Woman Refuses To Let A Family With A Baby Occupy Her Movie Theatre Seats

I am pretty confident that most of us can agree that people who think that they are better than others are the worst. Let’s be fair, the only thing we want to see happening to them is receiving karma.

But for real, people who think that they deserve different treatment than everyone else most probably will receive it, just in a bad way. Nobody likes to be treated like they are lesser. Such behavior includes beliefs like not having to follow rules that others do, and of course, the classics – if people need to buy tickets in advance to receive better places, they can just come and take the seats they want despite them being reserved, tell others that it’s their seats and make them move.

A few days ago, a Reddit user shared her story to one of the most judgmental communities asking its members if she and her husband were being jerks for making a couple and their baby move seats in the movie theater. The post interested many netizens as in 4 days it received 3K upvotes and 380 comments.

The woman starts her story by explaining that she and her husband bought tickets online to a movie premiere in advance so they could have good seats. Fast forward to premiere day, they arrived and noticed that their seats were occupied by a young couple with a baby in their arms. They tried searching for other seats, but the only available ones were in their least favorite spot.

OP’s husband tried speaking with that couple, but they weren’t very nice, as the woman got really loud, told them to search for other seats and if they wanted to do something – make her move. Yeah, that was it for OP. She went and got an attendant, asking them to help find their seats. And only when he came to her support saying that the seats were the OP’s, the couple managed to move. Despite this, they still received some side eyes and ugly mumbles about making the baby move.

Well, the author received the ‘Not the A-hole’ verdict. Community members emphasized that they paid for these seats, which means that they were theirs, and having a baby is not a justification for entitled behavior. “As a parent of a young child I would NEVER try to use that for something I was not actually entitled to,” one user wrote. “Having a baby does not entitle people to whatever they want. And who brings a baby to a crowded film showing anyway?” another added.

Bored Panda got in touch with Hanan Parvez, who is pursuing a Master’s in Psychology, is the founder of PsychMechanicks and an author. He kindly agreed to share his insights regarding entitled people who believe that they are better than everyone else and deserve special treatment.

To begin with, Hanan shares that “entitlement can stem from numerous factors, including narcissism, sociopathy, psychopathy, and being raised by permissive parents.” When a person believes that another person is beneath them, it can also happen to ordinary people without a personality condition. In humans, status is correlated with privileges and access to resources. Therefore, you believe you deserve more or more than others when you feel superior to them.

Speaking about childhood experiences or parenting styles that may influence the development of an entitled attitude, Hanan emphasizes that having permissive parents increases the likelihood. “These are parents who comply with their child’s every whim.”

These kinds of parents easily give in after kids act out in tantrums if they don’t get what they need. “The child learns from this that they can get whatever they want right away without taking into account the needs of others. They develop into entitled, impatient adults,” he shares.

However, there can also be cases where entitlement might be a coping mechanism for underlying insecurities or fears. Hanan indicates that when a person fears that others may take advantage of them, they may show an entitled attitude towards them to get back. “It’s a pre-emptive ‘I’ll take it from you before you take it from me’ attitude.”

So to sum it up, while entitled people may feel like they are above everybody else, it’s not always true. They hurt others and make them feel bad, so that leads to people not wanting them to succeed. But when they need help, it’s uncertain a person who was put down by entitled folk will be willing to help.

Redditors backed the author up and assured her that they were not being jerks in this situation