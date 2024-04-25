Cats, in comparison to dogs, demand very little from us. Yet, there are days when we can't even do the bare minimum for our felines. Life just gets in the way.

Luckily, instead of trying to find someone to feed your cat while you’ve held up at work again, you can now get your pet an automatic cat feeder, which won't only help you manage your hectic schedule but also add essential portion control for your furry friend’s diet.

Image credits: freepik

Insights from Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine underscore the importance of portion control in preventing issues like obesity and diabetes in cats. They also highlight how automatic feeders foster healthier eating habits tailored to cat’s needs. More advanced cat feeders come with a wide array of features, from basic gravity-fed designs to cutting-edge Wi-Fi-enabled programmable units. Some even feature cameras, video with night vision, and single — or double-feed hoppers.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or seeking an upgrade, our team at Bored Panda spent hours researching different cat feeder brands and listening to what cat parents have to say on the topic. We compared features such as size, food capacity, maintenance needs, ease of assembly, and whether cat food dispenser parts were dishwasher-friendly. Here’s our takeaway.

Our Community Picks

Best Overall: PETLIBRO Cat Feeder With Timer and Voice Recording $69.99

Runner-Up: PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for Two Cats $89.99

Also Great: Kacoomi Automatic Cat Feeder and Water Dispenser $29.99

Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.

Best Overall Automatic Cat Feeders

Our research concluded that stainless steel is the best material for a cat feeder. It’s durable, easy to clean, and doesn't harbor bacteria. Plus, it will keep your feline’s food fresher. We’ve rounded up our two favorites below.