian approved
What We Don’t Like:
• Some pet parents report it’s too bulky
• Takes time to set up
• The app only allows feeding in 15-minute intervals
Reviews from Buyers:
"I absolutely love this feeder! I was skeptical and nervous before. I often travel for a couple of days for work. But after several months, it’s never failed! I can even give my kitty an extra treat if she’s looking hungry on my kitty sitter camera from anywhere I might be! It also holds a full bag of cat food, so I don’t have to worry about bugs or extra containers." — GrimmisReaperGaming on Amazon.
Wopet Automatic Pet Feeder
Size: 9.8 x 13.7 x 15.3 inches | Material: Acrylonitrile, butadiene, styrene Capacity: 29 cups | Unique Features: Portion control, timer, voice recording, feeding schedule
The Wopet Automatic Pet Feeder is a popular choice among pet owners. It offers portion control and can record customized 10-second recordings for extra encouragement. Meanwhile, the slow feed mode option promotes healthy eating habits while reducing food aggression in multi-pet homes.
Wopet feeder can dispense up to 40 portions of 10g each from its sizeable bucket, which easily stores up to 29 cups of kibble — enough food for several days.
We appreciate this automatic cat feeder because you can easily manage your pet’s meal plans through the Wopet Life app. The app allows you to customize your pet’s diet to their preferences. You can adjust anytime, anywhere, ensuring your cat receives the best nutrition possible.
What We Like:
• Updated LED screen design
• Ample storage with an anti-jammer mechanism
• Ability to customize 10 voice recordings for your pets
• Programmable meal times
• Portion control
• Voice recorder
What We Don’t Like:
• No food window
• The food bowl is very shallow
• No skip meal button
Reviews from Buyers:
"I’m very happy with this automatic feeder. I bought it to feed my cat while I was out of town for the holidays. He needs to have pre-portioned small meals several times a day and I did not want to pay my pet sitter to stop by more than once a day." — nosogirl on Amazon.
Best Value Automatic Cat Feeders
Cheaper portion-control cat feeders may not have all the bells and whistles of pricier models, but they consistently deliver food to your feline while you’re away. Here are our top value picks.
Amazon Basics Gravity Pet Food Feeder
Size: 12.5 x 7 x 12 inches | Material: Polypropylene, rubber | Capacity: 6 pounds of dry kibble | Features: Transparent hopper, anti-skid feet
Amazon Basics Gravity Pet Food Feeder is a must-have for cat and dog parents looking for a reliable pet feeder for under $20. It is designed for dogs and cats and offers a convenient way to ensure a steady supply of cat food kibble through gravity feeding.
With a 6-pound food capacity and a transparent hopper, pet owners can easily monitor the food levels at a glance. This feeder features anti-skid rubber feet on a durable plastic base for stability and side cut-out handles for easy lifting. The removable lid and extra-wide mouth make refilling effortless, while the hand wash-only design ensures simple cleaning.
Crafted from polypropylene and rubber, this feeder is durable and suitable for multiple pets. The small-size option is ideal for pet owners looking for a practical and reliable solution to keep their furry companions well-fed.
What We Like:
• The gravity-based design ensures a consistent supply of food
• The transparent hopper allows for easy food-level monitoring
• This feeder is made from polypropylene and rubber, with anti-skid rubber feet
• Over 61,000 positive Amazon reviews
• Large capacity
What We Don’t Like:
• Hand wash only
• With only a small size available, this feeder may not suit larger pets
• No customization options
Reviews from Buyers:
"These feeders are an easy solution to daily watering and feeding. High quality plastic. Easy to remove, refill and replace. It may take a day or so for some animals to acclimate to the change. My dogs didn't care but my cats were leery of the new waterer. Until they got thirsty and realized this was the only option. They're good now." — Terry B on Amazon.
Kacoomi Automatic Cat Feeder and Water Dispenser
Size: 12 x 6.7 x 12.6 inches | Material: Plastic | Capacity: 4 quarts of dry kibble, 1 gallon of water | Unique Features: Non-slip rubber feet
This fantastic two-pack deal from Kacoomi comes with a cat feeder and a water dispenser in three stylish color options. What sets Kacoomi apart is its impressive 4-quart capacity that can last up to seven days for small pets and three days for large ones.
The bowls are also spacious, making it easy for your feline or canine to use. The best part: The feeder and dispenser are easy to assemble and require little maintenance, giving you more time to cuddle with your furry pal.
What We Like:
• Anti-skid bottom
• Food-grade materials
• Non-toxic
What We Don’t Like:
• Owners reported food jams
• The water dish isn't so easy to clean
• The lid isn't secure enough
Reviews from Buyers:
"Both the food and water dispenser is great. The water is easy to fill with not spills or messes. The small downside is that the food comes out slowly, but cats are able to eat plenty." — SGard on Amazon.
Best Travel Automatic Cat Feeders
The following compact cat feeders will ensure your cat’s nutritional needs are met while you’re on the go.
