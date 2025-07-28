Golden Retriever And German Shepherd Have “Golden Shepherd” Puppies And The Internet Can’t Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s anything that’ll stop doomscrolling in its tracks, it’s adorable animals, especially floofy ones that cause a case of cuteness overload. What if we told you there’s a new litter of puppers in town, and they’re quite the unusual breed.

An Instagram reel championing the charming canines has recently gone viral, but netizens are divided. Some can’t stop swooning, while others are shaking their heads at what they call “mutts.” Get a closer look and decide for yourself.

More info: Instagram

Netizens can’t get enough after a dog owner introduces a litter of puppies described as “Golden Shepherds”

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

The adorable pups are a cross between a German shepherd mother and a golden retriever father

The internet can’t stop talking about a litter of puppers described by their owner as “Golden Shepherds”—an oh-so-cute cross between a golden retriever daddy and a German shepherd mama dog. An IG reel sharing the adorable doggos with the world has now gone viral but has prompted debate amongst netizens.

In the video, the owner writes, “Mom was a German Shepherd. Dad was a golden retriever. These are a perfect combination of loyal, alert, protective and sweet. Meet our ‘Golden Shepherd’: loyal like a German Shepherd, loving like a golden retriever. You get the fluff, the smarts and the snuggles in one perfect package.”

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

According to their owner, the darling doggos are a “perfect combination of loyal, alert, protective and sweet”

The reel’s comment section was rapidly flooded with netizens clutching their pearls at the cuteness and sharing their own experiences with the parent breeds. “That’s gotta be the best mix ever,” one person wrote. “Loving and derpy like goldens but smart and trainable like shepherds!”

Another paw parent shared their excellent experience with the breed, saying, “We have a ‘Golden Shepherd’! She is the most amazing dog. Rosie and her litter mates were accidents … She is the absolute best dog in the world.”

The attitude towards German shepherd mixes in general was positive, with another commenter sharing, “Had a German Shepherd husky mix and later a German Shepherd collie mix growing up. They were both such lovely, sweet and caring dogs.”

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

Some viewers weren’t so impressed, though, and descended into a breeding debate, claiming a mixed-breed dog isn’t fit to be designated a “breed” and is instead what one user called a “mutt.” “Glad they are rescues,” another wrote. “But humans being disgusting and greedy as they are, I can see someone intentionally seeking out a designer mutt.”

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

Viewers of the Instagram reel are divided, with some suffering from cuteness overload while others are engaging in a breeding debate

Parse the comments, and they reveal a bigger conversation amongst pet owners about ethical breeding and animal adoption. “Only buy cross breeds from shelters or people passing them on. Never buy mutts.” said one viewer. The practical part of being a dog dad (or mom) to such a floofy mix also came up, with one netizen commenting, “The breed was engineered by vacuum cleaner companies.”

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

Believe it or not, humans have been crossbreeding dogs since at least the 14th century. And nope, it wasn’t just for the cuteness factor. Early breeders were like canine scientists—mixing traits from working dogs to create pups with the best combo of speed, strength, and tracking.

While the 20th-century obsession with designer dog breeds like the Labradoodle may feel modern, the concept is deeply old school. Cockapoos? Maltipoos? Goldendoodles? They’re just the newest chapter in a long story of humans mixing breeds to get the “perfect” companion. Functional, fashionable, or both? You decide.

Love them or hate them, the internet can’t stop talking about the perfectly paw-some pups (or their parents), and it’s not hard to see why

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

These pups really seem to bring out the best of both breeds, being cuddly and adventurous all at once

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

Image credits: lifewithgoldenshepherds / Instagram

In the comments, readers left some funny remarks, while others recalled their own experiences with different dog breeds

