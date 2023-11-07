1k+views
I Explore My Subconscious With These Artistic Visions Of My Retro-Futuristic Designs (59 Pics)
As a traditional illustrator and concept artist passionate about retro-futurism, these sketches are a glimpse into my inner universe.
Retro-futurism is a unique artistic style that combines elements of the past and future to create a nostalgically futuristic aesthetic. This often includes incorporating mid-20th-century technology and design elements with vintage styles.
Welcome to my world.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | penguinkstudio.myshopify.com | Patreon
Wow!. I love the details on the instrument and control panels!
Wow, this is Satisfactory. Both the Adjective and the Game. :)
Love the " Martini " colors on the 1st One ( for those of you that have no clue whatvim talking about Google " 037 Martini "
I feel like you could expand beyond normal rust colors to give a futuristic take on metal decay. Maybe new metals age differently, or normal metals just act differently in space. Think patina on copper, tarnish on silver. Iridescent sheen on titanium that's been heated. Solar scorch marks? Space corrosion!
If you asked me to name this I would call it a Rapteridopter slaycraft.
For some reason, the colors and the emptiness of this image make me feel sad . . . Although there are no ruins, I feel like it's post-apocalypse. It's beautifully done.💙
Almost reminds me of the interior of a Star Trek Next Generation shuttle.
Thanks - Mead, Cobb, Foss, McQuarrie.. my heroes :)
Your art reminds me of the work of Moebius and some of the artists that were published in Métal Hurlant (Heavy Metal in the US).
I meant high praise, silly phone.
Hugh praise, thanks a lot!
these are REALLY cool. you should consider making a graphic novel based on these, I would be first in line read it!
I second that. If storylines aren't your thing, you could make concept art for others on a commission. It's crazy you call these sketches, they're all so good!
It is my job ;) Mostly concept art, a few private commissions. Thanks :)
Thank you very much! I need to work on my story telling skills, but one day, who knows ;)
These are really nice! You can really see the Syd Mead influence, with a little bit of Chris Foss as well.