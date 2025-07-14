I’ve always been curious: what if the big movie stars of the ’50s and ’60s had taken on Marvel superhero roles? That question led me to try a little experiment — bringing this wild crossover to life using AI.

What I enjoyed most was seeing how these images blend two very different types of fantasy: the elegant, dreamy vibe of old Hollywood and the bold, larger-than-life energy of Marvel characters. Looking at them feels like peeking into a parallel universe — one where Marvel films were shot in Technicolor, screened in smoky old cinemas, and then debated over cocktails afterward.

In the end, it was just a fun project for me — part nostalgia, part curiosity, and a small tribute to two worlds that have shaped pop culture in such different, yet equally fascinating, ways.