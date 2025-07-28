Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Golden Retriever And German Shepherd Have “Golden Shepherd” Puppies And The Internet Can’t Deal
Woman standing in store aisle with two large Golden Shepherd dogs on leashes by her sides.
Animals, Dogs

Golden Retriever And German Shepherd Have “Golden Shepherd” Puppies And The Internet Can’t Deal

If there’s anything that’ll stop doomscrolling in its tracks, it’s adorable animals, especially floofy ones that cause a case of cuteness overload. What if we told you there’s a new litter of puppers in town, and they’re quite the unusual breed.  

An Instagram reel championing the charming canines has recently gone viral, but netizens are divided. Some can’t stop swooning, while others are shaking their heads at what they call “mutts.” Get a closer look and decide for yourself.

More info: Instagram

    Netizens can’t get enough after a dog owner introduces a litter of puppies described as “Golden Shepherds”

    A woman in a coat standing in a store aisle with two large Golden Shepherd dogs on leashes.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    The adorable pups are a cross between a German shepherd mother and a golden retriever father

    The internet can’t stop talking about a litter of puppers described by their owner as “Golden Shepherds”—an oh-so-cute cross between a golden retriever daddy and a German shepherd mama dog. An IG reel sharing the adorable doggos with the world has now gone viral but has prompted debate amongst netizens.

    In the video, the owner writes, “Mom was a German Shepherd. Dad was a golden retriever. These are a perfect combination of loyal, alert, protective and sweet. Meet our ‘Golden Shepherd’: loyal like a German Shepherd, loving like a golden retriever. You get the fluff, the smarts and the snuggles in one perfect package.”

    Golden Shepherd dog sitting outdoors with a mix of Golden Retriever and German Shepherd features in bright sunlight.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    According to their owner, the darling doggos are a “perfect combination of loyal, alert, protective and sweet”

    The reel’s comment section was rapidly flooded with netizens clutching their pearls at the cuteness and sharing their own experiences with the parent breeds. “That’s gotta be the best mix ever,” one person wrote. “Loving and derpy like goldens but smart and trainable like shepherds!”

    Another paw parent shared their excellent experience with the breed, saying, “We have a ‘Golden Shepherd’! She is the most amazing dog. Rosie and her litter mates were accidents … She is the absolute best dog in the world.”

    The attitude towards German shepherd mixes in general was positive, with another commenter sharing, “Had a German Shepherd husky mix and later a German Shepherd collie mix growing up. They were both such lovely, sweet and caring dogs.”

    Golden Shepherd puppy with features of Golden Retriever and German Shepherd sitting outdoors in soft sunlight.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    Some viewers weren’t so impressed, though, and descended into a breeding debate, claiming a mixed-breed dog isn’t fit to be designated a “breed” and is instead what one user called a “mutt.” “Glad they are rescues,” another wrote. “But humans being disgusting and greedy as they are, I can see someone intentionally seeking out a designer mutt.”

    Golden Shepherd dog looked up with tree branches and sky in the background on a sunny day outdoors.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    Viewers of the Instagram reel are divided, with some suffering from cuteness overload while others are engaging in a breeding debate

    Parse the comments, and they reveal a bigger conversation amongst pet owners about ethical breeding and animal adoption. “Only buy cross breeds from shelters or people passing them on. Never buy mutts.” said one viewer. The practical part of being a dog dad (or mom) to such a floofy mix also came up, with one netizen commenting, “The breed was engineered by vacuum cleaner companies.”

    Golden Shepherd dog with a mix of Golden Retriever and German Shepherd features sitting outdoors with tongue out.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    Believe it or not, humans have been crossbreeding dogs since at least the 14th century. And nope, it wasn’t just for the cuteness factor. Early breeders were like canine scientists—mixing traits from working dogs to create pups with the best combo of speed, strength, and tracking.

    While the 20th-century obsession with designer dog breeds like the Labradoodle may feel modern, the concept is deeply old school. Cockapoos? Maltipoos? Goldendoodles? They’re just the newest chapter in a long story of humans mixing breeds to get the “perfect” companion. Functional, fashionable, or both? You decide.

    Love them or hate them, the internet can’t stop talking about the perfectly paw-some pups (or their parents), and its not hard to see why

    Golden Shepherd dog close-up showing the nose and face features with a hand gently holding its head indoors.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    A Golden Shepherd puppy running on grass with ears flapping in a sunny park surrounded by trees and power lines.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    Two dogs resembling golden retriever and German shepherd mix sitting on a court with obedience 50/50 text above them.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    Two Golden Shepherd puppies playfully wrestling on a wooden floor near a red dog toy indoors.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    These pups really seem to bring out the best of both breeds, being cuddly and adventurous all at once

    Golden Retriever and German Shepherd puppies playing near water on a sunny day in an urban park setting

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    Golden Shepherd dog standing alert on grass with a person holding its leash in a sunny outdoor setting.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    Golden Shepherd puppy lying on the floor showing paw, indoor scene with wooden chairs and floorboards.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    Two adorable Golden Shepherd puppies sitting closely together on a wicker chair outdoors on a rainy day.

    Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

    In the comments, readers left some funny remarks, while others recalled their own experiences with different dog breeds

    Comment on social media post saying the breed was engineered by vacuum cleaner companies in black text on white background with profile picture of two people wearing sunglasses.

    Comment on social media about Golden Retriever and German Shepherd mix puppies, highlighting shedding by mom and dad.

    Comment on social media post mentioning Golden Shepherd puppies and German Retrievers with 806 likes.

    Comment about owning Golden Shepherd and Shepador dog crosses being the best and preferable over doodle mixes.

    Comment describing a Golden Shepherd puppy’s energy, intelligence, and bravery with a humorous twist.

    Comment on social media discussing backyard breeds and ethical breeders in relation to Golden Shepherd puppies.

    Comment praising golden shepherd puppies for combining the best traits of Golden Retriever and German Shepherd breeds.

    Comment praising the Golden Shepherd puppies as the best mix, loving like Goldens and smart like Shepherds.

    Comment expressing concern about loving golden shepherd puppies but opposing unethical breeding practices.

    Dog breeds
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Super cute dogs but honestly I don’t want to meet up with these huge dogs in a grocery store. Not everyone loves dogs and some people have allergies and phobias. Animals should not be allowed in stores.

    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Super cute dogs but honestly I don’t want to meet up with these huge dogs in a grocery store. Not everyone loves dogs and some people have allergies and phobias. Animals should not be allowed in stores.

