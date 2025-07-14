I’ve always been curious: what if the big movie stars of the ’50s and ’60s had taken on Marvel superhero roles? That question led me to try a little experiment — bringing this wild crossover to life using AI.

What I enjoyed most was seeing how these images blend two very different types of fantasy: the elegant, dreamy vibe of old Hollywood and the bold, larger-than-life energy of Marvel characters. Looking at them feels like peeking into a parallel universe — one where Marvel films were shot in Technicolor, screened in smoky old cinemas, and then debated over cocktails afterward.

In the end, it was just a fun project for me — part nostalgia, part curiosity, and a small tribute to two worlds that have shaped pop culture in such different, yet equally fascinating, ways.

#1

Sidney Poitier As Black Panther

Sidney Poitier As Black Panther

    #2

    Marilyn Monroe As Captain Marvel

    Marilyn Monroe As Captain Marvel

    #3

    Lauren Bacall As The Scarlet Witch

    Lauren Bacall As The Scarlet Witch

    #4

    Pam Grier As Shuri

    Pam Grier As Shuri

    #5

    Eartha Kit As Gamora

    Eartha Kit As Gamora

    #6

    Paul Newman As Iron Man

    Paul Newman As Iron Man

    #7

    Marlon Brando As Thor

    Marlon Brando As Thor

    #8

    Sammy Davis Jr. As Nick Fury

    Sammy Davis Jr. As Nick Fury

    #9

    Elvis Presley As Hawkeye

    Elvis Presley As Hawkeye

    #10

    Gene Kelly As Hulk

    Gene Kelly As Hulk

    #11

    Dorothy Dandrige As Valkyrie

    Dorothy Dandrige As Valkyrie

    #12

    Grace Kelly As Black Widow

    Grace Kelly As Black Widow

    #13

    Gregory Peck As Dr. Strange

    Gregory Peck As Dr. Strange

    #14

    Ingrid Bergman As Peggy Carter

    Ingrid Bergman As Peggy Carter

    #15

    Dennis Hopper As Star-Lord

    Dennis Hopper As Star-Lord

    #16

    Tony Curtis As The Winter Soldier

    Tony Curtis As The Winter Soldier

    #17

    Frank Sinatra As Spider-Man

    Frank Sinatra As Spider-Man

    #18

    Nat King Cole As James Rhodes

    Nat King Cole As James Rhodes

    #19

    James Dean As Captain America

    James Dean As Captain America

