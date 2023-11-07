ADVERTISEMENT

As a traditional illustrator and concept artist passionate about retro-futurism, these sketches are a glimpse into my inner universe.

Retro-futurism is a unique artistic style that combines elements of the past and future to create a nostalgically futuristic aesthetic. This often includes incorporating mid-20th-century technology and design elements with vintage styles.

Welcome to my world.

#1

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#2

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#3

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#4

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
10 months ago

I think this one is my favorite, partially because the color of the light gives you a sense of the time of day. Can really imagine being in that moment: the temperature is cooler, its quiet, etc.

#5

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#6

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#7

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#8

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#9

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
10 months ago

Love the " Martini " colors on the 1st One ( for those of you that have no clue whatvim talking about Google " 037 Martini "

#10

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
Sa Fe
Sa Fe
Community Member
10 months ago

You could make the plant stems metallic and segmented, as if it were a new kind of artificial plant that follows sunlight and moves (think like an adjustable GoPro or tablet mount)

#11

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#12

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#13

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#14

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
Sa Fe
Sa Fe
Community Member
10 months ago (edited)

Wow the light reflecting from the orange window and green screens to the robot... Beautiful. The shape of the eyes and posture create a subtle sadness/emptiness that's really relatable.

#15

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
Sa Fe
Sa Fe
Community Member
10 months ago

I feel like you could expand beyond normal rust colors to give a futuristic take on metal decay. Maybe new metals age differently, or normal metals just act differently in space. Think patina on copper, tarnish on silver. Iridescent sheen on titanium that's been heated. Solar scorch marks? Space corrosion!

#16

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
10 months ago

If you asked me to name this I would call it a Rapteridopter slaycraft.

#17

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
Enrique
Enrique
Community Member
10 months ago

I very much like the Syd Mead / Chris Foss vibes of many of your images :)

#18

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#19

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#20

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#21

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
Silvermidnight
Silvermidnight
Community Member
9 months ago (edited)

For some reason, the colors and the emptiness of this image make me feel sad . . . Although there are no ruins, I feel like it's post-apocalypse. It's beautifully done.💙

#22

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#23

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#24

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#25

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#26

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#27

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#28

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#29

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#30

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#31

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#32

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#33

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#34

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
Nevada McKinney
Nevada McKinney
Community Member
10 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Almost reminds me of the interior of a Star Trek Next Generation shuttle.

#35

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
Sa Fe
Sa Fe
Community Member
10 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For absolutely no reason I can think of, this feels familiar to me.

#36

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#37

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
Sa Fe
Sa Fe
Community Member
10 months ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the way you accent the negative space with color and the shapes you create that make those spaces just as interesting as the foreground.

#38

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#39

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#40

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#41

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#42

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#43

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
Sa Fe
Sa Fe
Community Member
10 months ago

I like the perspective the large lettering outside the window creates. I think the first character is backwards if that's Katakana.

#44

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#45

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#46

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#47

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#48

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#49

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#50

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#51

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#52

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#53

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#54

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#55

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#56

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#57

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#58

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
#59

Retro-futuristic design

Penguink Studio
Klopec
Klopec
Community Member
10 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very good artist, who watches too much WiFi or plays too many video games.