Cat Mate C500
Size: 12.2 x 11.9 x 3.7 inches | Material: Plastic | Capacity: Each compartment holds 11.6 ounces of food | Unique Features: Digital timer for feeding, five sealed compartments, battery-operated
Many cat owners vouch for the CatMate automatic feeder to keep their furry friends on a regular feeding schedule. It allows you to program up to four mealtimes and comes equipped with twin ice packs to keep the food fresh and cool.
The standout feature of the CatMate 500 is its compact size, which ensures that your cat receives a regular diet even when traveling together. The feeder is also tamper-proof, with each secure compartment holding 11.6 ounces of food.
What We Like:
• Compact size
• Twin ice packs and stainless steel bowl inserts include
• Tamper-proof design
What We Don’t Like:
• The loud sound it makes when rotating the dish can scare your cat
• Food gets pushed into corners
• Ice packs don't get food super cold
Reviews from Buyers:
"We have two college-aged sons who live 3 hours away and we like to take a night or two away to visit them. Lining up a sitter and having someone in our home for that little amount of time was a pain. These feeders solved our problem! I was able to program the feeders easily with the instructions." — Lisa on Amazon.
If you have an intelligent cat, this won't be effective. I have the old version of this product with a mechanical timer, though I assume the actual advance mechanism hasn't changed. A smart cat will figure out that if you smack this thing hard enough it will advance to the next compartment. Picture a 20yo cat picking it up and dropping it repeatedly until it advances.
Cat Mate C200
Size: 10 x 8.3 x 2.9 inches | Material: Plastic | Capacity: Each bowl can hold 14 ounces of kibble | Unique Features: BPA-free plastic,
Cat Mate C200 has some fantastic features, such as stainless steel insert bowls that are easy to clean and maintain. Two large food bowls hold up to 14 ounces of food, so you won't have to worry about refilling them frequently. Ice packs are included to keep your cat’s meals fresh for longer.
The Cat Mate C200 feeder might be an excellent option if you have multiple feline friends. It comes equipped with a user-friendly 48-hour timer and an optional lid-link clip. This allows you to open both lids simultaneously, making it ideal for feeding two cats.
Finally, the Cat Mate feeder has a tamper-proof design with removable, dishwasher-safe lids and bowls for effortless cleaning.
What We Like:
• Suitable for diabetic cats
• Simple portion control
• Ice packs provide extra freshness
What We Don’t Like:
• No stop button
• Hourly timer
Reviews from Buyers:
"The timer did what it was supposed to do. Very easy system to use. Just turn the dials to how many hours away you want them to open. No fancy digital system. Like an old-fashioned kitchen timer." — Robin Frazier on Amazon.
Why Should You Invest in an Automatic Cat Feeder
Cats have specific behavioral needs when it comes to eating. According to the American Association of Feline Practitioners, feeding programs should be customized for each household. Placing multiple food and water stations throughout offers great benefits, and automatic cat feeders are an excellent addition to any cat home.
Cat feeders are a great way to regulate your feline friend’s portion size, prevent overeating, and cultivate healthy eating habits. This can be highly beneficial for managing weight and promoting overall cat health and longevity.
Moreover, these feeding machines allow you to control feeding schedules, giving you the flexibility to manage your cat’s diet. Some advanced feeders with monitoring features also allow you to track your cat’s feeding patterns and adjust remotely, enhancing your control over their nutrition.
Finally, automatic feeders offer convenience by automating the feeding process, saving you time and effort while ensuring your cat’s nutritional needs are met. Some cat feeders are dishwasher-friendly, making them easy to clean and maintain.
FAQ
How do automatic cat feeders work?
Automatic cat feeders are great for scheduled mealtimes and portion control. They also offer convenience and help with your cat’s health and weight by providing numerous small meals throughout the day.
Can an automatic feeder help meet my cat’s dietary needs?
Every cat’s diet should be based on lifestyle, health requirements, size, activity level, and other factors. If your cat needs to lose weight, it’s important to work with your veterinarian to maintain its health.
Cats are often fussy eaters, and factors like the presence of other animals, loud noises, and unclean food containers can discourage them from eating.
Even if you use an automatic cat feeder, Cornwell Feline Health Center suggests being mindful of your cat’s needs and monitoring the amount of food your cat eats to prevent health issues related to poor nutrition, such as arthritis, diabetes, and obesity.
Can multiple cats share the same feeder?
Sarah K. Abood, DVM, PhD at the Canadian Academy of Veterinary Nutrition, recommends feeding kittens and adult cats separately, each according to their age, size, lifestyle, and health requirements, to prevent overfeeding or underfeeding.
How long can you leave a cat alone with an automatic feeder?
Many vets suggest hiring a pet sitter or boarding cats when you’re out of town. Consider using an automated cat feeder with a pet sitter to ensure consistent feeding times. Consult your veterinarian for personalized advice on caring for your pets while you are away.